Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?
Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
Cult of Mac
Why Google really, really wants Apple to add RCS to iMessage
Google’s campaign to talk Apple into supporting Rich Communication Services in iMessage continues. The Android-maker introduced a new website Tuesday that claims that because iPhone does not support RCS it lacks “modern texting standards” and causes unnecessary problems. Apple has long resisted RCS, choosing instead to reserve...
CNET
Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner
Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
Man who made millions unlocking T-Mobile phones using stolen passwords found guilty
A Los Angeles jury has found a former owner of a T-Mobile retail store guilty of using stolen credentials to unlock “hundreds of thousands of cellphones” between 2014 and 2019.Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, made around $25m from the scheme which involved stealing T-Mobile employee credentials and illegally accessing the company’s internal computer systems to illicitly “unlock” and “unblock” cellphones, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said in a statement on Monday.In the period between August 2014 and June 2019, he was found to have fraudulently accessed over 50 employees’ credentials, using them to unlock phones from “Sprint, AT&T and other...
Best cellphone plans for seniors in 2022
One of the perks of retirement is how much life gets easier. Gone are the days of endless work calls, texts, and emails after business hours. Since your cell phone needs may have changed, you might be in the market for a new phone plan. We’ve researched the best cell phone plans for your specific needs as you enter retirement and categorized them based on what you prioritize the most.
technewstoday.com
Firestick Won’t Connect to Internet? Here are 11 Ways to Fix It
While firestick has been an endless entertainment medium for millions of users, without an internet connection, it becomes a useless piece. So, connecting your firestick to the internet is indispensable for streaming videos. However, sometimes, Firestick won’t connect to the internet and shows an error message “Network Connection Lost” or...
Ars Technica
New Google site begs Apple for mercy in messaging war
Google has been unable to field a stable, competitive messaging platform for years and has thoroughly lost the messaging war to products with a long-term strategy. At least some divisions inside the company are waking up to how damaging this is to Google as a company, and now Google's latest strategy is to... beg its competition for mercy? Google—which has launched 13 different messaging apps since iMessage launched in 2011—now says, "It's time for Apple to fix texting."
CNET
Cellular Home Internet: Who's Got It and What It Could Mean for You
Access to a reliable home internet connection is vital for most households, yet the US still faces a digital divide. A growing number of cellular providers are responding to that need by introducing residential internet plans. Cellular internet works by using a router or hotspot to connect to a provider's...
He wanted faster internet, Comcast wanted $50,000, so he made his own ISP
Jared Mauch has received $2.6 million in funding from the US government to expand his rural internet service. Several years ago, senior network architect Jared Mauch had a problem: He wanted to upgrade his home internet service, but decent options weren't available. Comcast actually told him it would cost $50,000 to extend its network to his house—far more than the $10,000 he was prepared to spend.
Fast Company
Google calls out Apple for its biggest design sin
Google has had enough of its green bubbles and blurry photos appearing on Apple’s Message app. This week, the company launched a full communications offensive to highlight how Apple Messages—constructed to be poorly compatible with other chat apps—hurts the interest everyone. Google is arguing that the Cupertino company needs to add support for the universal Rich Communications Service (RCS) standard to Messages. No doubt, Google is mounting this campaign to anger consumers, and to woo regulators to force Apple to adopt this open communications protocol.
itechpost.com
Man Who Built His Own ISP to Avoid Expensive Internet Fee is Expanding His Service
Michigan resident Jared Mauch doesn't want to settle for slow Internet connection from AT&T, but at the same time, he doesn't want to pay Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home. Mauch did what he thought is the best option: start his own fiber internet service provider. He first...
Comcast was too expensive and AT&T was too slow, so this man built his own ISP
Bravo: A Michigan man has gone above and beyond the call of duty to bring broadband Internet connectivity to his rural town. What started as a personal goal for Jared Mauch soon morphed into a community-based project. To date, Mauch has around 70 customers connected to his ISP across 14 miles of fiber. He still works as a network architect with Akamai but thanks to a recent infusion of cash from the US government, his ISP will soon be reaching a lot more customers.
Google calls on Apple to 'fix texting' and adopt RCS messaging
The "green bubble" problem regarding communication between Android devices and iPhones has been a problem for years, but the subject is getting more attention recently with accusations that Apple's messaging strategy isn't just arguably classist, it's also infringing on its customer's security and violating the company's own accessibility guidelines. Even more frustrating, Apple could fix this if it adopted the industry and carrier standard for RCS messaging to replace SMS on its devices. Now Google is stepping up the pressure on Apple with a new "Get The Message" website and marketing campaign meant to highlight the issue.
technewstoday.com
How To Connect Two Computers With an Ethernet Cable
Connecting two computers with Ethernet forms a local network. The lack of a router means there’s no access to other networks, but the local network still has various useful applications. The most common one being the ability to access, modify, and share resources between the two systems. As long...
Google blames Apple for texting being broken
Apple has broken texting, Google has said.The Android maker has proposed a number of changes that need to come to the iPhone, to allow devices on different operating systems text each other more seamlessly.Google has been accusing Apple of having ruined texting for some time. When their two devices text each other, the messages lack a number of rich features, such as typing indicators or read receipts, and functioning group chats.It has argued that a fix would be for Apple to integrate the new RCS standard into its Messages app. That is a successor to SMS that delivers texts in...
‘Texting between iPhone and Android is broken’: Google slams Apple for using ‘outdated’ technology standards
Google blamed Apple directly for texting issues: "These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other."
Business Insider
5 ways to troubleshoot if your phone can't connect to Google Voice
If you can't connect to Google Voice on your phone, check your internet connection and make sure the app isn't set to "Do not disturb." If you recently changed phones, you might need to redirect Google Voice to your new number. Here are five ways to troubleshoot when Google Voice...
CNET
Secure Your Home Wi-Fi Network Now to Ward Off Hackers and Freeloaders
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average US home now has more than 10 devices connected to the home Wi-Fi network. From laptops and tablets to phones, smartwatches and streaming devices, things add up quickly. And with so much data stored on those devices -- credit card numbers, bank records, login credentials and other personal and private information -- you want to make sure you're protecting yourself from hackers if your network is ever compromised.
The Verge
Code in the Google TV app suggests 50 free TV channels are coming
Wouldn’t it be neat if you could get free streaming TV channels without downloading an app or signing up for a new service? Well, you just might be getting that soon if you’re Google TV user, 9to5Google has decompiled the latest version of the software and reports the company’s TV streaming platform (formally Android TV) contains text that hints at 50 included live TV channels.
CNET
Yes, ISPs Really Can Throttle Your Internet Connection, Making Wi-Fi Slower
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're experiencing frustratingly slow internet speeds, the culprit could be an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues could require an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be due to something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
