The Pokemon World Championships are set to take place soon from August 18th to August 21st with Pokemon Go to be represented there among other games and competitions. That'll mean that crowning of a new Pokemon Go World Champion, but for those who won't be in attendance at the actual event and will instead be playing from home, you've got things to look forward to as well. Niantic and The Pokemon Company announced this week the plans for the events and bonuses that tie into the World Championships with avatar items, extra resources, rare raid encounters, and a brand new Pikachu variant all scheduled for the event.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO