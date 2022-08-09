Read full article on original website
Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions
One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
Bennington PD warns of ‘found child’ Facebook hoax
The Bennington Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam appearing in local Facebook tag sale groups. The scam is reportedly being posted in Facebook groups all over the country.
Hartland veteran turns 100
By Curt Peterson Hartland resident John Kapise of Bohaka Road celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday, Aug. 5. He served in the U.S. army artillery from 1942 to 1945, starting in England and helping drive the Nazi army through France […] Read More The post Hartland veteran turns 100 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Addison Independent
Tarry Ho’s mini horses bring big smiles to Field Days
If you stop by the Sara McCarty Children’s Barn at Addison County Fair and Field Days, you’re guaranteed to run into Jim and Barbra Amblo, as well as their team of miniature horses named after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable...
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride
By Curt Peterson Deb and Andre Patenaude posted the first listserv notice about “campers” at Hartland’s Exit 9 Park and Ride lot on Aug. 3. “Okay, Hartlanders. I’m very surprised that no one has commented on the new eye sore […] Read More The post Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Vermonter accused of repeated assaults
A judge issued conditions of release for Andrew Crawford, 31, of Pownal on Wednesday after he was arrested at his Route 7 home.
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers fight to contain wildfire in Adirondacks, drown out another that destroyed a lean-to
A wildfire has been smoldering on five to six acres of North Hudson forest land for three days, reported the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The fire is not a threat to the public or any buildings but is “currently not fully contained,” according to a Wednesday morning DEC press release.
WNYT
Warren County crash victim fondly remembered for generosity
Steven Schnall, 55, died last week in a motorcycle crash in Warren County. He was a highly respected and successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. He was the head of Quontic Bank, a thriving mortgage business. He was one of the founding board members of The Arthur Project. That’s a non-profit that...
mynbc5.com
Homeowner burned after fireworks attached to lawnmower explode
RANDOLPH, Vt. — A homeowner in Randolph was sent to the hospital after fireworks attached to their lawnmower exploded. Vermont State Police say they received a report that on July 23, a homeowner on Crocker Street reported that someone had attached fireworks and matches to the exhaust of their lawnmower while the homeowner was out.
WNYT
Actor who plays ‘The Flash’ making new headlines in Vermont after arrest
Ezra Miller, who plays “The Flash,” was charged Monday for allegedly burglarizing a home on County Road and leaving with multiple bottles of alcohol. These charges add to Miller’s rap sheet. The actor was previously arrested for assault in Hawaii. However, Miller is making headlines in Vermont...
The Dish on Doggy Desserts at Three Vermont Ice Cream Spots
Ice cream is going to the dogs — but in a good way. Vermont's ice cream shops, snack shacks and creemee stands have really upped their pup-cup game in the last few years. Now, dogs with sophisticated palates can cool off with an occasional dish that's fancy enough to make a Starbucks Puppuccino blush.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Adams, MA USA
Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
newportdispatch.com
Driver injured after vehicle found submerged in New Haven swamp
NEW HAVEN — A 39-year-old man from Vergennes was injured during a single-vehicle crash in New Haven early this morning. Authorities were notified of a submerged vehicle in a swamp off the side of the road at the intersection of US Route 7 and VT Route 17, commonly referred to as the New Haven Junction.
Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, faces burglary charge in Vermont
Vermont State Police reported Monday afternoon that authorities located Miller late Sunday night and issued them a citation on the felony charge stemming from a reported burglary that took place in May in Stamford. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, faces burglary charge in Vermont.
WNYT
‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County
A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
Democratic candidates for Bennington County Sheriff could face off again in November polls
James Gulley Jr., a Manchester police officer and law enforcement instructor, won the Democratic primary with 44% of the vote. His two opponents said they’d already filed the necessary paperwork to run as independent candidates in the general election in November. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic candidates for Bennington County Sheriff could face off again in November polls.
The Valley Reporter
Democrats outvote Republicans in primary voting
Local Democrats outvoted Republicans overwhelmingly in this week’s primary election on August 9. In the five towns in the Mad River Valley 1,938 Democrats cast primary ballots along with 327 Republicans and six Progressives. In Warren, Waitsfield, Fayston, Moretown and Duxbury voter turnout ranged from 29.7% in Duxbury to...
Wallingford man cited to court for alleged beating
A Wallingford man has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court after he allegedly assaulted a family or household member, causing them a great deal of pain, police said Sunday.
