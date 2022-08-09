ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Anne Heche won't spend 'any significant time' in jail for fiery crash, expert says

Anne Heche likely won't spend "any significant time" in jail after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles on Friday. Heche, 53, will most likely be charged with hit-and-run along with reckless driving, a legal expert told Fox News Digital. Former U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani explained the actress would only receive misdemeanor charges since she didn't cause any bodily injuries to anyone involved in the crashes.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites

Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time of the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma, according to a new report.An LAPD source says that the actor was not under the influence of alcohol, but had cocaine as well as fentanyl in her system, reported TMZ.Law enforcement officials secured a warrant to test Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital, which means that the fentanyl could have been in her system if it was prescribed as pain medication after the accident, the report states.Heche, 53, remains unconscious...
Shailene Woodley Buys Gorgeous Midcentury Modern House That Is Famous for Glam Fashion Photoshoots

Shailene Woodley has put her split from fiancé Aaron Rodgers behind her and she’s moving on to a stunning Beachwood Canyon home. The Big Little Lies star paid $4.4 million in an off-market deal for the 1958-built home that is well-known in fashion circles. Its stunning architecture, created by Kazumi Adachi, has made it a coveted spot for glam photoshoots for magazines like Vogue and GQ. We don’t know if the 30-year-old actress wants cameras and crew members traipsing through her new home, but she can always rent it out if she’s away on location.
Olivia Newton-John Unloaded Her Real Estate Portfolio After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John began offloading her impressive real estate after she was discovered she had stage 4 cancer. Radar has learned the Grease actor started selling off multiple properties in 2019 following her diagnosis and was using the money from the sales to invest in her foundation and wellness center. “Olivia loved helping people. She spent the last two decades of her life giving back,” a source told The New York Post. “She wanted to leave behind something that would last, and something that her daughter, too, could benefit from.”Newton-John — who passed away on Monday — secretly listed her California ranch...
Britney Spears clarifies church drama: ‘I don’t like being called a liar’

There may need to be a separation of church and Spears. Britney Spears clarified that she asked her wedding planner if she could marry her husband, Sam Asghari, in a Catholic church — but never submitted a formal request with the house of prayer itself, as she originally insinuated. “There was a lot of backlash saying I never asked to get married at the church I pictured … I’m writing this because the church said I never asked,” the pop star, 40, wrote in an Instagram post Monday. Spears explained that she hired an “extremely expensive” wedding planner who previously worked for her...
Ben Affleck Lists Pacific Palisades Home for $30 Million

Ben Affleck just put his Pacific Palisades mansion on the market -- for a whopping $30 million -- definite proof he and Jennifer Lopez have officially shacked up together. Affleck, who married J Lo back in June, listed the 7-bed and 9-bathroom home Tuesday for $29.995 million ... he bought it back in 2018 for $19.250 million. It should come as no surprise the house has plenty of space, with a massive pool and spa and 13,500-sq-ft of living space.
