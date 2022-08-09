ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

fox35orlando.com

Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby Tuesday, according to deputies. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on S Orange Blossom Trail off Holden Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an arrest report.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

8 people injured in crash involving deer in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several people were hurt Thursday morning following a crash along State Road 46, the Seminole County Fire Department said. SCFD indicated on social media that a deer crossing the road contributed to the crash. Troopers first reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. near North Hart...
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school

VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

