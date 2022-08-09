ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid drought, California needs to adopt limits on growth. And Vin Scully was a gem: Letters

By Reader submissions
 2 days ago
California’s future water supply will never be able to sustain the growth in both the housing construction market or the continued expansion and development of our agricultural lands along the Central and Northern Coastal regions and in the San Joaquin Valley specifically.

State governmental restrictions on growth expansion must be adopted and enforced in order to preserve our future water supply.

David Ormiston, Palm Springs

In appreciation of Vin Scully

I grew up in a wonderful era of Dodger baseball. Koufax, Drysdale, Wills, T. Davis, W. Davis, Parker, Roseboro, Fairly, and Sweet Lou.

Yep, I had the transistor radio under the pillow for those late-night Giants games featuring Mays, McCovey, the Alou brothers, Bonds, and that darn pitcher with a high leg kick.

What a grand time to be playing little league baseball. Years later, my wife and I attended the Bob Hope Classic at Indian Wells Country Club with a co-worker from England and his wife. The tournament had ended and we were walking behind the clubhouse and out comes, you guessed it, Vin Scully. He was carrying notebooks in both hands to his car and he stopped to say hello.

I introduced him to our friends and told our friends the story of transistor radios under the pillow. Vinny talked to us like friends and then said he needed to put his stuff in the car. We figured it was his polite way to move on but guess what, he walked back over to continue talking with us.

After a few more minutes, he said he would prefer to stay and talk but he was expected back in the clubhouse and didn’t want someone to have to come get him. With that we thanked him and … guess what again, he thanked us. Yep, classic Vinny. Thanks, Vinny for all the great calls and making our life so much better.

Doug Evans, Cathedral City

