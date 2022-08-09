Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this month on Madison’s east side. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that preliminary results show William Cummings, 79, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 chase, Milwaukee crash, bullets thrown from window
MILWAUKEE - Three people were arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 41 and a crash in Milwaukee, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday, Aug. 11. Investigators said the driver was going 116 miles per hour, and bullets were thrown from the window. The driver sped down the interstate for...
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
nbc15.com
Madison man faces several charges after rush hour Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old man was arrested after multiple callers reported seeing him driving slowly on the Madison Beltline and striking guard rails before crashing during rush hour on Wednesday, police stated. Police responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the Beltline at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County death investigation; 1 in custody
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County. Deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a residence in the Town of Sumner on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Upon arriving at scene, responding deputies observed an individual walking away from the residence. This individual matched...
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead after a tactical situation in Green Lake County. The Sheriff’s Office says the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not released. At about 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman that...
fortatkinsononline.com
Death investigation underway after shots fired in Sumner
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath Tuesday released information about a 911 call reporting gunshots fired. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday after which deputies responded...
Missing 12-year-old found safe, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A 12-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week has been found safe. Madison police had been searching for the girl since around noon on Tuesday. In an incident report update shared Thursday afternoon, police said the girl was found safe and is now back home. Prior to her being found safe, police said the 12-year-old...
nbc15.com
No injuries after delivery van crashes into Dane Co. business
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County business’ building is considered a total loss Wednesday after a delivery truck crashed into it, authorities reported. The truck drove through a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie, according to a post from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, then collided with the Mounds Creek Siding building.
Police looking to identify man seen stealing rent checks from east side apartment
MADISON, Wis. — A man was caught on camera stealing rent checks from an eastside apartment building last week, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive last Friday after a property employee called authorities to report the theft; officers ultimately determined the thief stole the checks on...
Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County
SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said that a death investigation...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dodge County
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly rollover crash at a Dodge County off-ramp
EMMET, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Dodge County after a rollover crash in the Township of Emmet on Tuesday. According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of State Highway 25 to State Highway 16.
Mother of 7 killed in Milwaukee shooting, two arrested
Officials said the shooting happened near 26th and Kilbourn around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman with gunshot injuries.
nbc15.com
Dodge Co. issues warning after a rash of break-ins
JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a string of recent burglaries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries have been happening in the northwest part of the county. Investigators note that all of the homes have been unoccupied at the time of the break-ins.
Deadly crash involving semi-trucks on I-90 in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead and two others were hurt after a fiery crash on I-90 Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police said that two semi-trucks and a minivan collided around 6:30 a.m. near Johnson Road. Video shared by Boone County Fire Protection showed a semi in flames. One person died at the […]
Speeding car crashes into train in Washington County
A speeding car crashed into a train early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The crash could have been avoided if the driver reduced his speed to drive safely in the dense fog.
nbc15.com
City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
Sun Prairie police ask drivers to avoid South Grand Ave. at US 151 due to crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police asked drivers to avoid South Grand Avenue at US 151 because of a crash Wednesday morning. Dane County dispatchers said that two vehicles were involved in the crash just before 9 a.m. Sun Prairie Fire Department and EMS crews were sent to the scene along with Sun Prairie police officers. Police officials did...
