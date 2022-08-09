ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Walmart Just Announced An Update To Its Home Delivery–And Customers Are Saying 'Finally!'

Shopping at Walmart is now easier than ever, thanks to their latest game-changing update. On July 6, the company announced that their “popular InHome Delivery Service, which delivers groceries straight to your fridge, is now available as an optional add-on within Walmart+.” The American retail corporation reports, “What were previously two standalone memberships are joining forces to bring all delivery capabilities into a single, streamlined experience, allowing new and existing members to choose the membership plan that appeals the most to them based on the type of delivery service they want.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
#Smart Phone#Business Industry#Linus Business
Mashed

Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change

There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
Mashed

Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?

Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
PC Magazine

Amazon Expands Palm Payments to 65+ Whole Foods Stores

Amazon's palm-scanning technology is rolling out to dozens of Whole Foods stores in California. More than 65 new locations will add the Amazon One system, which was introduced in September 2020 to select Seattle-based Amazon Go stores, and later at a handful of Whole Foods across Washington. Now the kiosks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

How to get your groceries delivered without breaking the bank

As food prices rise like summer temperatures, the demand for delivery services has cooled in contrast. Inflation in the grocery aisle has caused families around the country to pinch pennies more than ever before. In fact, food prices have gone up 10.4% from last year’s costs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Walmart Builds on Its Biggest Edge Over Amazon

Walmart has deep roots in brick-and-mortar retailing, but Chief Executive Doug McMillion has long understood that the company needs to invest heavily in technology. That effort has not always been smooth sailing. The retail giant bought Jet.com in 2016 for $3.3 billion largely to acquire its management team, led by Marc Lore, and its technology. That deal was either a giant failure or a huge success depending upon how you look at it.
BUSINESS
