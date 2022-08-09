Mariah Carey Honors Olivia Newton-John: ‘One of the Kindest, Most Generous and Lovely People’

Click here to read the full article.

Olivia Newton-John ‘s death on Monday (Aug. 8) elicited an outpouring of love and affection from her millions of fans across the world. One of the most effusive tributes came from Mariah Carey , who memorialized the 73-year-old Grease star in a series of posts early Tuesday morning (Aug. 9) in which she recalled the huge personal and professional impact the “Physical” singer had on her.

“I was also blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I’ve ever met,” MC wrote in a post that included two snaps of her sharing the stage with Newton-John over the years. “She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you.”

Not only did Carey love Newton-John’s music and movies, she revealed that she dressed up as “Bad Sandy” — the all-black-wearing, jive dancing made-over character from the end of Grease — for Halloween in fifth grade. “And I thought I was everything,” she said. “Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You.’ This is a moment I will never ever forget,” MC recalled alongside a photo of the two joyfully holding hands during a show.

In a third tweet, Carey noted that she first fell in love with ONJ’s voice when she was a little girl listening to such classics as “I Honestly Love You,” “Magic,” “Suddenly” and “Have You Never Been Mellow,” which she said, “showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound. And THEN there was GREASE . I was obsessed.”

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” her official Facebook page announced on Monday. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund ( ONJFoundationFund.org ).”

A number of other famous fans also remembered Newton-John, including fellow Australian superstar singers Keith Urban and Kylie Minogue . “Livvie brought the most divine light into the world… so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness…and we will always be hopelessly devoted to you,” wrote Urban and wife Nicole Kidman.

“ Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John,” said Minogue. “And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline ) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER.” Sheryl Crow posted a classic Grease -era pic of Newton-John’s luminous smile, writing, “Sad to hear of Olivia Newton-John’s passing. She was a beautiful artist and a brave warrior as she battled breast cancer with grace. Rest In Peace, Olivia.”

Fellow 1970s sensation Peter Frampton called the singer “one of the most genuinely beautiful souls.” He called his friend, “an amazing artist in every way. She was a dear friend to me and to all. Olivia is the definition of the phrase ‘Down to earth.’ I love you Liv.”

