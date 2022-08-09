Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Canopy's BioSteel Taps Another Professional Athlete - Hockey Star Connor Bedard
BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. revealed the latest addition to #TeamBioSteel with the signing of Connor Bedard, an elite rising hockey star and top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard intends to promote BioSteel through events, social media, trade marketing, and more as he supports his daily hydration routine with the brand’s lineup of zero sugar sports drinks. He will frequently be featured alongside fellow #TeamBioSteel athlete Connor McDavid, who he grew up watching and will join on the ice later this summer at the annual pre-season BioSteel NHL Camp.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Salming, Wickenheiser & Abruzzese
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some bad news. The great Maple Leafs’ defenseman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease. Second, I’ll take a look at one of the Maple Leafs’ most unique – but perhaps best –...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Mark Messier approves of Jacob Trouba as captain, plus WJC updates
New York Rangers great Mark Messier is affectionally known on Broadway as ‘The Captain’. The six-time Stanley Cup Champion wore the C on his chest for his entire career with the Blueshirts and slayed the dragon in 1994 to end a 54 year drought. The man knows a...
Yardbarker
Leafs prospect Amirov eyeing return as treatment continues to progress
It has been a long and difficult year for Leafs’ 2020 first-round pick Rodion Amirov since being diagnosed with a brain tumor back in February. He has been undergoing strenuous treatment for the last several months while still training on and off the ice as frequently as he can, and it appears there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for the young man.
Yardbarker
Devils Should Expect a Better Tatar in 2022-23
In search of some more scoring for the 2021-22 season, the New Jersey Devils signed Tomáš Tatar to a two-year contract last summer worth $4.5 million per year. At the time, signing him was a no-brainer. He was coming off three very strong years with the Montreal Canadiens, where he averaged 24 goals and 62 points per 82 games. He seemed like a good bet to add scoring depth, but his first season in New Jersey didn’t go as planned.
NHL
Bears Name Todd Nelson as 28th Head Coach in Franchise History
(Hershey, PA- August 11, 2022) - The Hershey Bears announced today that Todd Nelson has been named the 28th head coach in franchise history. Additionally, the club has announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner. The announcements were made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes re-sign Necas; Pacioretty to have surgery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract and said Tuesday that new acquisition Max Pacioretty will have surgery for a torn Achilles tendon and face a six-month recovery. The team announced Necas' deal and Pacioretty's injury Tuesday. The contract...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Rangers, Islanders, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland talked about the likelihood he gets Ryan McLeod inked to a new deal. He also spoke about the young players bubbling up for the Oilers and where he sits with other plans for the offseason. As per one...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Rebuild Role Models: Colorado Avalanche
Welcome to the Detroit Red Wings Rebuild Role Models series where I’ve been analyzing NHL rebuilds that have either recently concluded or are still ongoing to learn any lessons available, both good and bad. The Red Wings are in the second stage of their rebuild, where teams must pull themselves out of the league’s basement and take real steps towards playing meaningful playoff games.
Yardbarker
Multiple Penguins Impressing at Da Beauty League
During the summer months, fans and players are hungry for more hockey; Pittsburgh Penguins players are no different. Every year since 2015, Penguins players have traveled to Minnesota to take part in Da Beauty Legaue, a charity summer league that brings together some of the NHL’s top talents to give back and grow the sport of hockey.
Yardbarker
Keeping Kerfoot and Holl a possibility, but not a likely one for the Leafs
As much as it’s been fun having another summer of waiting for inevitable Alex Kerfoot and Justin Holl trades it’s probably at the point where we need to revisit how things played out in the summer 2021. The most likely course of action is that both of these players are staying. It seems surprising given that there was supposedly a market for Alex Kerfoot, a player now owed only $775k for this season, and given the NHL’s constant RD shortage there would be someone looking at taking on the manageable contract for Holl compared to bidding on garbage in free agency. But here they are.
Yardbarker
Ranking the Penguins Stanley Cup Winning Teams
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won the Stanley Cup five times in the franchise's history. With all-time greats like Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and many more filling up their winning lineups, how do they stack up against each other? Here is the definitive ranking of the five Stanley Cup winning teams.
NHL
Top prospects for Buffalo Sabres
Power, No. 1 pick in 2021 Draft, showing composure; Quinn appears poised to start this season in NHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Buffalo Sabres, according to NHL.com. [Sabres 32 in 32:...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs: 3 Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs had themselves an interesting offseason after another season of disappointment. After a promising regular season in 2021-22, the Stanley Cup Playoffs were once again a letdown, as the team was bounced in the first round by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Will next season be different? That’s the $40 million question Leafs Nation anticipates the answer to.
NHL
Sabres prospects at 2022 World Junior Championship | Schedules and recaps
Kulich, Rosen and Sjodin are representing their countries at the tournament. Three Buffalo Sabres prospects are participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is restarting Tuesday, August 9 after the original iteration of the tournament was canceled in December due to COVID-19. Forwards Isak Rosen (first round, 2021)...
NHL
Sabres sign Sheahan to 1-year, 2-way contract
The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year, two-way contract worth $950,000, the team announced Wednesday. Last season with Seattle, the 30-year-old native of St. Catharines, Ontario recorded four goals and 13 assists in 69 games. He ranked second on the Kraken in shorthanded ice time per...
