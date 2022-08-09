ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Michael Schumacher’s Unbeaten Formula 1 Ferrari Is One of F1’s Greatest Cars

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dakr_0hAJqc9f00

On August 20th, RM Sotheby’s will host the auction of the victorious Formula One car.

During the 1998 Formula One season, Micheal Schumacher drove a Ferrari F300 to victory four times. The undefeated champion Scuderia Ferrari example is in remarkable condition, preserved, and all original, and it can join your legendary collection. When RM Sotheby’s heads to Monterey, some lucky race fan will get a shot at owning their dream car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xcY9_0hAJqc9f00

This F300 is built on the most successful undefeated Ferrari Formula One chassis across all era, and is the only Ferrari Formula One chassis to run run in at least three races, and win each race it was entered in. After it’s valiant racing run, it was sold by Scuderia Ferrari in 1999 to the first private owner in as-raced condition. It has been kept discreetly out of the public eye, and this sale will be the first time it will become available to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MFEG_0hAJqc9f00

Only the most prestigious car collections are worthy of welcoming this piece of Formula One race history into the garage, as it is one of the most important Ferrari cars in existence, especially in ‘modern’ history. It’s in the same condition today as it was when it went into the private collection 23 years ago, and deserves an owner who will appreciate its status as being one Formula One’s greatest champion cars. You can see more pictures and learn about the unbeaten Formula 1 Ferrari here, happy bidding!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OgA8w_0hAJqc9f00

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally set

Petty GMS Motorsports are set to announce the driver of their #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they would be moving on from Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon was to have...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Dream Cars Auctioning 1969 Camaro COPO Tribute

This wild muscle car is a competitor to be feared on the racing track. We all remember the famous COPO program created by Chevrolet to skirt GM regulations against performance cars and racing. This option was explicitly made for racers who wanted to show off exactly what their car was capable of despite growing concerns from the parent company, who wanted their brands to stop making racing cars. But, of course, telling a speed-hungry American not to do something is a sure-fire way to get them to do it anyways, which is precisely why we love this secretive program so much. However, in the 1960s, few people knew about the program, which meant that few cars were made with these options. This vehicle pays tribute to the legacy of the COPO program with its performance and build quality, and now you may have the chance to get behind the wheel.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO Is A Sports Car Worthy Of Its Namesake

This car is a testament to how well Ferrari was doing in the 1980s. GTO has been a big name within the Ferrari and Italian automotive world for decades because of a car which made its name by racing, and winning, against nearly every competitor it came across. Eventually becoming so popular that many joke the iconic American muscle car was named after it, this vehicle became a symbol of the brand’s commitment to the pursuit of performance and style in the 1950 and ‘60s. A few decades later, a new automobile came from the automaker bearing the same name. So, what makes this incredible sports car worthy of wearing that iconic nameplate on its body?
CARS
Motorious

Judy Lilly Drag Car Has 426 Hemi And Massive Racing Tires

This is one of the cars that earned its driver the title of "Miss Mighty Mopar." Judy Lilly was a colossal figure in the automotive world for quite some time, known primarily for her massively influential cars and cool control in some of the world's most daunting performance driving situations. Interviews with the legendary racer have proven that she cared a lot more about the act of going fast than she ever did about beating her opponent. That's likely what made her a great racer; Judy was driving against herself and nobody else. Then, having raced her whole life, she got the chance to drive some of the world's fastest cars. One such vehicle was her beloved 1967 Plymouth Belvedere, whose boastful style caught the eyes of thousands at the drag strip while its massive engine carried her and the car into many victories.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Schumacher
Motorious

Lewis Hamilton Wants You To Feel Sorry For Him

He may be one of the greatest Formula One drivers to this point, and he’s fabulously wealthy as a result, but Lewis Hamilton has it really rough. As detailed out in a recent Vanity Fair interview, Hamilton has struggled with everything from feeling like he doesn’t fit in with the F1 crowd to getting anxious when he drives on public roads. The man probably cries into stacks of cash every night, drying his tears off on more than the average family hauls in for a year, and somehow falls asleep.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Steve McQueen Green R-Code Mustang Found

It could use a little love... On the exterior of this beautiful '68 Mustang, you'll find a McQueen green paint which harkens back to the bays of exotic colors and movie car icons. True American sports car enthusiasts will recognize this color as the same one featured in the movie Bullitt. Scenes of cars that looked just like this one barrelling through narrow straits and challenging similarly powerful muscle cars with their lightweight design and more petite body carved a space in every enthusiast's heart for a McQueen Green driving machine. But, of course, they were a pretty rare find even when brand new, and today it's one of the most desirable color schemes available on the classic car market.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula One Car#Vehicles#Rm Sotheby#Ferrari Formula
CarBuzz.com

UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines

If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value

It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
Motorious

1992 Porsche 911 Turbo Is The Perfect 1990s German Racer

This great '90s performance car is the epitome of German automotive excellence. We have given Porsche a lot of praise for their incredible dedication to their craft and seemingly undying focus on the driving experience. Even the most essential thing about their most popular model, that being that it is rear-wheel drive, reflects that sentiment perfectly. Recently, the brand has made a lot of big moves within the automotive industry in terms of performance and styling, which has fans of the company hopeful and excited for what is to come. However, vintage examples of the famous rear-engine German driving machine can still tango with some of the best modern-day examples.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorious

