Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Executive has issued a statement regarding an incident at a Lee’s Summit water park. A family said they were denied entry at the last minute despite planning a party a month beforehand. That family claims it was because of racial reasons.
Chipotle drive-thru location coming to Blue Springs
Blue Springs rep said Chipotle is putting in a drive-thru location on U.S. 40 HWY, and Community America is building a new branch on MO-7 HWY.
KCTV 5
CBC announces blood emergency, launches ‘Pint for a Pint’ campaign
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, the Community Blood Center announced a blood emergency. They say the region’s ongoing heatwave, plus summer travel, plus a recent spike in COVID cases have caused a decrease in donations. Thus, the supply of blood has become “unstable” and they only have a...
plattecountylandmark.com
New sports bar to open Monday in Platte County
Just in time for football season. A new restaurant with an atmosphere of a sports bar in a mountain lodge theme is just days away from opening in Platte County. Twin Peaks is known for a couple of things, one of those being beer served at an ice cold temperature of 29 degrees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kcur.org
Parade Park offered Black Kansas City families a chance for home ownership. Now it's crumbling
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. Tucked between Woodland and Brooklyn Avenues in Kansas City’s famed 18th and Vine District sits Parade Park Homes, a neighborhood thought to be one of the nation’s oldest Black-owned housing co-ops.
KMBC.com
Independence School District could consider four-day school week as trend grows
LATHROP, Mo. — A major school district in the Kansas City metro could be considering a four-day school week. On Tuesday night, the Independence Board of Education could take the first step toward looking at how a shorter week would work. There's an item on the meeting agenda asking...
Old Arthur's Barbecue sauce, rubs become booming BBQ business after recipe passed down generations
It's a family recipe that is now being sold in local grocery stores and is winning competitions.
Multiple businesses affected in fire near 34th, Main Street
Multiple businesses were affected in a fire Wednesday morning at 34th and Main Streets in Kansas City, Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
flatlandkc.org
Unlicensed Short-term Rentals Overwhelm Some KC Neighborhoods
Almost five years after passing an ordinance regulating Airbnb-style rentals, Kansas City is auditing its impact. Kansas City has become a hotspot for short-term rentals in recent years — with many failing to comply with the city’s code. An ordinance took effect in Kansas City on Aug. 6,...
northeastnews.net
Goetz Country Club Special, the Bright Beer!
The new $750,000 M.K. Goetz Brewery wasn’t built in Kansas City until 1936, but it’s long, storied history had already been a major part of the St. Joseph, Mo., landscape for almost 75 years prior when in 1859, M.K. Goetz and J.J. Max started brewing beer in a shack along Blacksnake Creek.
Worlds of Fun plans ‘major announcement’ Thursday
The parent company of Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun adventure park plans an announcement later this week about “major capital improvements.”
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. calls for special session on tax relief
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. is calling for Governor Mike Parson to call a special session to provide immediate tax relief to Missourians.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Press conference over Lee's Summit water park canceling party
Representatives at Frontier said the airline plans to add more direct flights from KCI in the future. Average gasoline prices in Kansas City have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 752 stations in Kansas City. Buck O’Neil’s lasting legacy...
mycouriertribune.com
Sheriff's Office announces fall Citizens Academy
Sheriff Will Akin announced the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy is returning this fall, and residents can apply online at sheriffclayco.org. "The Citizens Academy provides information about the daily operations of the sheriff’s office and increases rapport with the public to better inform or dispel any misinformation through an educational process," states a sheriff's office release about the academy.
Burglars beware: 'Night Eyes' are watching in Pleasant Hill
The Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Police Department launched Project "Night Eyes" in August as a proactive approach to prevent business burglaries.
Kansas City area gets $75M for road, other improvements
Kansas and Missouri receive $75 million as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure program to improve roads and infrastructure.
abc17news.com
Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son’s birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee’s Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son’s birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee’s Summit. But an official with the park told the family when they arrived that the party was canceled. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said Tuesday that officials had apologized to the family over miscommunications. It said the party was canceled solely out of concern for safety because of the potential size of the party.
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
Social media helps return stolen family photos from Independence break-in
She didn't know the people in the photos or that thieves had probably dumped them. But she was sure someone was looking for them.
Construction on new pedestrian tunnel causing traffic delays in Lenexa
Crews are installing a pedestrian tunnel under 87th Street Parkway, which is closed just east of the entrance to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.
Comments / 0