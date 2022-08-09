Read full article on original website
Related
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
knsiradio.com
Willmar Attorney Agrees to Disbarment After Guilty Plea in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
(KNSI) — An attorney in Willmar has agreed to be disbarred after pleading guilty to fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in 2015, Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers. Prosecutors say Anderson was well aware Rothers’ assets became the property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay off his creditors. Anderson was also required to disclose the value of Rothers’ assets.
Comments / 0