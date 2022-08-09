ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Daily

What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants

Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
SheKnows

What Your Pediatrician Wants You to Know About Polio Returning

Click here to read the full article. For the first time in nearly a decade, health officials in upstate New York discovered a case of polio in an unvaccinated young man. The case, which was detected in late July, is believed to have originated outside of the United States and was transmitted from someone who received the oral polio vaccine, according to the New York State Health Department.  Polio, which arrived in the United States in 1894 caused widespread panic and fear primarily due to the speed in which the virus could spread and its symptoms. The viral disease, which enters...
Shin

If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations

Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
Scary Mommy

23 Infants In Tennessee Have Been Hospitalized For Parechovirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new alert for parechovirus (PeV), a common childhood virus that can be deadly for infants under the age of 3 months. One death and several other cases had been reported at the time that the original Health Alert Network was issued on July 12, 2022. Since then, the CDC has found an “unusually large” outbreak of the virus in Tennessee.
Daily Mail

BREAKING: CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
MedicalXpress

Seven things to know about polio

New York state health officials warned last week that hundreds of people may have been infected with the polio virus, based on recent wastewater testing in different counties within New York state. We asked Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, about polio and what...
WebMD

Protein Drinks Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination Risk

Aug. 1, 2022 – Although often associated with bodybuilders, protein supplement lovers are widespread, with close to half of Americans regularly consuming protein drinks and shakes, according to Statista. But a recent recall may cause challenges for protein enthusiasts in the United States. Lyons Magnus announced a voluntary recall...
BBC

US doctor issues warning of many undiagnosed polio cases

A health official in New York State has told the BBC there could be hundreds or even thousands of undiagnosed cases of polio there. It follows an announcement last month that an unvaccinated man had been paralysed by the virus in Rockland County, New York. His case has been linked...
Fortune

Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease’s reemergence in New York is ‘a threat to us all’

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
verywellhealth.com

Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore

Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
TheDailyBeast

Should We Be Freaked About the New Virus Found in China?

A new virus, Langya henipavirus, is suspected to have caused infections in 35 people in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces over roughly a two-year period to 2021.It’s related to Hendra and Nipah viruses, which cause disease in humans. However, there’s much we don’t know about the new virus—known as LayV for short—including whether it spreads from human to human.Here’s what we know so far.How sick are people getting?Researchers in China first detected this new virus as part of routine surveillance in people with a fever who had reported recent contact with animals. Once the virus was identified, the researchers looked...
