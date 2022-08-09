Read full article on original website
2 teens arrested after alleged Renton home invasion, carjacking crash which destroyed a business
RENTON, Wash. - A Renton landscaping business that was inside a barn was destroyed after suspects in a carjacking and home invasion crashed into it Thursday morning, police said. At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Renton police responded to a report of a robbery that involved a pizza delivery driver at...
Standoff at Kent apartment ends with suspect in custody, guns recovered
KENT, Wash. — A man has been taken into custody and guns were recovered after an hourslong standoff Wednesday at a Kent apartment. Law enforcement was called and surrounded an apartment at the Olympic Skyline Apartments located at 235th Place. Witness told the authorities a man was arguing with...
Thurston County Deputies Recover ‘Massive Amount of Stolen Property’ After Report of Shots Fired
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday it recovered at least four stolen vehicles and a “massive amount of stolen property” after responding to the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm on Aug. 8. A Freightliner service truck was tracked to the location using the...
Man Fleeing From Police Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler attempted to stop a red Ford Truck travelling south on Pacific Avenue. The officer believed that the driver was severely impaired. The trooper stated that the driver almost hit a pedestrian. The driver was driving on the sidewalks, endangering pedestrians. The troopers followed him...
Tukwila Police seek man suspected of robbing, raping woman on Aug. 6
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police need help identifying a man suspected of robbing and raping a woman over the weekend. Details of the incident have not been released, but police say the man robbed and raped a woman in Tukwila on Aug. 6, then sped off on a silver-colored moped.
Investigation underway after 3 shot in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Auburn early Tuesday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a cul-de-sac in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast after receiving reports of shots fired. “There was an exchange...
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
Redmond Police need help identifying car theft suspect
REDMOND, Wash. - Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who stole a car from an apartment complex on Sunday, July 31. According to the Redmond Police Department (RPD), the man who was caught on surveillance video stole a red, four-wheel-drive, 2012 Hyundai Sante Fe outside Eaves Apartments in the 15600 block of NE 40th St.
2 suspects arrested in retail crime theft ring, including convicted killer of Tuba Man
BELLEVUE, Wash. — At least two people were in custody in connection with a retail crime ring that officials say is responsible for more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise from several high-end stores in Bellevue and the Seattle area. One of those people was Billy Chambers, 29, the same...
35-Year-Old Man Killed In Altercation Following A Motor Vehicle Accident In Federal Way (Federal Way, WA)
Raymond Bunk of Federal Way Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near 8th Avenue South and South 320th Street. According to the police, a 35-year-old got shot after a collision evolved into a road rage incident. The road rage led to a physical altercation. One of the drivers retrieved...
Marshawn Lynch smelled of alcohol and stated he stole car during DUI arrest, police report says
LAS VEGAS - New details were released Thursday on the DUI arrest of former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch from earlier this week in Las Vegas. On Aug. 9 before 7:30 a.m, an officer was conducting a vehicle stop on a car for a man asleep behind the wheel.
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
Bellevue police arrest suspects believed to be a part of organized retail theft rings
Bellevue detectives have busted what they suspect to be three major regional organized retail theft rings responsible for well over $100,000 in stolen merchandise. In one case, four suspects are charged, three with working together to steal over $93,000 in handbags from Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, and the fourth with selling the stolen bags. Investigators say the crew hit the same Louis Vuitton twice in June 2022. Detectives found the stolen bags for sale online, set up a buy, and arrested one of the suspects.
Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
Police investigating after man fatally shot on Federal Way street
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Another road rage incident in western Washington turned deadly on Monday in Federal Way. It happened in the area of 8th Avenue South and South 320th. “It was very heartbreaking for everybody involved,” Inna Grib, a witness, said. Another woman who did not want to be identified said two men were fighting in the street after their cars collided.
Domestic violence suspect on the run near Gold Bar
Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a man wanted for a domestic violence assault near Gold Bar. According to deputies, there is a large law enforcement presence in the area near the 14800 block of 387th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Gold Bar. There is...
Body Found Inside Trunk Of Car Sold At Lynnwood Auction
The SUV was just about to get crushed at a scrapyard when workers discovered the body.
53-Years-Old Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred on Highway 204 on Friday. The officials stated that Kimberly Moore, of Rancho Cucamonga, California was killed in a fatal crash. She was the passenger on the motorcycle which crashed into a 29-year-old Arlington man, who stopped at the 20th Street SE intersection.
Father charged over 8-year-old daughter fatally shooting 2-year-old cousin in Puyallup
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Puyallup last year. The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at a home on the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Widland left a loaded, unsecured gun in his 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer
TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
