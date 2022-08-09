ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Auburn, WA
Auburn, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Investigation underway after 3 shot in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Auburn early Tuesday morning, according to the Auburn Police Department. Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to a cul-de-sac in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast after receiving reports of shots fired. "There was an exchange...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff's announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond Police need help identifying car theft suspect

REDMOND, Wash. - Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who stole a car from an apartment complex on Sunday, July 31. According to the Redmond Police Department (RPD), the man who was caught on surveillance video stole a red, four-wheel-drive, 2012 Hyundai Sante Fe outside Eaves Apartments in the 15600 block of NE 40th St.
REDMOND, WA
KING 5

3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
NewsBreak
bellevuereporter.com

Bellevue police arrest suspects believed to be a part of organized retail theft rings

Bellevue detectives have busted what they suspect to be three major regional organized retail theft rings responsible for well over $100,000 in stolen merchandise. In one case, four suspects are charged, three with working together to steal over $93,000 in handbags from Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, and the fourth with selling the stolen bags. Investigators say the crew hit the same Louis Vuitton twice in June 2022. Detectives found the stolen bags for sale online, set up a buy, and arrested one of the suspects.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating after man fatally shot on Federal Way street

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Another road rage incident in western Washington turned deadly on Monday in Federal Way. It happened in the area of 8th Avenue South and South 320th. "It was very heartbreaking for everybody involved," Inna Grib, a witness, said. Another woman who did not want to be identified said two men were fighting in the street after their cars collided.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Domestic violence suspect on the run near Gold Bar

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office are actively searching for a man wanted for a domestic violence assault near Gold Bar. According to deputies, there is a large law enforcement presence in the area near the 14800 block of 387th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Gold Bar. There is...
GOLD BAR, WA
KING 5

Father charged over 8-year-old daughter fatally shooting 2-year-old cousin in Puyallup

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Puyallup last year. The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at a home on the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland left a loaded, unsecured gun in his 8-year-old daughter's bedroom.
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer

TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
TACOMA, WA

