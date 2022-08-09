Read full article on original website
Related
World Economic Forum
US crypto regulation bill aims to bring clarity to decentralized autonomous organizations
US President Biden has called for a whole-of-government approach to regulating crypto. Image: rawpixel.com / Busbus. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those...
Ex-Trump attorney: What Trump fears the most about the FBI search
Michael Cohen, who was Donald Trump’s personal attorney for almost a decade, says that Trump feels trapped because if an informant has tipped off the FBI, that person probably has more incriminating information.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World Economic Forum
New World Economic Forum ESG initiative looks to improve socioeconomic conditions in Northern Central America
Alem Tedeneke, Public Engagement, World Economic Forum, alem.tedeneke@weforum.org. The initiative aims to work with leaders in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador on environmental, social and governance metrics. The adoption of ESG metrics and disclosures can enhance the private sector's contribution to improving socioeconomic conditions and environmental resilience, attracting investment and...
World Economic Forum
3 charts that show the state of the job market in OECD countries
Unemployment is steadying in countries representing 80% of world trade. Image: Unsplash/Campaign Creators. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those of the author...
World Economic Forum
Indigenous peoples teach the world First Nations wisdom through technology
An Indigenous Australian tests the quality of the forest soil as he speaks about cultural burning practices in Illaroo, New South Wales. Image: Reuters/Thomas Peter.
World Economic Forum
Climate change can worsen 58% of human infectious diseases. This is why
Mosquito-borne diseases could spread to a billion more people as climate warms. Half of those surveyed are unaware of the link between climate change and diseases like COVID-19 License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and...
World Economic Forum
Meet the ‘climate catalysts’ pressing companies to protect the planet
'Climate catalysts' are using their money to urge businesses to do more on protecting the planet. Image: Unsplash/Marcus Spiske. What can consumers do to help solve the climate change crisis?. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public...
World Economic Forum
How young people in Kenya are helping to tackle drought
The number of Kenyans facing hunger and starvation due to drought has risen to 4.1 million. Image: Unsplash/Tucker Tangeman. African rainforests slow climate change despite record heat and droughts. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License,...
World Economic Forum
Canadian village razed by wildfire wrestles with climate-proofing its future
Climate change intensifies the risk of destructive weather and events like wildfires. Image: REUTERS/Paul Darrow (CANADA DISASTER IMAGES OF THE DAY ENVIRONMENT) World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views...
Comments / 0