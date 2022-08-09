ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

tompkinsweekly.com

CDC Adjusts Quarantine Guidelines, Provides Guidance for School Reopening

**This is an official release from the Tompkins County Health Department. Tompkins Weekly did not write this article.**. The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of recent updates to the CDC’s quarantine guidelines following exposure to COVID-19, while reminding the community of continued COVID-19 guidance as we prepare for the start of a new school year. TCHD will continue to monitor and publish data trends and inform the community of any changes to local guidance. TCHD encourages staying up to date on vaccination, wearing high-quality masks when needed, and getting tested to stop the spread and prevent severe disease.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Dangerous Algal Bloom in Cayuga Lake

A trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend could be spoiled by an aquatic plant. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a Harmful Algal Bloom (cyanobacteria bloom) in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. The health department cautions Harmful Algal Bloom, or HABS can cause illness in some...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
WAVERLY, NY
ithaca.com

When The City Called Sodom Went (Almost) Dry

What happened when a city that was called Sodom in the early 1800s went dry? That’s the question The History Center in Tompkins County (110 N. Tioga St.) has decided to ask, and then answer through a Prohibition and Temperance Ithaca Walking Tour. The Prohibition walking tour explores what...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Residents Encouraged to Form Neighborhood Watch Groups

Although several "Neighborhood Watch" communities exist across Broome County, representatives of the sheriff's office are prepared to help residents develop new groups. Deputy Robert Stapleton, who oversees the agency's community policing division, said he works to educate members of existing Neighborhood Watch programs. Speaking on News Radio WNBF, Stapleton said...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Drought conditions ease in the Finger Lakes

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) – Some much needed rain recently is starting to reflect in slightly greener lawns and improvement in the drought conditions in parts of the Finger Lakes. In the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on August 11, portions of the Southern Finger Lakes like in Tompkins, Seneca, Schuyler, and southern Cayuga counties that were considered in a “Moderate Drought” have improved to “Abnormally Dry”.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

IPD officer makes Newfield his home

With strong ties to Tompkins County, Ithaca Police Department (IPD) Officer James Davenport has chosen the hamlet of Newfield to put down permanent roots and call home. “My great-grandfather, Amos Davenport, on my father’s side, was an electrician and owned his own business, Davenport Electric on 420 N. Geneva St. in Ithaca,” James said. “He also purchased a stretch of land along Cayuga that is now Lansing Station Road. At the time, it was only a small train station and nothing else.”
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The bears are back in town

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

County Legislators And City Officials Discuss West MLK Street Safety

Surveillance Cameras And Additional Street Light Among The Measures Floated. City and County officials had a joint public discussion at the County Legislature’s August 2 meeting regarding safety concerns along the West MLK Street corridor which contains a number of County-related buildings. Chairwoman Shawna Black of Ithaca outlined the...
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

National Night Out puts the spotlight on Community

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, National Night Out was celebrated in communities nationwide, to include Owego. Held at Marvin Park, Owego’s celebration was hosted by the Owego Police Department and its Police Benevolent Association (PBA); support from village officials, fire departments, trucking companies, and various volunteers made the event happen.
OWEGO, NY

