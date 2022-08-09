ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

plattecountylandmark.com

New sports bar to open Monday in Platte County

Just in time for football season. A new restaurant with an atmosphere of a sports bar in a mountain lodge theme is just days away from opening in Platte County. Twin Peaks is known for a couple of things, one of those being beer served at an ice cold temperature of 29 degrees.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Liberty, MO
flatlandkc.org

Unlicensed Short-term Rentals Overwhelm Some KC Neighborhoods

Almost five years after passing an ordinance regulating Airbnb-style rentals, Kansas City is auditing its impact. Kansas City has become a hotspot for short-term rentals in recent years — with many failing to comply with the city’s code. An ordinance took effect in Kansas City on Aug. 6,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Goetz Country Club Special, the Bright Beer!

The new $750,000 M.K. Goetz Brewery wasn’t built in Kansas City until 1936, but it’s long, storied history had already been a major part of the St. Joseph, Mo., landscape for almost 75 years prior when in 1859, M.K. Goetz and J.J. Max started brewing beer in a shack along Blacksnake Creek.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Press conference over Lee's Summit water park canceling party

Representatives at Frontier said the airline plans to add more direct flights from KCI in the future. Average gasoline prices in Kansas City have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 752 stations in Kansas City. Buck O’Neil’s lasting legacy...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Sheriff's Office announces fall Citizens Academy

Sheriff Will Akin announced the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is returning this fall, and residents can apply online at sheriffclayco.org. "The Citizens Academy provides information about the daily operations of the sheriff’s office and increases rapport with the public to better inform or dispel any misinformation through an educational process," states a sheriff's office release about the academy.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son’s birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee’s Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son’s birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee’s Summit. But an official with the park told the family when they arrived that the party was canceled. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said Tuesday that officials had apologized to the family over miscommunications. It said the party was canceled solely out of concern for safety because of the potential size of the party.
KANSAS CITY, MO

