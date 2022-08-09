Why the Lansing Lugnuts have been an intriguing team for Oakland A's general manager David Forst

The wins haven't come as frequently as the Lansing Lugnuts have hoped.

But in the eyes of Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst, there have been plenty of positives to a season that's had challenges and injuries for a Lugnuts club that has one of the lowest win totals in the Midwest League.

"I like the way this team has kind of weathered the ups and downs," Forst said while overlooking Jackson Field from a suite during an interview with the Lansing State Journal.

"They've had a different group in and out. Phil (Pohl) has done a great job managing, I think. I know overall the record isn't what they were hoping for, but I do think they've done a good job getting positives out of most of these guys and being in a position now for the last five and six weeks to get some development done."

Development is the top priority in the minors. And Forst, who watched the Lugnuts in person for the first time this season when they hosted the West Michigan Whitecaps last week, said Lansing has been an intriguing spot to follow with some of the prospects who have been on the roster.

That talent started earlier this season with a top-100 prospect in slugging catcher Tyler Soderstrom and pitcher Jeff Criswell, a Portage native who was a 2020 second-round MLB draft selection. Both earned promotions to Double-A Midland following their Midwest League success.

Now midseason additions such as teenage shortstop Max Muncy, outfielder Denzel Clarke and recent trade acquisition Cooper Bowman are among those who have made the Lugnuts a team Forst has been eager to follow daily through gamecasts and box scores..

Muncy was Oakland's first-round draft pick last year, while Clarke appeared in the MLB SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game last month in Los Angeles.

"(They have) just a ton of talent," Forst said of Muncy and Clarke. "Very different baseball trajectories. Max was a first-round pick and comes with some polish. Denzel is just an incredible athlete that frankly didn play a lot of baseball growing up and came into his own in college. We were lucky to grab him in the draft.

"You've seen what he's capable of with back-to-back (games with) inside-the-park home runs. I'm not sure I've heard of that before. Both kids getting challenged here in High-A will be really good for their development. They've been fun to watch."

Bowman was among four players acquired last week by the A's in a deal that sent pitchers Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the New York Yankees. He hit .280 with a home run and stole three bases during his first week with the Lugnuts.

"Any time you get traded for two major leaguers and are part of that deal with Montas and Trivino going to Yankees, it means someone has seen you play and thinks you're capable of getting (to the majors) yourself," Forst said. "I'm anxious to see how he does the next two months."

Forst believes the Lugnuts are grooming several future big leaguers who will help Oakland in a few years. Now he's looking for players who can develop consistency.

The A's saw that from Soderstrom with his strong play after a slow April. And they hope to see it from others who look to continue their climb up the minor league ladder.

"There's no sort of hiding it that we're in a different cycle in the big leagues now and in a position where we're really going to lean on player development and the minor league system to create that next group of A's," Forst said. "Some of the guys we've talked about I certainly have hopes of them being part of that. There's always some guys who surprise you and guys you look back on and say, when I was in Lansing I wasn't thinking about this guy as a big leaguer, but guys develop.

"There's no doubt from here to Midland and Las Vegas we're definitely going to see a number of guys that are part of the next winning Oakland A's team."

