ABC6.com
McKee announces that T.F. Green will be Breeze Airways base of operations
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Tuesday that Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport will serve as the base of operations for Breeze Airways. Breeze will launch its base in 2023, creating 250 new full-time jobs, including pilots, flight crews, support staff and maintenance workers. McKee highlighted...
getawaymavens.com
7 Great Romantic Hotels in Rhode Island
With “Island” in its name, and called “The Ocean State,” it’s no surprise that most of the romantic hotels in Rhode Island are on or near the water. Some have been on Luxury “Stay” lists for years. Others might be unfamiliar to you. Read on for the Getaway Mavens Favorites.
ABC6.com
Veterinarian no longer works for Johnston pet hospital in midst of investigation
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A veterinarian is no longer employed at a Johnston pet hospital, after a number of concerns surfaced from her past. The public relations manager at Banfield Pet Hospital, Liz Morales, confirmed with ABC 6 News Thursday that Dr. Janine Oliver “is no longer employed at Banfield.”
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
Rhode Islanders returning from summer hotspot brawl on ferry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who flocked to a summer hotspot on Monday for the Victory Day holiday got into brawls at a resort and on a ferry ride home, leading to eight arrests. The fighting started at a beach resort on Block Island that was hosting a...
ABC6.com
Reminder: Most Rhode Islanders won’t pay car tax bill this year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A majority of Rhode Island drivers won’t receive a car tax bill. That’s because Gov. Dan McKee eliminated the tax in the state budget earlier this year. McKee signed the budget in June, which include tax relief efforts highlighted by the complete phase...
Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"
CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
consultant360.com
A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla
1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. All 43 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $297,111 over the last 12 months.
fallriverreporter.com
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
Truck Driver Acquitted in Deaths of 7 Motorcyclists, Including Lakeville Couple
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Lakeville residents Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58...
ABC6.com
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
ABC6.com
“It’s a little scary but kind of out of our control” Block Island ferry fight unsettles tourists
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Caught on camera Monday, a fight breaking out on board the Block Island ferry. Video going viral on social media showing the fight, and the moment members of the U.S. Coast Guard jumped onboard the boat just after 9:30 p.m. “There was like a bunch...
RI National Guard parachutist gets stuck in tree during jump
A parachutist found himself in a tricky situation Monday afternoon when he got stuck in a tree, according to the Rhode Island National Guard.
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
Turnto10.com
Transmission line failure knocks out power to Portsmouth
Rhode Island Energy said Wednesday that it experienced a loss of power on a transmission line that feeds about 7,900 customers in Portsmouth. The power went out at about 11 a .m. It was restored before 1 p.m. Rhode Island Energy said it was investigating what caused the loss of...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Boat collision off MV damages two vessels
Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
ABC6.com
‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
johnstonsunrise.net
A military hero from Warwick
Dated March 31, 1899 were special orders from the Adjutant-General’s Office in Providence. “The Brigade Commander is hereby directed to detail from Company B, 1st Regiment Infantry B.R.I.M. one commissioned officer and twenty enlisted men to proceed Sunday, April 2, 1899, via special electric car leaving Providence at 1:40 p.m. to Central Street in Pontiac, to act as escort at the funeral of Richard W. Bruce, Company M, 2nd Regiment of Massachusetts Volunteers. The officer in charge of the detail is hereby authorized to employ a bugler to assist at the ceremonies. The muster and payrolls required by law will be forwarded to the Adjutant-General upon the completion of this tour of duty. By order of Elisha Dyer, Governor and Commander-in-Chief.”
