Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'

Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
4-year-old killed after wandering onto Indiana freeway

A 4-year-old boy was fatally hit by a car in Indiana early Monday morning after he wandered into the freeway while his parents were asleep. The boy's mother and her boyfriend were staying overnight at the boyfriend's workplace, which is near the freeway. The toddler, identified as Braxton Freeze, wandered out of the building at roughly 4 a.m. when the adults were asleep and was then hit by a car, police say.
INDIANA STATE
Florida man arrested in West Virginia for abducting 14-year-old

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female was in the […]
Fla. Man Hospitalized After Alligator Bites His Face During Swim Near Tampa

A Florida man was hospitalized last week after an alligator bit him in the face. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, of Brandon, was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa last Wednesday afternoon when the alligator attacked, according to a statement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) obtained by PEOPLE.
'There is never a time that there's not a void for the family member who isn't here:' Orange Park woman wants permission to see her brother in prison

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Florida has the third-largest prison system in the nation with roughly 80,000 inmates across more than 50 prisons. Not all the inmates have family members who visit faithfully, but when one Orange Park grandmother was no longer allowed to visit her brother, she reached out to First Coast News for help.
West Virginia man dead on vacation with family after offering to give stranger a ride

A West Virginia man was killed while on vacation with his family after he offered to give a stranger a ride home, his family says. Josh Wilson, 40, was driving back to his hotel with his wife and son when he stopped at a gas station in Myrtle Beach, SC. While filling up, a man approached and asked for a ride. Josh agreed to pick him up after he'd dropped off his family at the hotel.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
