Michael Schumacher’s Unbeaten Formula 1 Ferrari Is One of F1’s Greatest Cars

On August 20th, RM Sotheby’s will host the auction of the victorious Formula One car.

During the 1998 Formula One season, Micheal Schumacher drove a Ferrari F300 to victory four times. The undefeated champion Scuderia Ferrari example is in remarkable condition, preserved, and all original, and it can join your legendary collection. When RM Sotheby’s heads to Monterey, some lucky race fan will get a shot at owning their dream car.

This F300 is built on the most successful undefeated Ferrari Formula One chassis across all era, and is the only Ferrari Formula One chassis to run run in at least three races, and win each race it was entered in. After it’s valiant racing run, it was sold by Scuderia Ferrari in 1999 to the first private owner in as-raced condition. It has been kept discreetly out of the public eye, and this sale will be the first time it will become available to the public.

Only the most prestigious car collections are worthy of welcoming this piece of Formula One race history into the garage, as it is one of the most important Ferrari cars in existence, especially in ‘modern’ history. It’s in the same condition today as it was when it went into the private collection 23 years ago, and deserves an owner who will appreciate its status as being one Formula One’s greatest champion cars. You can see more pictures and learn about the unbeaten Formula 1 Ferrari here, happy bidding!