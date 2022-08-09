Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Two-story headquarters proposed for Rehoboth Beach Patrol
If everything goes as planned, Rehoboth Beach Patrol could have a new headquarters by the summer of 2025. The city has discussed the need for a new beach patrol headquarters and public restroom facility since at least 2018, but talks stalled during the pandemic. Commissioners resumed discussions last year. Most recently, in November, the group confirmed its desire to keep the headquarters in its current Baltimore Avenue location.
Cape Gazette
Lewes suspends dedicated on-street parking applications
Lewes has suspended requests for dedicated on-street parking until May 2023. Councilwoman Candace Vessella recommended the city hold off on granting spaces until a comprehensive study of the parking situation in Lewes can be completed. Vessella has been tasked with thoroughly examining not only the existing parking problems, but why...
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
The Dispatch
Locked Brakes Caused Brief Route 50 Bridge Malfunction
OCEAN CITY — The Route 50 bridge draw span was briefly stuck in the open position on Tuesday, but state officials quickly resolved the issue, confirming staff remains on hand in case any more problems with the bridge arise. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland Department of Transportation’s State...
WBOC
Georgetown Historical Society Receives $24,000 from Town Council
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The controversy surrounding the confederate flag flying at the Georgetown Historical Society’s Marvel Museum continues as the Town of Georgetown gave the GHS $24,000 in funding on Thursday. The Georgetown Town Council voted at their last council meeting in July to give the historical society...
Cape Gazette
Second hotel proposed for Rehoboth Boardwalk
For decades, Grotto Pizza in Rehoboth Beach has been in the pizza-at-the-beach business. Now, it appears they’re getting into the hotel-at-the-beach business. Under the name One Rehoboth, a new hotel is being proposed for the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. According to city officials, the hotel would stretch from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore Avenue.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County planning endorses Rt. 50 rezoning
The Worcester County Planning Commission this week gave a unanimous recommendation to the county commissioners that they allow the owner of a parcel on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge in West Ocean City to rezone the land for commercial use. The roughly 2-acre section being looked at...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Boardwalk trams not running for Oceans Calling
Transportation alternatives involving buses in works. Boardwalk trams are officially nixed for the upcoming Oceans Calling music festival as resort officials look into alternative options for shuttling people to and from the inlet venue. Members of the city’s Transportation Committee initially thought they would bring back the trams, which stop...
Ocean City Today
Development on Route 611 in Berlin includes 52 cottages
A proposed development on Stephen Decatur Highway calls for 52 rental cottages and a pool being constructed just north of a shop where people can build their own cookie in West Ocean City. West O.C. Properties LLC is listed as the owner of the 4.6-acre propertyat 9543 Stephen Decatur Highway...
Cape Gazette
Peace Week Delaware seeks 2022 peace pole site
Peace Week Delaware will be observed from Saturday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 16. When Peace Week Delaware started in 2016, organizers in Sussex County decided to plant a peace pole as part of the celebration, and the first was installed that year at CAMP Rehoboth on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. Peace poles have been planted yearly ever since.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth should step up enforcement of bike parking
The following letter was sent to the City of Rehoboth Beach with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. The new bicycle parking racks for the beach at Oak Avenue are great. Some people continue to park bikes on the erosion fence. The repaired fence is already showing...
Cape Gazette
Fins Hospitality Group supports Lewes Fire Department
Fins Hospitality Group recently donated $1,000 to the Lewes Fire Department. Gathered for the check presentation at Big Oyster Brewery are (l-r) Max Sopinskyy, Meghan Mcgloin, Eric Camper and Mandee Margherita.
WMDT.com
First case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Del. this year
DELAWARE – Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in Delaware for the first time in 2022, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced on Friday. EEE is a mosquito-transmitted disease and was detected in a sentinel chicken. We’re told mosquito-transmitted virus detections in DNREC’s sentinel...
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
Cape Gazette
Lewes firefighters use Shields school for training exercises
When nearly a dozen Lewes Fire Department trucks show up at a location, it attracts curious onlookers. Such was the case early Aug. 6, when Lewes volunteers, as well as firefighters from Dover and Camden, pulled up in front of the former Richard Shields Elementary School off Savannah Road. According to spokesman Glenn Marshall, the department received permission from Cape Henlopen School District officials to use the old school as a training site prior to its demolition later this month. Marshall said firefighters used aerial trucks and ladders to climb to the roof and practice cutting holes to vent out fire and smoke during an actual blaze.
Cape Gazette
272 LAKESIDE DR~PLANTATIONS EAST~LEWES
272 Lakeside Drive, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Ideal TURNKEY VACATION RENTAL or BEACH GETAWAY with all furnishings included and overlooking the lake in Plantations East! This 3BD/2.5BA home has an open floor plan with a downstairs owner’s suite, powder room, vaulted ceiling, breakfast nook and dining room on either side of the kitchen, a screened porch that opens to a sun deck and spacious backyard with a water view. The upstairs features two guest bedrooms, full bath, and loft area overlooking separate living and sunroom areas. As soon as you walk through the door, you will notice the beachy and airy feel of the home with plenty of natural light throughout. Property has just one owner in its history, been used for personal vacations with some weekends only, and has been extremely well maintained since it was built in 2003. Home has all new carpeting and a lawn irrigation system installed last year. New architectural shingle roof and gutter system was also installed in 2020. New gas furnace and central A/C unit were installed in 2017 and 2019, respectively, and both have 10-year transferable warranties. Plantations East is a quiet, walkable community with an optional fitness, pool, and tennis membership available. Easy access to Lewes and Rehoboth Beach using Plantation Road, minutes away from outlet shopping, groceries, home improvement, great restaurants, and only four to six miles from some of Delaware’s best beaches and the Cape Henlopen State Park.
Cape Gazette
Edithe E. Loetzer, active in community
Edithe E. Loetzer, 93, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. She was born in Elizabeth, N.J., May 29, 1929, the daughter of the late Albert F. and Edith (Riker) Ferguson Feudale. A resident of Rehoboth Beach since 1993, Edithe and her husband Robert previously lived in...
New NCCo bills show new way to figure out taxes
New Castle County’s just-mailed tax bills come with an explanatory letter titled “Local service function tax rates have changed.” People who live in unincorporated parts of the county – and that’s most residents – and businesses in these unincorporated areas “will not see any change to their property tax rate,” the letter says. But it’s a different story for residents ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Jusst Sooup Ministries crosses get an upgrade
Crosses in front of Jusst Sooup Ministries on Cool Spring Road south of Milton recently got a facelift thanks to the kindness of nine individuals representing seven churches. After noticing the original crosses needed upgrading, organizer Robert Marshall, with help from Gary White, Travis White, Cody White, Glen Rosenquist, Steve Garyantes, Cliff Stabner, Allen Sangree and Tim Parker, built and installed three new crosses and floodlights in front of the church.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Republicans set inaugural Freedom Festival Oct. 7-8
Sussex County Republicans are excited to announce the inaugural Freedom Festival set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. The family-friendly gathering is a celebration of America and its exceptional constitutional freedoms. The event will kick off at 6 p.m., Friday, with a banquet at the Rusty Rudder in...
