Click10.com
Stolen puppy returned to South Florida pet store, thief still on loose, sheriff says
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities say they’ve located a Pekingese-Maltese puppy stolen from a South Florida pet store last month, but they’ve yet to find the woman accused of stealing the dog. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a woman wearing a face mask...
People
Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'
Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
4-year-old killed after wandering onto Indiana freeway
A 4-year-old boy was fatally hit by a car in Indiana early Monday morning after he wandered into the freeway while his parents were asleep. The boy's mother and her boyfriend were staying overnight at the boyfriend's workplace, which is near the freeway. The toddler, identified as Braxton Freeze, wandered out of the building at roughly 4 a.m. when the adults were asleep and was then hit by a car, police say.
Florida Man Found Dead Buried Under Collapsed Sand Dune
Detectives believe the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found buried in the sand on the beach just south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island in Martin County, was likely an accident. According to investigators, an early morning beachgoer noticed a
Florida man arrested in West Virginia for abducting 14-year-old
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female was in the […]
Prominent Florida doctor missing, boat found off the coast of Sanibel Island: Police
A prominent Florida radiation oncologist is missing after the U.S. Coast Guard located his boat off Sanibel Island this week. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Tuesday on his boat, the "Vitamin Sea" — a 33-foot Sea Ray — leaving the Naples Bay Resort & Marina, according to a Friday tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.
WPBF News 25
"Couldn't ask for a better birthday present" says Florida father about traffic signal installed after daughter dies in crash
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — New traffic safety measures are now in place at a deadly St. Lucie County intersection. A traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of State Road 70 and Midway Road, according to a county spokesman. Residents and county commissioners have been urging the...
click orlando
Florida man killed when beach dune collapses on him as he was trying to record sunrise
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Stuart man whose body was found on Hutchinson Island likely died when a beach dune collapsed on him, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, an early morning beachgoer called for help after finding part of a...
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
Off-Duty Federal Law Enforcement Officer Dies In Florida “Suicide By Cop” Situation
An off-duty federal law enforcement officer has died in Florida after a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies. According to investigators, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man at a Key Largo residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42
Man Wanted For Serial Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Thefts
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is wanted in multiple cases of scratch-off lottery ticket thefts, in multiple cities. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify the man, and police departments in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Lake Wales are also trying to identify
Click10.com
Florida Keys couple attacks tourist for snorkeling too close to their dock, deputies say
MARATHON, Fla. – A Florida Keys couple left a man bleeding after they attacked him for snorkeling close to their waterfront property on Sunday near Marathon, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The victim’s relatives, who were in a boat about 25 yards from shore, told deputies that...
People
Fla. Man Hospitalized After Alligator Bites His Face During Swim Near Tampa
A Florida man was hospitalized last week after an alligator bit him in the face. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, of Brandon, was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa last Wednesday afternoon when the alligator attacked, according to a statement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) obtained by PEOPLE.
Wisconsin woman charged in ‘Slender Man’ stabbing drops request for early release from mental health facility
A Wisconsin woman who was charged in the stabbing of a classmate to appease the fictional "Slender Man" has withdrawn her petition to be released early from a state mental health facility. Morgan Geyser, 20, is one of two women charged in the 2014 stabbing of a sixth-grade classmate. Geyser...
First arrest in NYC gang war killings that prompted gruesome murder of nail salon owner found in burning car
A teenage suspect was extradited from West Virginia back to New York City, where he’s been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man whose brutal shooting death sparked a string of events that led to the gruesome gang slayings of a young nail salon owner and her ex-college basketball friend found in a burning car.
'There is never a time that there's not a void for the family member who isn't here:' Orange Park woman wants permission to see her brother in prison
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Florida has the third-largest prison system in the nation with roughly 80,000 inmates across more than 50 prisons. Not all the inmates have family members who visit faithfully, but when one Orange Park grandmother was no longer allowed to visit her brother, she reached out to First Coast News for help.
Deputies find missing Florida man with help of Bluetooth tracking device
A missing Hernando County man was found with the help of a Bluetooth tracking device, the sheriff's office said.
West Virginia man dead on vacation with family after offering to give stranger a ride
A West Virginia man was killed while on vacation with his family after he offered to give a stranger a ride home, his family says. Josh Wilson, 40, was driving back to his hotel with his wife and son when he stopped at a gas station in Myrtle Beach, SC. While filling up, a man approached and asked for a ride. Josh agreed to pick him up after he'd dropped off his family at the hotel.
fox35orlando.com
Remembering Evan Fitzgibbon: Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia
WINDERMERE, Fla. - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a soldier from Central Florida who died while training in north Georgia. Flags were lowered in Windermere and at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in honor of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon. Fitzgibbon and Staff Sergeant George Taber were killed...
Jury duty scams reported across Florida
The Collier County Clerk of Court warns residents of jury duty scams happening across Southwest Florida.
