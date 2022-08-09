**This is an official release from the Tompkins County Health Department. Tompkins Weekly did not write this article.**. The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of recent updates to the CDC’s quarantine guidelines following exposure to COVID-19, while reminding the community of continued COVID-19 guidance as we prepare for the start of a new school year. TCHD will continue to monitor and publish data trends and inform the community of any changes to local guidance. TCHD encourages staying up to date on vaccination, wearing high-quality masks when needed, and getting tested to stop the spread and prevent severe disease.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO