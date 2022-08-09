ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
texasstandard.org

Rural Texas is losing access to maternity care services

Proper maternity care is vital to any healthy pregnancy — but that’s becoming harder to find in Texas. The Lone Star State leads the nation in the number of maternity ward closures: Over the past 10 years, more than 20 rural hospitals in Texas have stopped delivering babies. In parts of rural Texas, several hospitals have either suspended their maternity services or shut down altogether, leaving expectant mothers without a safe place to give birth.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas

If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
AMARILLO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir

As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
DALLAS, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fried Food Finalists and More at This Year's State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards on Wednesday morning. Thirty-six semifinalists competed for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the dishes are going head-to-head for most creative. The State Fair started awarding the Big Tex statues...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant

Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo.Thomas Evans/Unsplash. Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.
AMARILLO, TX
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas

There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Burkhart: The Rio Grande Valley is finally getting our due

For five years, I’ve been blessed to work with entrepreneurs, elected officials, and investors to plan the growth and promote the uniqueness of South Texas. What unites us is the idea that the Valley is booming and poised for even bigger things. Yet while our future is promising, it...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
