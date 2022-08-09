Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon Insurgence Download Guide
Hello trainers. The Pokémon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokémon fandom. Pokémon Insurgence in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This Pokémon Insurgence Download Guide will show players how they can start enjoying the Torren region with their Delta Pokémon.
digg.com
This 'Skyrim' Mod Adds A 'Mordor'-Esque Nemesis System
"Shadow of Mordor's" Nemesis system comes to "Skyrim Special Edition" with a new mod, which turns your killers into terrible named Nemeses. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds A Cult Of Personality, Arcade Management, And 30+ Games This Week
The week might almost be over, but if you've been looking to update your Nintendo Switch library, then you can find plenty of new games to add to your collection. From dark humor cult worship to higher education management and retro arcade dreams, here's a look at some of the highlights you can find on the Nintendo eShop right now.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go World Championships Event Bonuses Announced
The Pokemon World Championships are set to take place soon from August 18th to August 21st with Pokemon Go to be represented there among other games and competitions. That'll mean that crowning of a new Pokemon Go World Champion, but for those who won't be in attendance at the actual event and will instead be playing from home, you've got things to look forward to as well. Niantic and The Pokemon Company announced this week the plans for the events and bonuses that tie into the World Championships with avatar items, extra resources, rare raid encounters, and a brand new Pikachu variant all scheduled for the event.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ars Technica
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
How the world of Horizon Forbidden West was created
Bo de Vries Studio Communications Lead, Guerrilla has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the world of Horizon Forbidden West and how it was created. Be warned that the behind-the-scenes feature contains major spoilers for the storyline and many gameplay elements of Horizon Forbidden West, so click away now if you have not yet played the game and would like to keep its secrets intact. To get the most out of this in-depth article, Guerrilla recommends that gamers complete the The Sea of Sands quest line prior to reading the article on the PlayStation blog.
Polygon
Metal Slug Tactics joins the growing club of delayed strategy games
Dotemu won’t release Metal Slug Tactics this year after all, the publisher revealed via Twitter Thursday morning. Instead, the tactics game will launch sometime in 2023 in order to make it “as explosive as possible.”. Originally revealed during last year’s Summer Games Fest, Metal Slug Tactics takes the...
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Trailer, release delay, and that impressive hero roster
Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG from the makers of XCOM
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Apex Legends Breaks Record During Season 14 Launch
Apex Legends kicked off its newest season just this week and already has something to boast about. Respawn Entertainment's battle royale game just broke its record of peak concurrent players on Steam alongside the launch of Season 14. A total of 510,286 players popped into Apex Legends at one point on Tuesday to see what all the fuss was about, and while that number has naturally dropped since then, it's evident there's a lot of interest in the current season.
Fall Guys is bringing in more Sonic The Hedgehog Skins
Both Sonic The Hedgehog and Knuckles The Echidna are making their return to Fall Guys’ item shop. This time around a brand new set of character skins from the Sonic universe will also be making their debut. According to an official post from Fall Guys on Twitter, Tails, Dr. Robotnik, and Super Sonic are coming […] The post Fall Guys is bringing in more Sonic The Hedgehog Skins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CNET
Pokemon Go Genesect Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset
Genesect is back in Pokemon Go for a limited time. The mythical bug Pokemon will appear in five-star raid battles until Aug. 18, and the time around, each one you face will be equipped with a Chill Drive -- your first chance to capture this form in Pokemon Go. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Genesect before it leaves the game again.
All Splatoon 3 maps confirmed for the shooter sequel so far
All the new and returning Splatoon 3 maps, including Sturgeon Shipyard, Wahoo World, and more
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In This Mod For Skyrim, The Nemesis System From Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor Is Recreated
It’s simple to slice through hordes of adversaries like a brave explorer, leaving a trail of nameless dead in your path. They had a name. Who were they called? There isn’t much of a motive to be aware or concerned. The ultimate cheat code is that even if one of them is strong enough to beat you, you can simply reload your most recent save and keep trying until you kill them.
ComicBook
10 Days, 10 Games, $10 Best Buy Sale Kicks Off With Call of Duty: Vanguard
Best Buy is in the midst of an anniversary sales event that includes a pretty fantastic sale on video games. For 10 days, Best Buy will roll out a featured game priced at only $9.99, and it starts with Call of Duty: Vanguard. That's an insane deal that you can take advantage of right here until the end of the day today, August 10th. Just make sure to check out the latest deal each day through August 19th.
Gamespot
PUBG Adds 80,000 New Players Every Day
Krafton, the company that owns and operates PUBG, has released its latest earnings report. In addition to financial figures, the report shines a light on how well the game is performing these days. Krafton said PUBG for console and PC, which just recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, is growing steadily...
sneakernews.com
Releasing This Week: AJ7 “Citrus,” Air Max Penny “Orlando,” And Much More
This past week, all anyone could talk about was Yeezy Day 2022, be it for the releases themselves or Ye’s outspoken disapproval of the event. However, the days are anew, and a number of standout releases are here to help get our minds off what could very well be the last time we see said event.
Splatoon 3: All New Weapons in the Game
Every new weapon announced for Splatoon 3, including those returning from previous games.
Every Witcher 4 Fan Theory So Far
Excitement skyrocketed when CD Projekt Red gave "Witcher" fans the best news in March 2022, announcing the next mainline game in the series had finally entered development. The iconic action-RPG franchise has not received an open-world console game in over seven years. instead focusing on spin-offs like "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" and "The Witcher: Monster Slayer." CD Projekt Red's initial post promised a "New Saga" for the series, though the developers released almost no concrete details on what adventures "The Witcher 4" would contain. Fans do know that the next game will be produced in Unreal Engine 5, a result of CDPR's partnership with Epic Games. But with no official word on story or gameplay, fans have drummed up a number of theories.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 "Chicago" Release Date Updated
Despite being the follow-up to the Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 2 has never received its proper respect. Some feel like it is a weak entry in the Jordan Brand library, while others believe the exact opposite. Either way, there is no denying that this shoe is experiencing a resurgence right now, and Jumpman is doing everything it can to capitalize on the moment.
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus
You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
Comments / 0