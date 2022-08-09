ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The traffic-calming bollards that CAUSE crashes: Council removes barriers erected to stop HGVs using road after damaging hundreds of cars over a decade

By Oliver Price For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A council has been forced to remove width-restriction bollards they erected on a narrow stretch of residential road after hundreds of car crashed into and scraped against them.

As the bollards are so close together that many cars - including a police van - often collide with the width restriction and end up on two wheels.

The road narrowing bollards were installed in Watford, Hertfordshire, over a decade ago in a bid by the council to stop HGVs using the road.

But over the years the deterrent on Woodmere Avenue has written off countless cars due to the width of the road and the bollards being too close to the edge of the kerbs.

Resident Tim Vigor, 53, has recorded scores of unsuspecting drivers colliding with the restriction over the past few years to help raise awareness of the issue - with one clip showing a group trying to right a car on its side at night.

And locals have been campaigning to have the bollards removed not long since they were installed over a decade ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hnwP_0hAJphX500
The bollards at the end of residential Woodmere Avenue in Watford were installed over a decade ago to prevent lorries from driving down - but they have been the cause of hundreds of damaged cars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YARmO_0hAJphX500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7GL1_0hAJphX500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gpk55_0hAJphX500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VI0j_0hAJphX500

Hertfordshire County Council has now pledged to remove two of the bollards and relocate the remaining four a further six inches away from the road.

However this is only an interim adjustment, with the promise of a Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera hoping to completely remove the restrictions by late 2023.

Speaking today, Mr Vigor said: 'They reckon they won't get cameras here until next year.

'They're going to take a bollard away on each side and move the remaining four back six inches to give it a bit more space.

'The bollards that are there are square and filled with concrete and they're changing them to round ones.'

He added: 'As a temporary fix I'm happy because they are acknowledging the problem and starting to do something about it.

'Every day there is plastic everywhere from bits that have been ripped off cars.

'Literally hundreds have crashed on it.

'I want them to take away the whole thing altogether and put a camera down at the end of the road so that drivers get big fines.

'I'm happy because things are moving but if they don't see it through I wont be.'

Mr Vigor's CCTV has recorded vehicle after vehicle approaching the narrow lane both slow and fast - yet most still mounting the kerb on the passengers side and brutally slamming into bollards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxlqg_0hAJphX500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rf16Q_0hAJphX500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nltRE_0hAJphX500
Watford locals locals have been campaigning to have the bollards removed not long since they were installed over a decade ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fuhz3_0hAJphX500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRgEt_0hAJphX500
'Literally hundreds have crashed on it,' said mr Vigor. Hertfordshire County Council has now pledged to remove two of the bollards and relocate the remaining four a further six inches away from the road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tK6D5_0hAJphX500

Social media users were mixed in their response to the news.

Peter Black said: 'It seems change is on the way.'

Andrew Melvin said: 'It will be a sad day, this is the gift that keeps giving.'

Jay Evans said: 'People just need to learn to drive properly.'

Nigel Edmunds said: 'Get rid of it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGiUJ_0hAJphX500
Flyers given out to residents about after Hertfordshire County Council agreed to widen the width restriction on Woodmere Avenue in Watford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSG2Q_0hAJphX500
The road plans for the new width-restriction bollards on Woodmere Avenue

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council today said: 'We all know the current situation is not ideal, and we have been engaging with residents, councillors and the local MP to discuss alternatives to the existing bollards.

'The alterations will see the kerbs upgraded and the bollards set back six inches from the kerb. One of the three sets of bollards will also be removed entirely.

'We hope this measure will help address local residents' concerns while we develop and consult on a longer-term option to replace the physical width restriction with a camera-enforced weight restriction.'

ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Bollard#Traffic Accident
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

