Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
UPMATTERS
Laurium rabbit rescue helps after 500 animals saved in Wisconsin
DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lakeshore Humane Society said the recent rescue of 500 animals from a Kiel home is quickly depleting its limited resources. Tina Nichols, the Lakeshore Humane Society Executive Director, said, “When we went to the property it was far larger of an endeavor than we expected.”
CBS 58
Wisconsin Humane Society seeks fosters for rabbits taken in after large-scale rescue in Manitowoc
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is in need of foster parents who can temporarily open their home to a rabbit. The shelter says they will be taking in 25 rabbits from a large-scale rescue led by Lakeshore Humane Society. WHS says they'll provide the food, supplies...
wearegreenbay.com
106-year-old schoolhouse makes move in Suamico
SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years. “The school was built...
wearegreenbay.com
MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Lakeshore Humane Society in need of help after 500 animal rescue
DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lakeshore Humane Society said the recent rescue of 500 animals from a Kiel home is quickly depleting its limited resources. Tina Nichols, the Lakeshore Humane Society Executive Director, said, “When we went to the property it was far larger of an endeavor than we expected.”
wearegreenbay.com
Sweet, lovable, handsome Leo is ready to join your family
(WFRV) – Coming in at 70 pounds, Leo is a big, lovable, handsome boy who is very excited to find his forever family. He is four years old and loves going outside and running around with toys. He loves showing off his favorite toys and even prances around with them in his kennel.
wearegreenbay.com
The dogs are barking; how hot the asphalt really gets for dogs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For many of us the summer, sunshine, and 70 degrees sound like the perfect time to get outside and take a walk with your family or friends, and even your four-legged pal!. However, the temperature of the asphalt is actually almost 50 degrees hotter...
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Hidden Gems
No matter how much of Wisconsin you’ve explored, there’s always so much more waiting to be discovered. Here’s to making new memories surrounded by the ones you hold dearest!. Shop and dine locally in Galesville (Trempealeau County) Explore Galesville’s Downtown Historic District at the Galesville Farmer’s Market....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Ask for Help Identifying Good Samaritan
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday’s Farmer’s Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
Flying Magazine
Did You Lose Something at Oshkosh?
Did you lose something at this year’s airshow at Oshkosh?. It’s not uncommon for things to go missing during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, each year. Fortunately, the culture of AirVenture is such that lost items are quickly turned into the Lost and Found office located near the Brown Arch.
cwbradio.com
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
spectrumnews1.com
Carnivore Meat Company's new facility will be largest of its kind in North America
GREEN BAY, Wis. — If your name happened to be, say, Spot, the dog days of summer took on a whole new meaning Monday. Carnivore Meat Packing's new 235,000-square foot facility will be an anchor tennant in the new Grandview Industrail Park in Bellvue. It will be the largest...
wpr.org
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
Arrowhead Park’s 30 acre development plans
Neenah is set to undergo 30 acres of developments to create a new, expansive Arrowhead Park complete with a prairie and pier.
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead after a tactical situation in Green Lake County. The Sheriff’s Office says the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not released. At about 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman that...
94.3 Jack FM
Man Found Dead Along Riverbank in Berlin
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
whbl.com
City of Sheboygan Gets $5.3M to Construct Swing Bridge Across Sheboygan River
Anyone wishing to walk or bicycle from the north waterfront of the Sheboygan River to the South Pier has to take a nearly 1-mile course across the 8th Street Bridge. On foot, it’s a 13-minute stroll. But that’s about to change. Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday announced that...
ironcountyreporter.com
IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults
By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
Comments / 0