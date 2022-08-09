ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked

By Christopher Eberhart
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer.

John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKEbg_0hAJudBE00
JonBenét Ramsey, who was killed when she was six in 1996, would've been 32 this week Credit: A&E
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UnsYL_0hAJudBE00
The young beauty pageant queen's murder remains unsolved and is one of the most notorious cold cases in America Credit: Dateline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEVdK_0hAJudBE00
John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half brother - told The U.S. Sun that it's time for Boulder police to talk after the president signed cold case legislation into law Credit: Investigation Discovery

JonBenét was a six-year-old beauty pageant queen when she was found murdered in her parents' Boulder, Colorado home in 1996.

Her case remains unsolved 25 years later and is one of the most notorious cold cases in the country, and Boulder police have remained tight-lipped about the investigation.

"We're not the only family like this who face challenges where police are unwilling to share information," Mr Ramsey said, "which is understandable after a couple years.

"It's been 25 years. It's time for Boulder police to talk."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOwZk_0hAJudBE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYdRd_0hAJudBE00

The legislation that President Joe Biden signed into law on August 3 allows cold case victims' families to submit an application to essentially reopen the case.

A federal agency will determine if doing so will end with new leads or find a suspect.

WHAT DOES "REINVESTIGATING" A COLD CASE MEAN?

The agency can deny the application or choose to reinvestigate the case.

That comes down to four actions, according to the legislation.

"(1) an analysis of what investigative steps or follow-up steps may have been missed in the initial investigation;

(2) an assessment of whether witnesses should be interviewed or reinterviewed;

(3) an examination of physical evidence to see if all appropriate forensic testing and analysis was performed in the first instance or if additional testing might produce information relevant to the investigation; and

(4) an update of the case file using the most current investigative standards as of the date of the review to the extent it would help develop probative leads."

Mr Ramsey and his father have been pushing Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to use his executive power to do something very similar.

An online petition, which has garnered over 22,000 signatures since it began about three months ago, called on Polis to take the case out of Boulder police's hands and hand it to an outside agency.

"It's something we've been pushing for," said Mr Ramsey, referring to the federal cold case law. "It's not a punitive action; it's helpful for local police departments.

"If I'm stuck on something, I would want someone to look at the problem with a clear set of eyes and fresh ideas."

He said this law can be a "blueprint" for Boulder police.

EXPERT SAYS IT'S A 'STRANGE' LAW

But the new legislation is unclear, without teeth and arbitrary, renown law expert Bennett Gershman told The U.S. Sun.

The longtime, well-respected professor at New York's Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University called the law "a lovely piece of legislation but it's just window dressing."

While helping cold case victims' families sounds good, putting this "strange" law into action could have its difficulties, Mr Gershman said.

It's not clear what the purpose of the law is or if it refers to only federal law enforcement - as the definition of "agency" suggests - which he said would cut out about 90 percent of cold cases.

Assuming the law is needed and it does apply to local police departments, which he emphasized is a question mark, then what triggers a "reinvestigation?" he rhetorically asked.

"If someone makes an application and the agency must do something, what's the standard they'll use to make a decision?

"Is there probable cause? Is it new evidence? Is it after a certain amount of time? That leaves everything up to the agency and it becomes an arbitrary decision."

And there's no reference in the legislation to a court or an appeal board, so that decision is final, he said.

"It's just not clear," he said. "There are a lot of reasons why this is a strange law and if it can actually benefit victims' families."

Comments / 273

Blu
2d ago

Family deserves the right to know who murdered this little girl. Apologies need to be made to this family. If there is DNA evidence then what's the problem. Are the boulder police covering up something? Time will tell

Reply(25)
149
Angel Jade Austin
2d ago

What a beautiful child she truly was and having had no justice closure for her murder is wrong .This should be solved once and for all and holding the responsible party accountable if they are alive to be held responsible.

Reply(2)
90
Cheryl Wilson
2d ago

I hope the family and friends get their answers soon. Unfortunately, the Boulder PD botched the investigation from the beginning. The Crime Scene was compromised when they let the friends and neighbors walk all over the house. I remember when this all started and I was thinking that if the killer had been in the house with all those other people he could have easily removed any evidence that they had left behind. It's even more sad that her mom, Patsy, died before finding out the truth.

Reply(10)
89
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

JonBenet Ramsey's fingernail samples, long johns and underwear should undergo modern-day DNA testing to solve notorious 1996 murder of pageant queen, 6, investigators say

Amateur investigators called on the Boulder Police Department to retest key pieces of evidence from the 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey using modern DNA and genealogical technology to finally find her killer. Cindy Smit-Marra, the daughter of detective Lou Smit who first proposed the intruder theory which proposed that the...
BOULDER, CO
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar

A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Polis
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cold Case#Case Law#Violent Crime#The U S Sun#The Homicide Victims#Reinvestigating
The Independent

Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest

A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies

An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
DADEVILLE, AL
The Independent

Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator

Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
663K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy