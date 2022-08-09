If Trump would keep breaking law, this would not happen to him. He just can understand, he is not above the law. He is getting 100% of what he deserves
why is Trump supposed to get away with everything? he did take 15 boxes of documents he wasn't supposed to (some of them were classified). if Obama had done that, they would ask for him to be locked up.
for a bunch of people who kept telling us that if democrats did nothing wrong they should welcome an investigation to prove it trumpers sure aren't welcoming this investigation. just why is that aren't you welcoming your god his chance to prove his innocence. I don't understand. you no longer hear your own words. or do you know your god is guilty and don't want to see him in jail