2022 McLaren Elva Is A Super Beast

Covered in Pacific Color Stream paint, you’re going to leave an impression when you fly by other drivers!. On the list of the world's most famous cars, you would be hard-pressed not to include at least one McLaren. They’ve made a name for themselves for being some of the most high-powered ridiculous supercars on the market. With Infamous models such as the McLaren F1, they’ve gained a reputation for their adventures into racing. Of course, that trend has not slowed, and still, Mclaren continues to produce some of the world's most incredible hypercars and supercars in both style and performance. Because of this, the Mclaren engineers are constantly pushed to create the next best thing. This policy has given us some of the most beautiful supercars on the planet, one of which we’ll be discussing today, like the McLaren Elva.
CARS
Motorious

Start Living Like A High-Roller In This 1971 Mercedes Landaulet

Rolling up in this might even make the Queen of England jealous. For many reasons, the 1970s were a time best defined as flamboyant and eccentric to the maximum level. At times it had a lot to do with the economy, while at others, the richest of the rich just wanted to show off and flaunt their wealth. However, it could also be said that there is no better car for that sort of thing than a German automobile. This is due to the incredible dedication to luxury, performance, and design displayed by brands like Mercedes. For decades, the Benz company has been the top of the line in German automotive design, which is an excellent example.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1966 Chevelle Takes On 1969 Nova

For decades, the Chevrolet lineup has been touted as one of the modern muscle car enthusiast culture's best values. For a good reason, cars like the Chevelle and Camaro have a special place in most car lovers' minds. However, the Nova is somewhat underrated compared to some other Chevrolet models, making it a unique classic. That's precisely why the Nova community is so quick to challenge the rank of any fellow bowtie-wearing muscle car that might think it stands a chance. Here's one example of a dedicated racer getting behind the wheel of his own Nova to prove that Chevy made the superior muscle car in their stunning likeness.
CARS
Motorious

True RS/SS Camaro Convertible Heating Up MAG Auction's Reno Event

Your Chevy Camaro collection is not complete without this convertible. The concept of the American pony car was built on the idea of taking what other countries were doing in Europe and giving it a distinctly American accent, that's code for making it better. Of course, this attitude doesn't stop at the border because the car we are talking about took the passion for being the best and applied it to its fellow American competition. Once described as “a small animal that eats Mustangs”. If you haven't guessed by now, we're talking about the Chevrolet Camaro. More specifically, this is a 1967 Camaro RS/SS fully equipped with the RS package.
RENO, NV
Motorious

Stunning Wildcat Convertible Selling on Bring A Trailer

As the name suggests, this car isn't for the faint of heart. The 1960s were known for many things, particularly within the automotive industry, but one of the most obvious things was the focus on muscular styling. Cars like the 1964 Pontiac GTO made their name by taking the industry by the horns and riding the passion for speed and risk held by the youth of America. We typically call vehicles like these muscle cars, but some cars prefer a different moniker despite similar performance and styling. Extremely prevalent with this particular convertible, class and luxury elements go a long way in the classic collector market.
PHOENIX, AZ
Motorious

Ferrari Prototype Collection Selling at Mecum Monterey

Want to make your collection the talk of the car scene?. Ferraris are utterly amazing vehicles, with a rich racing and competition history to back up the sexy swooping lines of the models. These cars are all made to be works of art, that can track down anything out there. Having a Ferrari is a major bragging right, but if you take it a step further and get a prototype to add to your collection, there’s no one-upping your stable! At the upcoming Mecum auction at Monterey, a collection of Ferrari prototypes will be crossing the auction block, which would you choose?
CARS
Motorious

Rare Porsche GT3 RS With Just 5k Miles on Bring A Trailer

It's crazy that this car came out as early at 2007. We all know that Porsche has done some crazy things in the European automotive world recently. From sub-three-second 0-60 mph times to some of the wildest styling cues available on the motorized market. However, these incredible innovations are not strictly limited to models made within the last 10 years. This particular vehicle is an excellent example of that as it sports styling and performance you might expect today, but in reality, it was built in 2007. So what makes this Porsche such an excellent option for any car collector passionate about speed?
CARS
Motorious

GT3 RS Weissach on Bring a Trailer is Peak 911

This tremendous German sports car is an excellent option for anyone passionate about speed. Porsche had been a significant player in the German performance car market for decades for its incredible dedication to the innovation of racing technology. Whether you enjoy the fast-paced style of modern examples or the air of civility and low-key competition portrayed by vintage models, there is a Porsche for nearly every enthusiast. This particular vehicle is a member of the latter kind combining the incredible innovations in the world of performance technology with a rigid and sporty exterior to make a car that catches your attention. So what makes this such a fantastic option for any car lover looking to get behind the wheel of something with many attitudes?
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
81K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy