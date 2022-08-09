ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Comments / 37

What's that about...
2d ago

The park was being proactive.... when has a large black group in the same place end well. Can't protest without violence can't have fun without violence can't go anywhere without violence.... maybe the park was avoiding property damages but thanks for continuing the stigma that black people look for handout. What is lawsuits the new welfare? WTF!

Reply
25
jspa321
2d ago

Even the cap of 250 people seemed generous... $8 a person for a waterpark..Waterpark... Simple explanation, the family broke the contract by bring twice the number of people AND advertising on Social Media. Case closed and the Plaintiff is ordered to pay the watermarks legal fees. Contracts have consequences...

Reply
21
Robert
2d ago

Hmmm Family breaks the contract but then cries racism when their event is canceled. Complete with protesters that showed up later. Then wonder why.

Reply(1)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Black Employee Attends Company Plantation Party Dressed as Enslaved Person

File this employee’s recent interaction with the company he works for under the label — the audacity of the “caucasity,” according to Hip Hop Wired. A Black man who goes by the handle BisFitty gave a delineated account of his experience attending a retreat organized by his employer, which was politically incorrectly held at a plantation. Attendees were encouraged to dress in “period appropriate costume-ball” theme and to join in on the “fun.” BisFitty arrived in his Sunday’s best as an enslaved person.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Lee's Summit, MO
Lifestyle
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Daily Mail

Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'

Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
The Independent

Teen fatally shoots three siblings in Alaska before allegedly dying by suicide

An Alaska teenager reportedly killed three of his siblings and then turned the gun on himself.Alaska State Troopers said on Thursday that the unidentified 15-year-old opened fire and fatally shot the children at their home in Fairbanks, a city 360 miles north of Anchorage.Around 4.10pm on 16 July, neighbors notified authorities of shots being fired in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision residence.Troopers found four dead children aged five, eight, 15 and 17, and three uninjured children under the age of seven at the home. Authorities confirmed to CBS that all the children, including the suspect, were siblings.The parents were...
FAIRBANKS, AK
CBS Chicago

Family of 5-year-old Anthony Pearson take legal action after the child with autism and epilepsy was found dead at his daycare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, there is a push for clarity, into what led to a five-year-old boy's death at a south suburban daycare.Anthony Pearson died last month. CBS 2's Steven Graves is speaking to his mother who is taking legal action.Energetic and full of laughter is how Anthony Pearson is described by his mother."He loved to spin bottles and objects. He made it evident that he loved me." Despite having autism and epilepsy, Tiffany Pearson said the five year old was thriving and expected to start school this month. "Out of all the issues he had, beforehand and all the...
CHICAGO, IL
Upworthy

Young man who rescued an abandoned baby from a trash can 5 years ago now hopes to adopt the little one

In 2017, Jimmy Amisial took a trip to his home country, Haiti, to visit his mother. At the time, he was 22 years old and taking a short vacation from Texas State University, where he was studying communication and electronic media. As a teenager, he would volunteer at a local orphanage, so he decided to make a visit during his trip. On his way there, he came across a large group of people huddled around a trash can. He made his way to the front, where he discovered a 4-month-old baby inside the trash can. He proceeded to scoop the baby up and approached the police. Although they launched an investigation to find the baby's parents, they were never traced. In the years that followed, Amisial raised the little boy and was even legally declared his guardian. Now, he is hoping to formally adopt him, Good News Network reports.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Water Park#Racial Discrimination#Pool Party#Parks And Recreation#Racism#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Family Activities#Youtubers#Summit Waves#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
The Independent

Mother does Instagram Live covered in blood after allegedly stabbing to death 4-year-old daughter and attacking son

A New Orleans mother stands accused of killing her four-year-old daughter and attacking her two-year-old son after she posted a short video on Instagram in which she had blood dripping down her chest. Janee Pedescleaux, 31, was taken into custody on Sunday on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Ms Pedescleaux allegedly stabbed her daughter to death and tried to do the same to her son, according to NOLA. Police arrived at the home in the Florida area of New Orleans in Louisiana after 11am on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds

The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fox News

Fox News

777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy