The park was being proactive.... when has a large black group in the same place end well. Can't protest without violence can't have fun without violence can't go anywhere without violence.... maybe the park was avoiding property damages but thanks for continuing the stigma that black people look for handout. What is lawsuits the new welfare? WTF!
Even the cap of 250 people seemed generous... $8 a person for a waterpark..Waterpark... Simple explanation, the family broke the contract by bring twice the number of people AND advertising on Social Media. Case closed and the Plaintiff is ordered to pay the watermarks legal fees. Contracts have consequences...
Hmmm Family breaks the contract but then cries racism when their event is canceled. Complete with protesters that showed up later. Then wonder why.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
White Cincinnati Cop Caught On Body Camera Using The N-Word While Stuck In Traffic
White Driver Allegedly Posted Video of Himself Trying to Strike Black Children with Car, Using Racial Slur
Haunting final surveillance pictures show family with toddler who vanished on camping vacation after trip to Walmart
Black Employee Attends Company Plantation Party Dressed as Enslaved Person
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
Two men poisoned to death after making harrowing mistake in their new home
RELATED PEOPLE
Teen fatally shoots three siblings in Alaska before allegedly dying by suicide
Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’
Family of 5-year-old Anthony Pearson take legal action after the child with autism and epilepsy was found dead at his daycare
Young man who rescued an abandoned baby from a trash can 5 years ago now hopes to adopt the little one
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wis. Girl Will Likely Be Paralyzed After Uncle Allegedly Fires into Her Home, Striking Her
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
An Arizona man called 911 for his sick wife but a fire truck showed up instead. He drove her to the hospital where she died less than an hour later.
Hospital Bill Goes Viral After Man Is Charged $250,000 For Treating A Rattlesnake Bite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Mother does Instagram Live covered in blood after allegedly stabbing to death 4-year-old daughter and attacking son
Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 37