ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Longtime Lansing business Paramount Coffee Co. suffers damage in morning fire

By Bryce Airgood, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MFyV_0hAJuJio00

LANSING – Longtime Lansing business Paramount Coffee Co. suffered damage Tuesday morning after a fire broke out about 8 a.m.

Firefighters were called to the company facility at 130 N. Larch St. as smoke poured from the roofline of the cinder block and brick building across the street from Jackson Stadium, home of the Lansing Lugnuts.

Firefighters were fighting the fire from both inside the building and the roof. The fire affected the southern wing of the building.

Lansing Fire Department Battalion Chief Ward Morris-Spidle said the fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. When firefighters arrived,  heavy smoke was showing on the south side of the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BW70L_0hAJuJio00

Morris-Spidle said there was an apparent fire in a hopper, a container used to store coffee to roast.

The majority of the fire was extinguished, but firefighters were still active at the scene about 9:15 a.m., he said.

There were no injuries reported, he said.

North Larch Street at East Michigan Avenue was closed for over an hour due to the fire and reopened shortly before 10 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8WrS_0hAJuJio00

Paramount officials did not immediately respond to a phone message left for them by the State Journal.

Paramount Coffee Co. opened in 1935 near downtown Lansing. It has served the community since, creating a “Victory Blend” during World War II to support war efforts, and is one of the largest coffee roasters in the Midwest, according to its website.

The company also has its corporate headquarters at 5133 W. Grand River Ave. in Watertown Township.

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Longtime Lansing business Paramount Coffee Co. suffers damage in morning fire

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Gas leak causes evacuation, road closure in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several homes were evacuated in Lansing Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak. Cooper Avenue, between Pattengill and Marion avenues, was shut down shortly before 5:30 p.m. Police said a construction crew caused a leak from a 4-inch gas line and they had to evacuate the...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Gas leak prompts evacuation in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gas leak has been reported on the 1300 block of Cooper Ave. in Lansing. According to Lansing Police Department, a 4-inch gas main was damaged by contractors working in the area. The gas leak required an evacuation of the immediate area, an LPD officer told 6 News. The evacuation was […]
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Medical emergency suspected after semi driver crashes, dies along Michigan road

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck driver died after he drove off the road and crashes Wednesday in Lenawee County. Police said the 67-year-old Addison man was hauling a tanker trailer on Southard Highway south of Burton Road in Rome Township when he went off the road and hit several trees around 3:35 p.m. The truck then flipped on its side.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lansing, MI
City
Watertown Township, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
fox2detroit.com

70-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle after checking mail in west Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 70-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after she checked her mail Wednesday morning in west Michigan. Police said Roberta Sites, of Allegan County's Gun Plain Township, was crossing Marsh Road near Pierce Road after getting the mail when she was hit by an SUV. Sites was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Lansing Lugnuts#Gannett#Paramount Coffee Co#Lansing Fire Department#North Larch Street#The State Journal
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
WLNS

Lansing Twp. Police investigating car vs bike crash

LANSING TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department is investigating a crash on Waverly and Saginaw Highway. Police told 6 News that officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday Upon arrival, officers found that a bicycle and car had crashed into each other. Initial investigation revealed that a […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

Paving work is shutting down a Jackson County road

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A frequently driven Jackson County road is closing for paving work. The Jackson County Department of Transportation will close Sutton Road between Michigan and Page avenues between Friday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 19. The road will reopen at the end of each day, JCDOT...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Meet Diggle, a 7-year-old dog found at a crime scene

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Diggle! Diggle and his sister Amelia were brought to the shelter after the police found them at a crime scene. They have obviously had a rough life so far. Diggle came to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter with a nasty skin infection (he’s missing quite a bit of […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy