Oshkosh, WI

Laurium rabbit rescue helps after 500 animals saved in Wisconsin

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lakeshore Humane Society said the recent rescue of 500 animals from a Kiel home is quickly depleting its limited resources. Tina Nichols, the Lakeshore Humane Society Executive Director, said, “When we went to the property it was far larger of an endeavor than we expected.”
106-year-old schoolhouse makes move in Suamico

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years. “The school was built...
MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen ‪in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
Lakeshore Humane Society in need of help after 500 animal rescue

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lakeshore Humane Society said the recent rescue of 500 animals from a Kiel home is quickly depleting its limited resources. Tina Nichols, the Lakeshore Humane Society Executive Director, said, “When we went to the property it was far larger of an endeavor than we expected.”
Sweet, lovable, handsome Leo is ready to join your family

(WFRV) – Coming in at 70 pounds, Leo is a big, lovable, handsome boy who is very excited to find his forever family. He is four years old and loves going outside and running around with toys. He loves showing off his favorite toys and even prances around with them in his kennel.
The dogs are barking; how hot the asphalt really gets for dogs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For many of us the summer, sunshine, and 70 degrees sound like the perfect time to get outside and take a walk with your family or friends, and even your four-legged pal!. However, the temperature of the asphalt is actually almost 50 degrees hotter...
Travel Wisconsin: Hidden Gems

No matter how much of Wisconsin you’ve explored, there’s always so much more waiting to be discovered. Here’s to making new memories surrounded by the ones you hold dearest!. Shop and dine locally in Galesville (Trempealeau County) Explore Galesville’s Downtown Historic District at the Galesville Farmer’s Market....
Green Bay Police Ask for Help Identifying Good Samaritan

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday’s Farmer’s Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
Did You Lose Something at Oshkosh?

Did you lose something at this year’s airshow at Oshkosh?. It’s not uncommon for things to go missing during EAA AirVenture at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, each year. Fortunately, the culture of AirVenture is such that lost items are quickly turned into the Lost and Found office located near the Brown Arch.
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man

(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
Man Found Dead Along Riverbank in Berlin

BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults

By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
