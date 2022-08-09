ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 1529

DMAN
2d ago

If Trump would keep breaking law, this would not happen to him. He just can understand, he is not above the law. He is getting 100% of what he deserves

Reply(257)
352
alwssmdh
2d ago

why is Trump supposed to get away with everything? he did take 15 boxes of documents he wasn't supposed to (some of them were classified). if Obama had done that, they would ask for him to be locked up.

Reply(185)
248
wayne stewart
2d ago

for a bunch of people who kept telling us that if democrats did nothing wrong they should welcome an investigation to prove it trumpers sure aren't welcoming this investigation. just why is that aren't you welcoming your god his chance to prove his innocence. I don't understand. you no longer hear your own words. or do you know your god is guilty and don't want to see him in jail

Reply(34)
119
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Laura Loomer
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Merrick Garland
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil War#Fbi Agents#Trump Supporters#Fbi#Maga#Qanon John
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
94K+
Followers
21K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy