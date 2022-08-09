Read full article on original website
AT&T Foundation Donates $25,000 to TCSG to Support Student Learning through eCampus
The AT&T Foundation announced a $25,000 donation to the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation to support student learning through the system’s eCampus online platform. Since the launch of eCampus in 2020, enrollment in online course offerings has grown across the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and that...
USG Launches New One-stop Website to Help Students Make Decisions on College Affordability & Value
The University System of Georgia (USG) continues to lead the nation in matching the value of degree attainment to economic success as it launches a powerful new tool to help students and families work through critical decisions about college affordability and value. The new website Georgia Degrees Pay provides an...
Georgia State Patrol Going for Another State Win in Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
Georgia law enforcement hopes your votes will fuel them to victory in the Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. It's held through the American Association of State Troopers. See. .
Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair on Thursday
What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians. Positions are open across the state.
University System of Georgia to Seek New Executive Director for Georgia Film Academy
University System of Georgia (USG) will be conducting a search for a new executive director for the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) in collaboration with its partners. Former GFA Executive Director Jeffrey Stepakoff stepped down from his position effective July 23 to form a new talent management and production company. He will assist in the process of finding a successor to ensure a smooth transition.
WebstaurantStore Expands Operations in Georgia, Creates 213 New Jobs in Bryan County
Governor Brian Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County, representing more than $87 million in investment and the company’s largest expansion in Georgia.
