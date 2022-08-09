ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Economic Forum

US crypto regulation bill aims to bring clarity to decentralized autonomous organizations

US President Biden has called for a whole-of-government approach to regulating crypto. Image: rawpixel.com / Busbus. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
DOPE Quick Reads

UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
World Economic Forum

New World Economic Forum ESG initiative looks to improve socioeconomic conditions in Northern Central America

Alem Tedeneke, Public Engagement, World Economic Forum, alem.tedeneke@weforum.org. The initiative aims to work with leaders in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador on environmental, social and governance metrics. The adoption of ESG metrics and disclosures can enhance the private sector's contribution to improving socioeconomic conditions and environmental resilience, attracting investment and...
World Economic Forum

3 charts that show the state of the job market in OECD countries

Unemployment is steadying in countries representing 80% of world trade. Image: Unsplash/Campaign Creators. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views expressed in this article are those of the author...
World Economic Forum

Climate change can worsen 58% of human infectious diseases. This is why

Mosquito-borne diseases could spread to a billion more people as climate warms. Half of those surveyed are unaware of the link between climate change and diseases like COVID-19 License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and...
World Economic Forum

Meet the ‘climate catalysts’ pressing companies to protect the planet

'Climate catalysts' are using their money to urge businesses to do more on protecting the planet. Image: Unsplash/Marcus Spiske. What can consumers do to help solve the climate change crisis?. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public...
World Economic Forum

How young people in Kenya are helping to tackle drought

The number of Kenyans facing hunger and starvation due to drought has risen to 4.1 million. Image: Unsplash/Tucker Tangeman. African rainforests slow climate change despite record heat and droughts. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License,...
World Economic Forum

Canadian village razed by wildfire wrestles with climate-proofing its future

Climate change intensifies the risk of destructive weather and events like wildfires. Image: REUTERS/Paul Darrow (CANADA DISASTER IMAGES OF THE DAY ENVIRONMENT) World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views...
