Social housing tenants warned of ‘play ban’ for children in London site’s shared spaces
Families in multimillion-pound One Tower Bridge development told games breached tenancy agreements
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
Cost of living: Withernsea residents penniless and 'struggling to live'
Teachers and nurses in an East Yorkshire seaside resort are among those struggling to feed their families, a charity has said. Jayne Nendick, who has worked at The Shores Centre in Withernsea for 17 years, described the current situation as "a hidden pandemic". The charity aims to help people manage...
Tories abandon plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers in Yorkshire village
Desertion of RAF Linton-on-Ouse scheme is latest immigration policy climbdown after Truss and Sunak opposed plans
Pay compensation to infected blood victims ‘right away’ before more people die, Hunt tells government
Senior Tory MP Jeremy Hunt has urged the government to pay interim compensation to all infected blood victims and bereaved partners “right away” before more people die.The former health secretary’s remarks came after Sir Brian Langstaff, the chair of the inquiry into the scandal, said a compensation payment of no less than £100,000 should be paid to all victims, “without delay”.The Infected Blood Inquiry started taking evidence in 2018 and was established to examine how patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving...
Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation
A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
Mum had her passport clipped in error by officials days before £4,000 Spain holiday
A MUM had her passport clipped in error by officials days before a family holiday in Spain. Bethany Clarke, 24, had sent it off to support the application for her son. It was not due to expire for six years but came back invalidated. Nail technician Bethany said: "When I...
Cost of living – live: Liz Truss says energy firm profits ‘not evil’ as bills soar
Rishi Sunak has claimed Liz Truss’s tax cut plans without direct support would leave “millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution”.Answering questions at an event in Cheltenham organised by the Conservatives with party members, he said this would be a “moral failure”.“(Liz) thinks her tax cut is going to help them which it is not, we are going to, as a Conservative government, leave millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution,” he said.“Now, I think that is a moral failure.”Ms Truss hit back saying she is “low tax, pro growth, pro...
NHS dentist shortage: 'I went to the shed for pliers and pulled my tooth'
BBC research has found nine out of every 10 NHS dental practices across the UK are not accepting new adult patients for treatment under the health service, and 80% of NHS practices are not taking on children. The Department of Health says an extra £50m has been made available "to...
UK strikes: Rail workers and civil servants set to vote on more walkouts
Rail workers and civil servants across the UK are set to vote on further strike action amid a series of fresh disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) served notice to ballot hundreds of staff for walkouts at South Western Railway (SWR), while nearly 10,000 civil servants in Holyrood are set to vote on industrial action amid a dispute with the Scottish government.As the cost of living crisis worsens, Britain has been hit by a series of strikes in recent weeks, with more planned throughout August and September.Royal Mail members of the Communication Workers Union...
Boris Johnson’s south London home has hit the market
Looking for a new place to live? Because BoJo is selling his south London home for just £1.6 million. We heard they’re having a cheese and wine leaving do and everyone’s invited. If someone offers the asking price he and Carrie will make a £400,000 profit off...
Backlog of longest-wait patients slashed in England
The number of people waiting longer than two years for routine operations in England has fallen from 22,500 at the start of the year, to fewer than 200, according to NHS figures. This excludes more than 2,500 who are complex cases or chose not to travel for speedier treatment. NHS...
Third of Homes for Ukraine sponsors ‘struggling’ with rising cost of living, ONS warns
Almost a third of Homes for Ukraine hosts have reported struggling with the rising cost of living, according to the first survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) of those taking part in the scheme. Responding to the report, campaigners warned that Ukrainian refugees are at “risk of homelessness” because of problems with their housing arrangements. Some 21 per cent of current and previous sponsors reported that the soaring cost of living was affecting their ability to provide support to Ukrainian refugees “quite a lot”. A further 9 per cent said it affected their ability to help “very...
Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says
A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
Labour retakes North Lanarkshire council after SNP leader quits
Labour has retaken North Lanarkshire Council from the SNP three months after it changed hands in May's election. The SNP had installed Jordan Linden, 27, as leader following gains at the polls, but he resigned last month amid allegations of sexual harassment. Labour retook power by a single vote at...
‘People will be going hungry’: Gordon Brown calls for urgent action on cost of living crisis
Gordon Brown has urged Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to “take action” to prevent people going hungry later this year amid the cost of living crisis.The former Labour prime minister said that Boris Johnson and chancellor Nadhim Zahawi should agree a package with the candidates.Mr Brown warned that people would go hungry in October if the government left its intervention to November or December.“People are going to go without food and they’re going to go hungry and cold in October if we don’t take action now,” Mr Brown said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Oliver Dowden says Liz Truss' plans are 'not fit to deal with' scale of cost of living crisisClimate change: US senate passes largest investment yet to combat the climate crisisFootage shows Russian tank explode after targeted strike in Kharkiv
Energy bill price cap rise should not go ahead, says Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the energy price cap rise should not go ahead, as she accused the UK Government of being “missing in action” on the issue.The First Minister said many families will be facing destitution in the coming months as a result of soaring bills, saying the scale of the UK Government response should match that of the Covid pandemic.The Scottish Government’s resilience room will meet later on Thursday to discuss further support for households.Ms Sturgeon spoke as she visited the Lowson Memorial Church’s breakfast club in Forfar, Angus.The First Minister said: “When we look ahead at what is...
NHS trusts in England offer staff hardship grants amid cost of living crisis
NHS trusts are giving their staff hardship grants, low-cost meals and money to buy their children’s school uniforms to help them cope with the deepening cost of living crisis. Others have set up food banks, are subsidising public transport fares and advising hard-up frontline personnel how to access supermarket...
Children will go ‘ill-clad and hungry’ this winter if cost-of-living crisis not tackled, Gordon Brown warns
Gordon Brown has warned that children will be forced to attend school “ill-clad and undernourished” if the government does not act now to support people through the cost-of-living crisis.The former Labour prime minister urged the government to prioritise putting foward a fresh package of support for families before the winter arrives “no matter what’s happening in the leadership programme”.Speaking to Sky News, Mr Brown warned there is “no doubt people will go hungry in October” – adding that if the government was to leave its intervention until November or December, “pensioners will have to choose between feeding their gas...
