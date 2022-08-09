ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento’s homeless ballot measure tonight could be changed or pulled from November ballot

By Theresa Clift
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0ulg_0hAJujTa00

The Sacramento City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to consider withdrawing or amending a November ballot measure that would require the city to provide more shelter homeless people.

The move, first reported by The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 3, was confirmed when the city posted the notice for the special meeting Monday evening, about 24 hours before the scheduled meeting .

As written, the measure would require the city to open about 1,100 new shelter beds or spaces, and also empower officials to clear more encampments.

Under the proposed amendment, if voters approve the measure Nov. 8, it would only go into effect if the county signs a legally-binding document that “memorializes the respective roles of the city and county to improve the homelessness crisis,” the staff report said.

The agreement would include the county’s responsibilities to provide mental health and substance use services to homeless individuals who need them. It would also include the county’s responsibilities to refer individuals to housing, medical, employment, social services, drug rehabilitation, child welfare and domestic violence services.

The details of the agreement would need to be approved by the council and Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, and could also add a required number of new beds.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg, through chief of staff Mary Lynne Vellinga, declined to comment for this story. He has previously criticized the county for not providing more homeless services.

This week is the deadline to place a measure on the November ballot. The Board of Supervisors agendas do not include an item to do so.

Instead the supervisors on Wednesday are scheduled to consider an ordinance to ban homeless encampments from the entire American River Parkway, which could lead to the removal of as many as 2,000 people from the public space.

The Sacramento City Council is also considering banning homeless individuals from camping on most sidewalks and in front of building entrances. The council will consider that item Tuesday with a final vote currently scheduled for Aug. 16.

The City Council in April voted 7-2 to put the homeless ballot measure before voters. Prior to that, a business-backed organization had been gathering signatures to qualify the proposal as an initiative for the November election. The business groups stopped collected signatures when the council voted to put their concept on the ballot.

Businesses want homeless measure on ballot

Now, the same business advocacy groups are urging to leave the measure on the ballot without changing it. The measure was supported by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Region Business.

“The mayor, council and city manager need to get their priorities straight,” said Daniel Conway, the lead proponent of the measure, and chief of staff to former mayor Kevin Johnson. “They manage to always find millions to spend on pet projects. Now they are looking to break their promise to our community to finally step up on the number one issue in Sacramento — our city’s homelessness crisis.”

The California Chamber of Commerce, California Business Properties Association, California Hotel and Lodging Association, The Kimpton Sawyer, and other business organizations sent the mayor and council a letter Monday urging them to leave the original measure on the ballot.

The council has also been under pressure from homeless activists to pull the measure from the ballot altogether. They say clearing camps makes homeless people more vulnerable and less likely to get services. They also argue the measure wouldn’t require the city to build housing, just open more sanctioned tent encampments that do not get people indoors.

“I think we’re safer in groups especially as women,” said Joyce Wiliam, 54, who camps in North Sacramento, at a press conference Thursday. “We don’t feel safe ever but we feel a little bit more safe when we have people around we know we can count on.”

Advocacy groups plan Sacramento lawsuit

Sacramento civil rights attorney Mark Merin said he would file a lawsuit against the city if it takes the final administrative step Tuesday to place the original measure on the ballot. The lawsuit would be supported by the Sacramento Homeless Union, the Sacramento Homeless Organizing Committee and the Democratic Socialists of America’s Sacramento chapter, he said.

A federal judge recently barred the city from clearing tent encampments until at least Aug. 25 in response to a lawsuit from the homeless union.

Pulling the measure may be supported by Councilwomen Mai Vang and Katie Valenzuela, who voted against placing the measure on the ballot in the first place, in April. They did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

There are an estimated 9,287 homeless individuals in Sacramento County on any given night, a recent count found — nearly double the amount from January 2019 and more than San Francisco. The city in recent years has opened about 1,100 shelter beds and spaces, while the county funds about 1,300. The beds are all full on any given night.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., and will be livestreamed on the city’s website.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Encampments that block Sacramento sidewalks could lead to a misdemeanor, possible ban on encampments

Sacramento city is ready to pass an ordinance to charge homeless people whose encampments block Sacramento sidewalks with a misdemeanor. It would require four feet of clearance for pedestrians and around building entrances. Also, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote today on an ordinance to ban homeless encampments from the entire American River Parkway – whereas 2,000 people are camping.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Elections
State
California State
Local
California Elections
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento County, CA
Elections
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
Local
California Government
capradio.org

State agency investigates Sacramento council member. Here’s what could happen.

Sacramento City Council member Sean Loloee is facing another investigation related to his Hagginwood house, this one by a California political watchdog agency. The California Fair Political Practices Commission last week notified two people who filed complaints that it will investigate claims Loloee failed to disclose rental income from the property.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
CBS Sacramento

Council to discuss misdemeanors for homeless encampments blocking sidewalks in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – City council members will be discussing on Tuesday charging homeless people whose encampments block Sacramento sidewalks with a misdemeanor. Councilmember Jeff Harris introduced the proposal that would require four feet of clearance for pedestrians, saying camping on the streets is not what Sacramento is about.However, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says she is concerned a misdemeanor will create barriers for people trying to find permanent housing -- and even lead to jail time."If someone is not going to move for an infraction, then they're not going to move for a misdemeanor either because they're thinking 'Who cares? What's the point? I have nowhere else to go,'" said Valenzuela.The city council will discuss the proposal during Tuesday's meetings starting at 5 p.m.It's then set to go up for a vote at the next meeting Aug. 16. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Eat Outdoors at These Amazing Sacramento Restaurants

Sacramento is as verdant as it is historic. Sacramento is famous for having the highest ratio of trees to people in the U.S. Its greenery is inextricably linked to its history. Vast urban forests popped up during the mid-1800s to shade the population of miners during the Gold Rush. Along...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Election Local#Politics Local
CBS Sacramento

SacRT approves new plan for West Sacramento streetcar line

WEST SACRAMENTO -- SacRT unanimously agreed to delegate General Manager & CEO Henry Li the authority to work with the City of West Sacramento to release funding to consultants to finish the environmental and design work released to a new streetcar for the area."I will always be honest that I had reservations about this project from the beginning," said Sacramento councilmember Katie Valenzuela at Monday night's meeting. "But we were already -- no pun intended-- too far down the track to turn this around. And there's been money committed, there's been work done and frankly, I think this alignment makes...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Sacramento

Sacramento sits inland of California’s Pacific coast, but thanks to a few rivers, the city isn’t totally void of waterways. The proximity to the water inspires some incredible seafood restaurants that fish lovers will surely enjoy!. You’re not limited to fine dining seafood, although that’s an option....
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX40

Natomas school district reaches settlement with teacher that resigned, pledged allegiance to Antifa

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An Inderkum High School teacher that resigned in early January after being investigated for political comments and lessons that he made in his classroom eventually reached a settlement with Natomas Unified School District, according to documents first obtained by The Sacramento Bee. Gabriel Gipe was paid $190,000, about three times his […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign

For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

25K+
Followers
726
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy