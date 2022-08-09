Read full article on original website
Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Report: Manchester United Agree Terms With The Agent Of Chelsea Target
Chelsea have been pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong since losing out on Raphinha to the same club earlier in the summer, however the latest claims have suggested he could be on his way to Manchester.
Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings
Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Liverpool 'set to make shock £80 million move' for Man City midfielder
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva this summer, but Liverpool are also surprisingly said to be interested in the Portuguese playmaker. Manchester City have never been a club to stand in the way of players who want to leave and as such they are willing to let Silva depart this summer.
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Marcus Rashford to make staying at Manchester under Erik ten Hag his priority amid PSG interest
Paris Saint Germain have been in contact with the entourage of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. This does not come as much of a surprise to many, as it was widely reported that Rashford was a target for the French club should Kylian Mbappe have left this summer. Although there...
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
John Murtough to meet in person with Erik ten Hag midfield target on Friday
Manchester United’s long-winded search for at least one central midfielder may finally be coming to an end in the form of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. United have spent a significant portion of this summer hunting the signature of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with the player seen as a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag.
Liverpool's 2022/23 Champions League Campaign: All You Need To Know
After getting to the UEFA Champions League Final last campaign, Liverpool will be looking to go all the way this year.
Barcelona shockingly facing the loss of 2 new signings amid La Liga conundrum
Barcelona was arguably the most active club on the transfer market, signing the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie, and Andreas Christensen, among others. It also appears more moves could still be coming as the Spanish giants eye Bernardo Silva and Marcos Alonso. While Joan Laporta has managed to get Barca out of […] The post Barcelona shockingly facing the loss of 2 new signings amid La Liga conundrum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Forget about Fergie! Ex-Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez tells his old club they are imposing Sir Alex Ferguson's shadow over Erik ten Hag following his official return to Old Trafford as an advisor
Javier Hernandez says Manchester United must get over Sir Alex Ferguson's departure – and let Erik ten Hag run the club his own way. The great Scot was in charge at Old Trafford for 26 years, with Mexican striker Hernandez instrumental in the title-winning seasons of 2011 and 2013.
Manchester City target second transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund this summer
Manchester City’s excellent recruitment has geared themselves up to defend their Premier League crown once again this season. The club’s blockbuster signing in Erling Haaland has needed no time to settle into the side, bagging a stunning brace on his league debut against West Ham. While the Norwegian...
Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make
Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
Manchester City mocked by rival fans after installing DJ booth at the Etihad to improve the atmosphere
Manchester City have been mocked by fans of rival clubs after installing a DJ booth in the South Stand at the Etihad. City are recruiting DJs to perform for supporters in the stadium's concourses to provide entertainment for fans and help boost the atmosphere at games. The Premier League champions...
Footage shows a fuming Mikel Arteta ripping into his players after FA Cup exit at Nottingham Forest
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reached boiling point after the club's shock FA Cup third round defeat to Nottingham Forest last season. You can watch behind-the-scenes footage of that moment from Amazon Prime's 'All or Nothing' documentary below. Back in January, on a cold night at the City Ground, 14-time FA...
