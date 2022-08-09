Read full article on original website
Related
tompkinsweekly.com
CDC Adjusts Quarantine Guidelines, Provides Guidance for School Reopening
**This is an official release from the Tompkins County Health Department. Tompkins Weekly did not write this article.**. The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of recent updates to the CDC’s quarantine guidelines following exposure to COVID-19, while reminding the community of continued COVID-19 guidance as we prepare for the start of a new school year. TCHD will continue to monitor and publish data trends and inform the community of any changes to local guidance. TCHD encourages staying up to date on vaccination, wearing high-quality masks when needed, and getting tested to stop the spread and prevent severe disease.
Free vaccine clinic at the Humane Society
The Broome County Humane Society is hosting a free vaccine clinic on Tuesday, August 16th, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Dangerous Algal Bloom in Cayuga Lake
A trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend could be spoiled by an aquatic plant. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a Harmful Algal Bloom (cyanobacteria bloom) in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. The health department cautions Harmful Algal Bloom, or HABS can cause illness in some...
Two of four restaurant inspection failures include insects; 71 operating acceptably
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jul. 17 through Jul. 30. This represents two weeks of data.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
Harmful algal blooms found in Cayuga Lake, health department cautions residents
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is warning of suspicious cyanobacteria blooms, or harmful algal blooms (HABs), that have been reported in Cayuga Lake. Local officials and trained volunteers monitor more than 60% of the Cayuga Lake shoreline within Tompkins County for HABs on a weekly basis...
Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Onondaga County residents urged to carry naloxone to prevent overdose deaths
The Onondaga County Health Department is reporting several significant spikes in overdose activity over the past two months. The county gathered the information through its OD MAP system, which uses 911 calls, among other indicators, to track overdose activity. They say they recorded 14 or more overdoses in 24 hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ithaca.com
When The City Called Sodom Went (Almost) Dry
What happened when a city that was called Sodom in the early 1800s went dry? That’s the question The History Center in Tompkins County (110 N. Tioga St.) has decided to ask, and then answer through a Prohibition and Temperance Ithaca Walking Tour. The Prohibition walking tour explores what...
Broome Residents Encouraged to Form Neighborhood Watch Groups
Although several "Neighborhood Watch" communities exist across Broome County, representatives of the sheriff's office are prepared to help residents develop new groups. Deputy Robert Stapleton, who oversees the agency's community policing division, said he works to educate members of existing Neighborhood Watch programs. Speaking on News Radio WNBF, Stapleton said...
localsyr.com
Drought conditions ease in the Finger Lakes
SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) – Some much needed rain recently is starting to reflect in slightly greener lawns and improvement in the drought conditions in parts of the Finger Lakes. In the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on August 11, portions of the Southern Finger Lakes like in Tompkins, Seneca, Schuyler, and southern Cayuga counties that were considered in a “Moderate Drought” have improved to “Abnormally Dry”.
tompkinsweekly.com
IPD officer makes Newfield his home
With strong ties to Tompkins County, Ithaca Police Department (IPD) Officer James Davenport has chosen the hamlet of Newfield to put down permanent roots and call home. “My great-grandfather, Amos Davenport, on my father’s side, was an electrician and owned his own business, Davenport Electric on 420 N. Geneva St. in Ithaca,” James said. “He also purchased a stretch of land along Cayuga that is now Lansing Station Road. At the time, it was only a small train station and nothing else.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton
City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
Push for HALT repeal after violence in correction facilities
- With a rise in violence in correctional facilities, advocates and Republican lawmakers call to repeal the HALT Act. The bill was implemented in April and restricts the use of solitary confinement to 15 days in correctional facilities.
ithaca.com
County Legislators And City Officials Discuss West MLK Street Safety
Surveillance Cameras And Additional Street Light Among The Measures Floated. City and County officials had a joint public discussion at the County Legislature’s August 2 meeting regarding safety concerns along the West MLK Street corridor which contains a number of County-related buildings. Chairwoman Shawna Black of Ithaca outlined the...
NewsChannel 36
Ambulance patient jumps out, pulls fire alarm at St. Joseph's Hosp. causing water damage
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Several floors at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Elmira were damaged by water Sunday afternoon after an incident involving a man who was being transported by an ambulance crew. In a response to an inquiry by WENY, Arnot Health said the damage was caused by an "unauthorized...
owegopennysaver.com
National Night Out puts the spotlight on Community
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, National Night Out was celebrated in communities nationwide, to include Owego. Held at Marvin Park, Owego’s celebration was hosted by the Owego Police Department and its Police Benevolent Association (PBA); support from village officials, fire departments, trucking companies, and various volunteers made the event happen.
Demolition of Iconic IBM Country Club Complex “Imminent”
The walls of the beloved country club facilities used by IBM Endicott employees and their families for decades will soon come tumbling down. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the final hurdle has been cleared and the demolition process is "imminent" on the property just west of Johnson City. During...
Comments / 0