What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants
Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
Cluster of parechovirus infections found in Tennessee newborns
A cluster of 23 infants in Tennessee were diagnosed with a potentially severe childhood virus within a six-week span this spring — an unusually short amount of time for such a large number of cases, doctors reported Thursday. The infants, ages 5 days to 3 months old, were infected...
London kids to be offered polio shot after more virus found
LONDON (AP) — Children ages 1-9 in London were made eligible for booster doses of a polio vaccine Wednesday after British health authorities reported finding evidence the virus has spread in multiple areas of the city but found no cases of the paralytic disease in people. Britain’s Health Security...
What Your Pediatrician Wants You to Know About Polio Returning
Click here to read the full article. For the first time in nearly a decade, health officials in upstate New York discovered a case of polio in an unvaccinated young man. The case, which was detected in late July, is believed to have originated outside of the United States and was transmitted from someone who received the oral polio vaccine, according to the New York State Health Department. Polio, which arrived in the United States in 1894 caused widespread panic and fear primarily due to the speed in which the virus could spread and its symptoms. The viral disease, which enters...
If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations
Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
This map shows which US lakes contain brain-eating amoebas
A few days ago, a Missouri resident who went swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, was hospitalized after a microscopic amoeba entered through their nose and started eating away at their brain. Better known as Naegleria fowleri, the single-celled organism that thrives in warm freshwater,...
23 Infants In Tennessee Have Been Hospitalized For Parechovirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new alert for parechovirus (PeV), a common childhood virus that can be deadly for infants under the age of 3 months. One death and several other cases had been reported at the time that the original Health Alert Network was issued on July 12, 2022. Since then, the CDC has found an “unusually large” outbreak of the virus in Tennessee.
BREAKING: CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
Mosquito bites left a woman with a West Nile virus infection that caused facial paralysis and diarrhea for 3 months
A woman in New Jersey experienced partial facial paralysis as a symptom of West Nile virus. She also reported weakness in one arm and diarrhea due to the mosquito-borne illness. Most people infected with West Nile do not experience symptoms, but cases involving the brain can be fatal.
MedicalXpress
Seven things to know about polio
New York state health officials warned last week that hundreds of people may have been infected with the polio virus, based on recent wastewater testing in different counties within New York state. We asked Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, about polio and what...
WebMD
Protein Drinks Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination Risk
Aug. 1, 2022 – Although often associated with bodybuilders, protein supplement lovers are widespread, with close to half of Americans regularly consuming protein drinks and shakes, according to Statista. But a recent recall may cause challenges for protein enthusiasts in the United States. Lyons Magnus announced a voluntary recall...
Polio 101: Signs, symptoms and dangers of an ancient virus
For the first time in a decade, a US citizen has been diagnosed with polio, a disease that once devasted communities around the world. Here's what you need to know about the signs, symptoms and dangers of this highly contagious virus.
BBC
US doctor issues warning of many undiagnosed polio cases
A health official in New York State has told the BBC there could be hundreds or even thousands of undiagnosed cases of polio there. It follows an announcement last month that an unvaccinated man had been paralysed by the virus in Rockland County, New York. His case has been linked...
Unvaccinated young adult becomes first US polio case in nearly a decade
An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first US case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday. Officials said the patient, who lives in Rockland county, had developed paralysis. The person developed symptoms a month ago and did not recently travel outside the country, county health officials said.
Bill Gates, whose foundation funds polio vaccines, warns that the disease's reemergence in New York is 'a threat to us all'
Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been a vocal advocate for stamping out polio for years. A once-eradicated disease has reemerged in New York, and it’s spooking health officials and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. On Aug. 4, New York health authorities announced they...
deseret.com
23 infants have been infected by the parechovirus in Nashville and it's spreading
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 23 infants were admitted to a Tennessee hospital last spring for parechovirus. The “unusually large cluster of infections” prompted the CDC to investigate further, as it suggests that social activity may have been the primary method of transmission.
Which Ba.5 COVID-19 symptoms are doctors seeing the most right now?
The White House has reported that President Joe Biden is likely infected with the BA.5 variant of the omicron version of the COVID-19 virus, a highly transmissible version of the virus. BA.5 and BA.4 are believed to be responsible for 82% of the current variants being recorded in the United...
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
Warning over 'very infectious' illness – 4 signs to watch out for
BRITS have been warned to be on the look out for a 'very infectious' disease that can last for weeks. Medics shared the main warning signs of glandular fever and said it usually affects teenagers and young adults. It's commonly referred to as the 'kissing disease' as it can be...
Should We Be Freaked About the New Virus Found in China?
A new virus, Langya henipavirus, is suspected to have caused infections in 35 people in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces over roughly a two-year period to 2021.It’s related to Hendra and Nipah viruses, which cause disease in humans. However, there’s much we don’t know about the new virus—known as LayV for short—including whether it spreads from human to human.Here’s what we know so far.How sick are people getting?Researchers in China first detected this new virus as part of routine surveillance in people with a fever who had reported recent contact with animals. Once the virus was identified, the researchers looked...
