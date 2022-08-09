Read full article on original website
First arrest in NYC gang war killings that prompted gruesome murder of nail salon owner found in burning car
A teenage suspect was extradited from West Virginia back to New York City, where he’s been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man whose brutal shooting death sparked a string of events that led to the gruesome gang slayings of a young nail salon owner and her ex-college basketball friend found in a burning car.
Fetterman appointee to Pa. Board of Pardons sought to abolish mandatory life sentences for murderers
The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons (BOP) secretary appointed by the state’s lieutenant governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman repeatedly tweeted to "disarm the police" and advocated for abolishing mandatory life without parole sentences for first- and second-degree murder. Celeste Trusty, the former Pennsylvania state policy director for Families...
Woman killed on South Carolina beach by umbrella caught up in gust of wind
A woman was killed on Wednesday in Garden City, South Carolina, after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, according to authorities. The umbrella was blown by the wind from its anchoring in the sand at around 12:40 p.m., hitting Tammy Perreault, 63, in the chest, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
Washington DC AG unveils grant program to deal with migrant 'humanitarian crisis'
The attorney general of Washington D.C. on Thursday unveiled a grant program to tackle what the city officials have dubbed a "humanitarian crisis" over the busing of thousands of migrants from Texas and Arizona. Attorney General Karl Racine’s office says it recognizes the current situation, which has seen thousands of...
John Fetterman returns to Senate campaign trail after health scare, contest with Mehmet Oz enters final months
Pennsylvania Senate candidate and the state’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is heading back to the campaign trail after health troubles sidelined him for more than 90 days. Fetterman, 52, will host an event Friday evening in Erie County, Pennsylvania where the Democrat is expected to open up about a stroke he suffered in May that threatened his political aspirations as well as his life.
How Cleveland stands to benefit from the CHIPS Act
Another bipartisan achievement was signed into law by President Biden Tuesday, and it will have a major impact on Ohio.
NCDHHS announces free COVID-19 tests by mail
A partnership through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation allows North Carolinians to have free COVID-19 tests shipped to their homes.
Prominent Florida doctor missing, boat found off the coast of Sanibel Island: Police
A prominent Florida radiation oncologist is missing after the U.S. Coast Guard located his boat off Sanibel Island this week. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Tuesday on his boat, the "Vitamin Sea" — a 33-foot Sea Ray — leaving the Naples Bay Resort & Marina, according to a Friday tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.
NBC THINK op-ed suggests other Republican leaders secretly hope FBI raid sinks Trump
An NBC THINK piece speculated that in the wake of the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s home in Florida, Republican leaders are discreetly hoping it will destroy his political prospects. Emmy Award-winning producer and communications consultant Arick Wierson speculated that many Republicans can't wait for the fall...
DeSantis' new Gadsden flag Florida license plate 'symbolizes a dangerous far-right extremist ideology:' NPR
NPR reported on Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet of a new Florida license plate with the Gadsden flag has "reopened the debate" over the flag’s controversy. Scott Neuman’s report claimed that, despite the famous "Don’t Tread on Me" flag existing since the founding of the nation, it's now associated with "far-right extremist ideology."
Miss Shirley’s Café releases specialty vegan menu in celebration of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month
In honor of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, Miss Shirley’s Cafe has released a specialty vegan menu to be served in their Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis locations. The speciality menu features three sections: ‘Wake Up Your Tastebuds,’ which is a selection of starters, ‘Gluten-Free Griddle Cakes,’ and ‘House...
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
Former Florida attorney general issues multiple challenges to AG Garland over his handling of Mar-a-Lago raid
Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi repeatedly challenged Attorney General Merrick Garland over his management of the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago Thursday on "Hannity." BONDI: Having personally as a prosecutor for 18 years signed thousands of subpoenas - thousands - many times people don't comply. So what do you do? You either issue a new subpoena or you do a motion to compel. Why wasn't that done in this case? The Trump people were working well with them. Why wasn't that done? That's a question for Merrick Garland. Number two for Merrick Garland: the warrant. Think about the warrant. If you're going to issue a warrant, the reason has to be, "I'm worried they're going to destroy evidence." What's suspect about that? We've now learned that warrant was signed on Friday, but not executed until Monday. So why get the warrant? That doesn't even make sense. Number three, I have personally been involved in many, many search warrants - authorizing them, the execution of the search warrants. And they came in there with guns blazing, like you said. For documents - you know what you do? You get a couple agents, you go up, you show the warrant at Mar-a-Lago. … You go in, you go to the safe, you go to the office. You get the documents you need. Done.
Wisconsin woman charged in ‘Slender Man’ stabbing drops request for early release from mental health facility
A Wisconsin woman who was charged in the stabbing of a classmate to appease the fictional "Slender Man" has withdrawn her petition to be released early from a state mental health facility. Morgan Geyser, 20, is one of two women charged in the 2014 stabbing of a sixth-grade classmate. Geyser...
PennDOT to Hold Multiple Job Fairs Throughout the Region
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced they will host a series of job fairs throughout the Northwest region. PennDOT is looking to fill a variety of roadway maintenance positions in various counties throughout the region. The five job fairs will be held on the following dates:. August 15 –...
Maryland community college deletes job posting that sought 'minority' applicants
A community college in Maryland took down a job posting that stated "minority" applicants are being sought for the position. The job posting for Montgomery College in Maryland stated that the position was a paid "Part-time English Composition Faculty Internship," according to Campus Reform. "We are seeking two minority faculty...
Gov. Gavin Newsom announces plans for new desalinization and water recycling plants in California
California should invest tens of billions of dollars in water recycling, storage and desalination over the next two decades to shore up its supply as the state gets drier and hotter, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a proposal released Thursday. It comes as drought continues to grip the U.S. West...
Pennsylvania Dept. of L&I ends waitlist for disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry will terminate the waitlist for all “significantly disabled (SD) and non-significantly disabled (NSD) individuals” seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change, which goes into effect on August 8, will happen for the first time since 1994. Due...
California Department of Education advocates books promoting gender transitions to kindergartners
The California Department of Education’s recommended reading list promotes books for kindergartners about students transitioning, and for high schoolers about students kneeling during the national anthem. The recommended reading list is housed in the "curriculum and instruction resources" section of the California Department of Education's website, suggesting dozens of...
Local districts struggle to hire teachers as start of new school year approaches
The Pennsylvania State Education Association says there are 22,000 fewer people working in education than in 2020.
