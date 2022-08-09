ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Florida Man Found Dead Buried Under Collapsed Sand Dune

By Jake Grissom
 2 days ago
Detectives believe the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found buried in the sand on the beach just south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island in Martin County, was likely an accident.

According to investigators, an early morning beachgoer noticed a portion of the victim’s body protruding from the sand and called for help.

“It appears that the man died hours earlier from asphyxia as a result of being trapped underneath the sand,” said Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say no foul play was evident and it appears that the victim was resting underneath a sand dune while taking video of a sunrise, but the dune collapsed trapping him underneath.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology tests, which is standard. Those tests, however, are not likely to change the outcome of this incident being a tragic accident.

