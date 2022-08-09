ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

'Illegal' School Board campaign yard signs popping up across Brevard

By Bailey Gallion, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here and subscribe today.

The anonymous yard signs popping up around Brevard County accusing School Board Chair Misty Belford of illegally masking children are likely illegal, according to lawyers advising Belford.

Belford said Monday that she was aware of the signs and had been contacted by lawyers encouraging her to take legal action against the anonymous sign-poster.

The signs read “REMINDER: MISTY BELFORD ILLEGALLY MASKED YOUR CHILDREN,” and have appeared next to Belford’s own campaign signs. The signs do not contain disclosures required under Florida election laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOZlP_0hAJucIV00

“They have the freedom in limited circumstances to be able to put those signs out,” Belford said. “They do not have the freedom to put them on private property where I have been given permission to place signs on private property.”

Under Florida law, political advertisements such as yard signs must disclose who paid for them, even if the person behind them is not affiliated with any candidate.

5 things to know as school begins: Teacher shortage, LGBTQ guidelines, libraries, COVID-19

Elections 2022: School Board candidates square off over accountability, finances, culture war

Belford was one of three school board members who voted last fall in favor of requiring masks of students and staff members with option for parents to opt out their students without a medical reason.

The decision lead to blowback from the state; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Education argued that parents alone should be responsible for deciding whether children must wear masks. The state withheld Brevard School Board member salaries for a month over the mask policy but did eventually send paychecks for that month.

State Representative Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, a vocal critic of the school board’s mask policy, celebrated the signs on his Facebook page.

“Thanks to Matthew Dawley for putting up the best yard signs this election season!” Fine wrote, tagging his post “MistyBelfordIsAChildAbuser” and “JusticeForSofia.” Sofia is a 7-year-old girl with Down syndrome whose stepfather, Jeffery Steele, said a mask was tied tightly to her face against his wishes, making it difficult for her to breathe. A lawsuit over the incident is ongoing.

Dawley, a Brevard parent, did not publicly take credit for the signs, but posted a photo of one to his Facebook page and wrote, “look at these funny little flowers that sprouted up today.” He has not yet responded to a request for comment from FLORIDA TODAY.

Belford said she would not be taking any action against the signs.

“The reality is, I'm way too busy knocking doors and talking to voters who really worry about signs,” Belford said.

Bailey Gallion is the education reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallion at 321-242-3786 or bgallion@floridatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 'Illegal' School Board campaign yard signs popping up across Brevard

Comments / 12

Related
wmfe.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Third report says Brevard Sheriff pressuring candidates to drop races

Florida Today reports Wayne Ivey tried to get candidates to drop out of races for Judge, Brevard County Commission and School Board and endorse his choice. A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Brevard County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the 3 Democrats running for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Incumbent Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody faces no Republican challengers for the Aug. 23 Florida primary, but three Democrats are vying to challenge her in the November general election. Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder are all running to be the Democratic nominee for Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Seminole school board candidate files lawsuit claiming election violations

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A candidate for the Seminole County School Board election filed a lawsuit Friday, claiming another school board candidate violated election laws. Dana Fernandez, who is running for the school board’s District 5 seat, told News 6 that fellow candidate Autumn Garick — who is also running for the District 5 seat — did not live in the district at the time of qualification for the election, which was June 17.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school

VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids

"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Elections could shift ideology of Brevard County school board

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One of the most tense Brevard County school board meetings in recent years, parents and family members demonstrated against the district’s transgender guidelines, which in 2021 read that all students were allowed to dress, access bathrooms and locker rooms and play sports consistent with their gender identity.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#Brevard#School Board Chair
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The ‘loyalty tax’ is a rising turnover threat for employers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The first time I encountered the “employee loyalty tax” was my senior year of high school. By that point, I’d been working at Taco Bell for about 18 months when an opportunity presented itself to work at the Hardee’s next door.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Cory Mills holds slim edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7

Meanwhile, a PAC just started spending against Sabatini in the Orlando market. A new poll shows Republican Cory Mills neck-and-neck with Anthony Sabatini in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The news comes as a PAC launches a major ad buy opposed to Sabatini’s candidacy. A...
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Big Blue Slide at Palm Bay Aquatic Center temporarily closed

PALM BAY - The big blue slide inside the Palm Bay Aquatic Center, located at 420 Community College Pkwy SE, is currently closed for repairs until further notice, due to pump issues in the mechanical room. The city is working on a solution and the slide will be shut down until further notice.
PALM BAY, FL
veronews.com

Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year

Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy