kmrskkok.com
Stevens County Fair 2022 Button Winners
456 – $20 to DeToys Restaurant, $5 to Hockey Stand. 287 – Tickets, $5 to WCCA Stand, $10 to Dons Cafe. 1015 – Tickets, $10 to 4-H Food Stand, $10 to Dons Cafe. 178 – Milwaukee Drill Donated by Fastenal, $5 to Hockey Booth.
Majority Of Douglas County Employees Don’t Earn Market Rate Wages, New Raise Structure Would Correct This
It's news that no employer wants to have circulated around to the general public - especially in the current job market that's flush with openings: The majority of staffers who work for Douglas County earn "less than market-rate wages". In other words, they would earn considerably more doing the same tasks at other employers.
mprnews.org
FEMA announces emergency aid for 23 counties damaged in May storm
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced emergency aid for 23 Minnesota counties that sustained a damage from flooding, heavy winds and tornadoes in May. There were at least five tornado touchdowns, including one with 120 mph winds in the tiny town of Forada, near Alexandria in Douglas County. Douglas...
voiceofalexandria.com
Sheriff Troy Wolbersen and members of the Sheriff's Posse honor one of their own
(Alexandria, MN)--Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen, and members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse, honored one of their own at a recent Sheriff's Posse meeting. John Holm, 47, of Farwell, was a long-time Sheriff's Posse member. Holm died of a massive stroke back on December 15, 2021, at St. Cloud Hospital. He joined the Douglas County Sheriff’s Posse at the age of 21. Sheriff Wolbersen presented his parents Joel and Rose, and his sister, Jenny, with a plaque at the regular meeting on the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse.
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
WDIO-TV
Douglas County voters elect a new Sheriff
Matthew Izzard will serve as the next Douglas County Sheriff. Because all three candidates – Matt Izzard, Mark Liebaert, and Brian Witt – ran as Democrats, the winner of the primary wins the job. Izzard won 62 percent of the vote. Izzard has served as a correctional officer...
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
lakesarearadio.net
Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
willmarradio.com
Fire heavily damages apartment in southeast Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar fire fighters spent several hours yesterday afternoon battling a fire in a 4-plex apartment building in southeast Willmar. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 1:31 p.m. they were called to an apartment in the 2400 Block of Southeast 4th Avenue where smoke was coming from a dryer. The fire spread to multiple spots in the building, traveling from the dryer to spaces between the two floors, making it difficult to reach. Firefighters made sure no one was inside the building, although a cat was missing but was later rescued. Willmar was assisted by fire crews from Pennock, Kandiyohi and Spicer, as well as Willmar Municipal Utilities and the state fire marshal's office. Crews were on the scene until about 6 p.m. The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Willmar FD and the fire marshals' office.
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
knsiradio.com
Willmar Attorney Agrees to Disbarment After Guilty Plea in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
(KNSI) — An attorney in Willmar has agreed to be disbarred after pleading guilty to fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in 2015, Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers. Prosecutors say Anderson was well aware Rothers’ assets became the property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay off his creditors. Anderson was also required to disclose the value of Rothers’ assets.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing teen in Alexandria found safe
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: Audianna Henderson has been located safe and will be reunited with her family. Alexandria Police say the quick community response and the tips they received from the community were valuable in locating her. Original story: Alexandria Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old...
