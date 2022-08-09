ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Saleh confirms knee injury is new for Becton, ‘obviously it’s not looking good’

By Billy Riccette
 3 days ago
Jets head coach Robert Saleh appeared in Tuesday’s episode of the Morning Show with Boomer and Gio and confirmed that Mekhi Becton’s knee injury is a new injury.

Saleh said the Jets are awaiting a second opinion on Becton but said “obviously it’s not looking good.” Saleh also said the organization feels “sick” for Becton.

It was reported last night by Connor Hughes of SNY that the injury could be season-ending for Becton, who played just one game in 2021 before suffering an MCL sprain that cost him the rest of the season. Now, his 2022 season is in jeopardy.

Becton will undergo more tests to determine the severity of the injury, which is to his kneecap and patella.

Chuma Edoga and Max Mitchell are currently the direct backups at the tackle position, whom Saleh expressed confidence in when talking to Boomer and Gio. The Jets will also be without Conor McDermott for about 1-2 weeks with a low ankle sprain.

Broncos OLB Christopher Allen will miss entire rookie season on IR

When the Denver Broncos signed two running backs on Wednesday, the team had to make two corresponding moves to make room for the new RBs on the 90-man offseason roster. One of the moves the team made was placing outside linebacker Christopher Allen (foot) on injured reserve. Because he was placed on IR before the initial 53-man roster was set, Allen will not be eligible to return to the active roster this year. His rookie season is over before it started.
DENVER, CO
