Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings

Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
ClutchPoints

Barcelona shockingly facing the loss of 2 new signings amid La Liga conundrum

Barcelona was arguably the most active club on the transfer market, signing the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie, and Andreas Christensen, among others. It also appears more moves could still be coming as the Spanish giants eye Bernardo Silva and Marcos Alonso. While Joan Laporta has managed to get Barca out of […] The post Barcelona shockingly facing the loss of 2 new signings amid La Liga conundrum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daily Mail

Forget about Fergie! Ex-Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez tells his old club they are imposing Sir Alex Ferguson's shadow over Erik ten Hag following his official return to Old Trafford as an advisor

Javier Hernandez says Manchester United must get over Sir Alex Ferguson's departure – and let Erik ten Hag run the club his own way. The great Scot was in charge at Old Trafford for 26 years, with Mexican striker Hernandez instrumental in the title-winning seasons of 2011 and 2013.
SPORTbible

Christian Eriksen’s second half against Brighton showed the difference a midfielder not afraid of the ball could make

Manchester United’s desperate pursuit of Frenkie de Jong was fully justified after an utterly hapless ‘McFred’ display in the Brighton defeat last Sunday. The Reds were painfully toothless in the middle of the park, despite looking much improved in that area in pre-season, and fell 2-1 to Graham Potter’s Seagulls in the Premier League curtain raiser at Old Trafford.
