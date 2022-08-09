ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Suspect arrested after pointing gun at Waterbury officers

WATERBURY, Conn. — According to Waterbury Police, a man fled police after a traffic stop Wednesday and tried to escape after crashing into two cruisers, while pointing a 9mm polymer firearm at officers before being taken into custody. Tariq Sabbakhan, 26, of Waterbury, was charged with Carrying a Pistol...
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Woman, 60, Charged in Theft of Packages

Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 60-year-old Millport Avenue woman by warrant and charged her with sixth-degree larceny. On Aug. 25, 2021, officers took a complaint regarding the theft of several packages from the common entrance area of a building at 59 Millport Ave., according to a police report. Through...
NEW CANAAN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Drugs#Bac#Marijuana#Alcoholic Beverages#Greenwich Police And Gems#Stamford Superior Court
newcanaanite.com

Police: Apparent Self-Immolation Near Mulch Pile at Waveny

Police say a man appeared to kill himself near the town mulch pile at Waveny on Wednesday. At about 8:46 p.m. on Aug. 10, New Canaan Police officers were dispatched to that area of Lapham Road on a report of a possible fire in the woods, according to a press release issued by NCPD.
NEW CANAAN, CT
News 12

Police: Danbury man stabbed multiple times; arrest forthcoming

A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Danbury, police say. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Mill Ridge Plaza on Mill Ridge Road and Lake Avenue Extension. Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times by a suspect who he knew. Officials say the attack was...
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Man Found Burning Near Busy Roadway In New Canaan

A man lying horizontally was found burning after police in Fairfield County responded to a call for a possible fire near a popular park. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Preliminary evidence "does support...
NEW CANAAN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
FOX 61

Burned body found in New Canaan park: Police

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — The death of a person in a New Canaan park has been called a likely suicide after emergency crews found a body on fire Wednesday evening. Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a fire at the town mulch pile on Lapham Road, which is across the street from the entrance to Waveny Park.
NEW CANAAN, CT
FOX 61

Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Signs in Milford encourage people to lock up their cars

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford are reminding homeowners to get into the 9 p.m. routine of locking up their cars. Lawn signs have the message, “lock up and make it an habit.”. Milford’s police department is making these available for residents. It might seem like a...
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy