FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Suspect arrested after pointing gun at Waterbury officers
WATERBURY, Conn. — According to Waterbury Police, a man fled police after a traffic stop Wednesday and tried to escape after crashing into two cruisers, while pointing a 9mm polymer firearm at officers before being taken into custody. Tariq Sabbakhan, 26, of Waterbury, was charged with Carrying a Pistol...
Register Citizen
Stamford police lieutenant injured trying to stop a car after the driver put it in reverse and jumped out
STAMFORD — A city police lieutenant had his foot run over while trying to stop a driverless car that eventually crashed through a laundromat window. The officer, whose name wasn’t given out but who was treated at a local hospital after the Wednesday morning accident, was released and back at work, Capt. Richard Conklin said on Thursday.
Reckless Driver In Harwinton Found Speeding At 120 MPH In 65 MPH Zone, Police Say
A driver was charged after their vehicle was measured speeding at 120 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone in Connecticut. A trooper saw a silver Mercedes speeding on Route 8 northbound in the Litchfield County town of Harwinton, according to a report from Connecticut State Police on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Tensions high in court as 2 suspects are arraigned in Bridgeport double homicide
An angry crowd was met by extra security at a Bridgeport courthouse Thursday as two men went before a judge in connection with a double homicide.
Man Stabbed Multiple Times By Person He Knew In Danbury, Police Say
Police are currently investigating the multiple stabbing of a 57-year-old Fairfield County man who was found at a city shopping plaza. The incident took place in Danbury around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Mill Ridge Plaza. According to Danbury Police Det. Capt. Mark Williams, what led up...
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
Man Who Stabbed Lyft Driver In Darien Awaiting Extradition To CT, Police Say
A 28-year-old man is in custody after investigators said he stabbed a Lyft driver multiple times in Fairfield County, causing a crash. Abiola Shonowo is now in Maryland awaiting extradition for the incident that happened in June in Darien, according to an announcement from the Darien Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Woman, 60, Charged in Theft of Packages
Police on Tuesday morning arrested a 60-year-old Millport Avenue woman by warrant and charged her with sixth-degree larceny. On Aug. 25, 2021, officers took a complaint regarding the theft of several packages from the common entrance area of a building at 59 Millport Ave., according to a police report. Through...
newcanaanite.com
Police: Apparent Self-Immolation Near Mulch Pile at Waveny
Police say a man appeared to kill himself near the town mulch pile at Waveny on Wednesday. At about 8:46 p.m. on Aug. 10, New Canaan Police officers were dispatched to that area of Lapham Road on a report of a possible fire in the woods, according to a press release issued by NCPD.
News 12
Police: Danbury man stabbed multiple times; arrest forthcoming
A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Danbury, police say. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Mill Ridge Plaza on Mill Ridge Road and Lake Avenue Extension. Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times by a suspect who he knew. Officials say the attack was...
Man Found Burning Near Busy Roadway In New Canaan
A man lying horizontally was found burning after police in Fairfield County responded to a call for a possible fire near a popular park. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Preliminary evidence "does support...
NewsTimes
Police: Construction workers robbed, one stabbed, while on job in Southbury
SOUTHBURY — Armed men attacked and robbed two contractors — stabbing one of them — while they were working at a local house Tuesday, state police said. The assault happened at lunchtime during a construction project on Bucks Hill Road, police said. The construction worker who was stabbed is expected to recover.
Register Citizen
Police: Foul play not suspected in man’s death near Waveny Park in New Canaan
NEW CANAAN — Moments after a weekly concert ended at Waveny Park, police say a fire was reported at an adjacent mulch pile off Lapham Road, leading to the discovering of a man’s body late Wednesday night. New Canaan Police Lt. Jason Ferraro said witnesses reported the fire...
Suspect in Fairfield hit-and-run arraigned; victim’s family makes presence known
Jairo Lopez-Bonilla, 39, was arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility resulting in death.
Register Citizen
Stamford police seek ID on man who allegedly trespassed at Stark Elementary School
STAMFORD — City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man that they say was walking around the inside of Stark Elementary School without permission. Sgt. Sean Scanlan said the man was caught on video entering Stark Elementary School, 398 Glenbrook Road, around 5:20 p.m. Aug. 7.
20-year-old Mamaroneck man arrested for stabbing
Authorities tell news 12 that Jarius Gaylord is charged with second degree assault in the attack.
Burned body found in New Canaan park: Police
NEW CANAAN, Conn. — The death of a person in a New Canaan park has been called a likely suicide after emergency crews found a body on fire Wednesday evening. Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a fire at the town mulch pile on Lapham Road, which is across the street from the entrance to Waveny Park.
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
Register Citizen
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
Eyewitness News
Signs in Milford encourage people to lock up their cars
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford are reminding homeowners to get into the 9 p.m. routine of locking up their cars. Lawn signs have the message, “lock up and make it an habit.”. Milford’s police department is making these available for residents. It might seem like a...
