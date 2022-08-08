Read full article on original website
Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products
The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
Is This Company In A Special Position Even As The COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Cell-Based Therapy Industry?
According to Grand View Research, the global cell therapy market was valued at $7.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% between 2021 and 2028. The rising number of clinical studies for cell-based therapies and investments in the industry may...
labpulse.com
North American Diagnostics recalls COVID-19 rapid tests
August 1, 2022 -- North American Diagnostics has recalled its Oral Rapid SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test kits, which were distributed to customers in the U.S. without securing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization, clearance, or approval. "North American Diagnostics did not provide the FDA with adequate validation data to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evotec, Alpine Expand Pact For Commercial Process Development Of Autoimmune Disease Candidate
Evotec SE's EVO subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics Inc, has expanded a multi-year partnership with Alpine Immune Sciences Inc ALPN for ALPN-303 for systemic lupus erythematosus and other B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The contract is a continuation of their first-in-human program initiated in 2020, in which Just -...
FDA Pushes Decision Date For Reata's Genetic Neuromuscular Disease Candidate
The FDA has extended the review timeline for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc's RETA marketing application seeking approval for omaveloxolone for Friedreich's ataxia by three months. The company recently submitted an updated Delayed-Start Analysis of the MOXIe Extension study using a March 2022 data cut-off, a new Propensity-Matched Analysis of MOXIe Extension data, and an analysis of the relevance of Nrf2, the target of omaveloxolone, to the pathophysiology of Friedreich's ataxia.
Study: Dangerous Synthetic Cannabinoids Poisonings Are Less Common In Legal Cannabis States
Illegal synthetic cannabis known under many street names such as Ak-47, K2, Spice, Scoobie Snacks, Mr. Nice Guy and 24-Karat Dream is less commonly used in states that have legal marijuana programs, a Washington State University-led study recently confirmed. The research published in the Journal of Clinical Toxicology revealed a...
Lexaria Bioscience' Tech Processed Cannabidiol Receives Positive FDA Feedback For Hypertension
Lexaria Bioscience Corp LEXX has received a positive full written response from the FDA from its pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) meeting regarding DehydraTECH-CBD for hypertension. The FDA confirmed that it agreed with Lexaria's proposal to pursue a 505(b)(2) new drug application regulatory pathway for its program. The pathway is advantageous...
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Catalent (CTLT) to Acquire New CDMO Facility for $475 Million
Catalent, Inc. CTLT announced that it has reached an agreement with Australia-based Mayne Pharma to acquire the latter’s full-service specialty Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), Metrics Contract Services (Metrics) for $475 million in an all-cash deal. The acquisition will provide Catalent with access to Metrics’ 333,000 square-foot in Greenville that can strengthen Catalent’s capabilities in integrated oral solid formulation development, manufacturing, and packaging.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) ("Fulgent" or the "Company") FLGT. Investors who purchased Fulgent securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/flgt.
