Read full article on original website
Related
World Economic Forum
What is 'living architecture' and how can it transform the digital future?
Humanity-centred design calls for technologies that are good for individuals and the world. Image: Unsplash/Chris Barbalis.
World Economic Forum
Meet the ‘climate catalysts’ pressing companies to protect the planet
'Climate catalysts' are using their money to urge businesses to do more on protecting the planet. Image: Unsplash/Marcus Spiske. What can consumers do to help solve the climate change crisis?. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public...
World Economic Forum
7 tips from young leaders on achieving intergenerational justice
The World Economic Forum's Global Shapers and Young Global Leaders are committed to making the world a fairer, more sustainable and better place to live — and that means pursuing intergenerational justice, too. Image: Getty Images.
World Economic Forum
Canadian village razed by wildfire wrestles with climate-proofing its future
Climate change intensifies the risk of destructive weather and events like wildfires. Image: REUTERS/Paul Darrow (CANADA DISASTER IMAGES OF THE DAY ENVIRONMENT) World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views...
IN THIS ARTICLE
World Economic Forum
The solution to online abuse? AI plus human intelligence
With AI and human intelligence, scaled detection of online abuse can reach near-perfect precision. Image: Wikimedia/Zarateman.
World Economic Forum
How mixed reality is helping scientists study forests
Rice University graduate student Daniel Gorczynski created an open-source app called VegSense to gather field data about understory vegetation using Microsoft’s HoloLens headset. The app allows field researchers to gather data as they walk and look at vegetation. Spatial data is displayed on the HoloLens screen in real time and can be stored for later analysis Image: Jeff Fitlow/Rice University)
Comments / 0