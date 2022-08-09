As new school year starts in Oklahoma, a record number of emergency certified teachers will lead classrooms

Read full article on original website
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of students in some of the Oklahoma City metro's largest districts are back in class Thursday. One of the challenges is a massive teacher shortage. To help fill the void, the Oklahoma State Department of Education issued a record number of emergency teacher certifications last month – nearly 1,500.
