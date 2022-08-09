Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Eddie Olczyk added to Seattle Kraken broadcast team
The Seattle Kraken officially introduced Eddie Olczyk as the new color commentator for the Kraken's broadcast. "The Kraken have made an immediate impact since entering the league and I'm very excited to be joining the organization and getting to know their amazing fans," Olczyk said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to bringing my experience, passion and love for the game of hockey to Seattle and to the ROOT SPORTS broadcasts."
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ McTavish Could Be 2022-23 X-Factor
Mason McTavish is ready to set the NHL alight. The Anaheim Ducks’ 2021 first-round pick gave Ducks fans a taste of what he could become at the beginning of last season, scoring his first NHL goal in his first NHL game – the home opener, no less – and becoming the youngest Ducks player in franchise history to score a goal. After spending time with five different teams between then and now, he is expected to be part of the Ducks roster full-time this season and could play a pivotal role.
Florida Panthers fill out Paul Maurice’s coaching staff with three new assistant coaches
Paul Maurice officially finished putting together his coaching staff Wednesday when the Florida Panthers hired three new assistant coaches, including one who worked for Maurice with the Winnipeg Jets for the past six years.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Senators, Canadiens, Blackhawks
In today’s NHL rumors, it sounds like the New York Islanders have a handful of moves done that insiders and fans are just waiting for them to announce. Are the Ottawa Senators close on a deal with the Coyotes to acquire Jakob Chychrun? Are the Montreal Canadiens receiving calls on Jake Allen and what is the latest on a potential trade of either Jonathan Toews or Patrick Kane?
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ Prospect Landon Slaggert Opens World Juniors With 2-Point Game
It’s been a long and winding road, but the 2022 World Juniors are finally underway. Originally scheduled for Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022, a COVID postponement forced the tournament into an unprecedented summer start. Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Landon Slaggert and Team USA opened preliminary play Tuesday with a 5-1 win over Germany.
NHL
Bears Name Todd Nelson as 28th Head Coach in Franchise History
(Hershey, PA- August 11, 2022) - The Hershey Bears announced today that Todd Nelson has been named the 28th head coach in franchise history. Additionally, the club has announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner. The announcements were made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Rebuild Role Models: Colorado Avalanche
Welcome to the Detroit Red Wings Rebuild Role Models series where I’ve been analyzing NHL rebuilds that have either recently concluded or are still ongoing to learn any lessons available, both good and bad. The Red Wings are in the second stage of their rebuild, where teams must pull themselves out of the league’s basement and take real steps towards playing meaningful playoff games.
Yardbarker
Expectations and full schedules for each of the Canucks’ prospects at the World Junior Championships
The Vancouver Canucks have three of their prospects in attendance at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Jacob Truscott and Joni Jurmo made their respective teams for the August tournament after not making the cut back in December at the IIHF’s first attempt at the 2022 WJC. Truscott was one of the final cuts from the December team while Jurmo wasn’t even invited to selection camp.
Yardbarker
Senators’ Tim Stützle Must Break New Ground in 2022-23
After the Alex DeBrincat trade, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion spoke bullishly about the future. He feels that the time to win at Canadian Tire Centre has arrived. “I said at the end of the season, we want to play meaningful games late [in 2022-23], and I think we’re...
Guardians playoff odds reach highest point of 2022 with 9-2 record in extra-innings games
With just over 50 games remaining, the Guardians' playoff odds are the best they've been thus far in 2022. And their excellence in extra-inning games this year is a major reason why. The Guardians defeated the Detroit Tigers 4-3 in 10 innings Thursday, completing the sweep and extending their winning streak to five...
NHL
Hughes Shines with Three Assists in US Win | WJC BLOG
The Devils fourth-overall pick in 2021 had three helpers in the U.S.'s 7-1 win over Switzerland at the World Junior Championship. Devils prospect Luke Hughes continued to turn heads Thursday night, as the defenseman helped the U.S. pick up a 7-1 win over Switzerland at the World Juniors Championship. The 2021 fourth-overall pick contributed three primary assists, one on the game winner and then helpers on two of the final three goals of the game.
Lynx beat Mercury 86-77, now in 4-way tie for final 2 playoff spots
PHOENIX - Sylvia Fowles had 16 points, Aerial Powers scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep. Minnesota (14-20) moved into a four-way tie for seventh, battling Atlanta, New York and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx play Seattle on Friday and Connecticut on Sunday to close the regular season. Phoenix (14-20) plays Dallas on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. Powers made a layup in traffic to give Minnesota a 78-74 lead and she added two...
NBA・
NHL
Cooley Ready to Showcase His Skills at IIHF World Junior Championship
Coyotes' top draft pick one of two Arizona prospects set to play in rescheduled tournament. It may be the dog days of summer, but it sure feels like Christmas is coming early. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship kicks off today, a strange feeling considering the tournament generally runs from late December into early January. This year's was postponed on Dec. 29 following a COVID-19 outbreak and is set to begin with a clean slate this week.
2 games to go and the Lynx are alive in the playoff race
The Lynx have a shot at making the playoffs after starting the season 3-13.
NBA・
247Sports
DePaul announces men’s basketball non-conference schedule
The Blue Demons released their 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday morning. In Coach Tony Stubblefield’s second season, the schedule features five home games, four true road games, and two neutral court games. The Blue Demons will open at Wintrust Area on Monday, November 7th with the Loyola...
NHL
The Hockey Heroes of Our Hockey Heroes
While the Penguins are role models and inspirations to so many young players today, they had their own hockey heroes growing up. Here, they discuss the players that they looked up to - and still do to this day. Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust: Steve Yzerman. Bryan Rust had just...
Tigers mercifully, finally make the right decision with Al Avila
Detroit baseball fans have sat through nearly a decade of poor management from Tigers GM Al Avila. Finally, ownership pulled the plug. How many rebuilding years is too many rebuilding years?. Avila wasted the final years of Miguel Cabrera’s career, mismanaged one of the more elite farm systems in baseball,...
