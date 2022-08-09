Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and These 9 Iconic Companies Started Up in Texas
Texas is a mighty big place. You can drive for hours and still not make it from one end to another. Plenty of wide-open spaces, and plenty of room for opportunity. There are hundreds if not thousands of different companies that try launching in Texas. Some fail and some don't but very few reach iconic status.
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
texasstandard.org
Rural Texas is losing access to maternity care services
Proper maternity care is vital to any healthy pregnancy — but that’s becoming harder to find in Texas. The Lone Star State leads the nation in the number of maternity ward closures: Over the past 10 years, more than 20 rural hospitals in Texas have stopped delivering babies. In parts of rural Texas, several hospitals have either suspended their maternity services or shut down altogether, leaving expectant mothers without a safe place to give birth.
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
State Fair of Texas's 10 Finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards
The State Fair of Texas announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards on Wednesday morning. This year's theme is "Treats of Texas," highlighting the State Fair concessionaire's ingenuity when it comes to culinary creations, state fair representatives said.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
dallasexpress.com
Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir
As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Beto says, Abbott is "too extreme for Texas."
Abbott banned abortion in cases of rape. Abbott banned abortion in cases of incest. He's too extreme for Texas. We're voting him out. Democrat nominee for Texas Gov., Beto O'Rourke.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fried Food Finalists and More at This Year's State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards on Wednesday morning. Thirty-six semifinalists competed for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the dishes are going head-to-head for most creative. The State Fair started awarding the Big Tex statues...
Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant
Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo.Thomas Evans/Unsplash. Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas
There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
riograndeguardian.com
Burkhart: The Rio Grande Valley is finally getting our due
For five years, I’ve been blessed to work with entrepreneurs, elected officials, and investors to plan the growth and promote the uniqueness of South Texas. What unites us is the idea that the Valley is booming and poised for even bigger things. Yet while our future is promising, it...
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Part of Texas Gov. Abbott's solution for making Uvalde schools safer after the mass shooting: more cops
Abbott also highlighted more funding for mental health services in Uvalde, including $5 million to create a long-term mental health hub in town.
Arkansans in 2nd-worst shape in country, says report
RunReviews.com conducted an analysis to find out which states were in the best and worst shape, and Arkansas ranked near the bottom in its report.
Man captures rare sighting of bobcats playing at Texas golf course
It's the cutest video you'll see today.
