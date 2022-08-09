ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danby, VT

sevendaysvt

Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions

One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
Mountain Times

Hartland veteran turns 100

By Curt Peterson Hartland resident John Kapise of Bohaka Road celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday, Aug. 5. He served in the U.S. army artillery from 1942 to 1945, starting in England and helping drive the Nazi army through France […] Read More The post Hartland veteran turns 100 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HARTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

Tarry Ho’s mini horses bring big smiles to Field Days

If you stop by the Sara McCarty Children’s Barn at Addison County Fair and Field Days, you’re guaranteed to run into Jim and Barbra Amblo, as well as their team of miniature horses named after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
Mountain Times

Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride

By Curt Peterson Deb and Andre Patenaude posted the first listserv notice about “campers” at Hartland’s Exit 9 Park and Ride lot on Aug. 3. “Okay, Hartlanders. I’m very surprised that no one has commented on the new eye sore […] Read More The post Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HARTLAND, VT
WNYT

Warren County crash victim fondly remembered for generosity

Steven Schnall, 55, died last week in a motorcycle crash in Warren County. He was a highly respected and successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. He was the head of Quontic Bank, a thriving mortgage business. He was one of the founding board members of The Arthur Project. That’s a non-profit that...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Homeowner burned after fireworks attached to lawnmower explode

RANDOLPH, Vt. — A homeowner in Randolph was sent to the hospital after fireworks attached to their lawnmower exploded. Vermont State Police say they received a report that on July 23, a homeowner on Crocker Street reported that someone had attached fireworks and matches to the exhaust of their lawnmower while the homeowner was out.
RANDOLPH, VT
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Adams, MA USA

Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
ADAMS, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver injured after vehicle found submerged in New Haven swamp

NEW HAVEN — A 39-year-old man from Vergennes was injured during a single-vehicle crash in New Haven early this morning. Authorities were notified of a submerged vehicle in a swamp off the side of the road at the intersection of US Route 7 and VT Route 17, commonly referred to as the New Haven Junction.
NEW HAVEN, VT
WNYT

‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County

A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Democratic candidates for Bennington County Sheriff could face off again in November polls

James Gulley Jr., a Manchester police officer and law enforcement instructor, won the Democratic primary with 44% of the vote. His two opponents said they’d already filed the necessary paperwork to run as independent candidates in the general election in November. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic candidates for Bennington County Sheriff could face off again in November polls.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
The Valley Reporter

Democrats outvote Republicans in primary voting

Local Democrats outvoted Republicans overwhelmingly in this week’s primary election on August 9. In the five towns in the Mad River Valley 1,938 Democrats cast primary ballots along with 327 Republicans and six Progressives. In Warren, Waitsfield, Fayston, Moretown and Duxbury voter turnout ranged from 29.7% in Duxbury to...
WAITSFIELD, VT

