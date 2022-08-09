ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

Meet the ‘climate catalysts’ pressing companies to protect the planet

'Climate catalysts' are using their money to urge businesses to do more on protecting the planet. Image: Unsplash/Marcus Spiske. What can consumers do to help solve the climate change crisis?. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

7 tips from young leaders on achieving intergenerational justice

The World Economic Forum's Global Shapers and Young Global Leaders are committed to making the world a fairer, more sustainable and better place to live — and that means pursuing intergenerational justice, too. Image: Getty Images.
SOCIETY
World Economic Forum

Canadian village razed by wildfire wrestles with climate-proofing its future

Climate change intensifies the risk of destructive weather and events like wildfires. Image: REUTERS/Paul Darrow (CANADA DISASTER IMAGES OF THE DAY ENVIRONMENT) World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organizational Culture#Computer Security
World Economic Forum

How mixed reality is helping scientists study forests

Rice University graduate student Daniel Gorczynski created an open-source app called VegSense to gather field data about understory vegetation using Microsoft’s HoloLens headset. The app allows field researchers to gather data as they walk and look at vegetation. Spatial data is displayed on the HoloLens screen in real time and can be stored for later analysis Image: Jeff Fitlow/Rice University)
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy