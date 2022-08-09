ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Honors Olivia Newton-John: ‘One of the Kindest, Most Generous and Lovely People’

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Olivia Newton-John ‘s death on Monday (Aug. 8) elicited an outpouring of love and affection from her millions of fans across the world. One of the most effusive tributes came from Mariah Carey , who memorialized the 73-year-old Grease star in a series of posts early Tuesday morning (Aug. 9) in which she recalled the huge personal and professional impact the “Physical” singer had on her.

“I was also blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I’ve ever met,” MC wrote in a post that included two snaps of her sharing the stage with Newton-John over the years. “She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you.”

Not only did Carey love Newton-John’s music and movies, she revealed that she dressed up as “Bad Sandy” — the all-black-wearing, jive dancing made-over character from the end of Grease —  for Halloween in fifth grade. “And I thought I was everything,” she said. “Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You.’ This is a moment I will never ever forget,” MC recalled alongside a photo of the two joyfully holding hands during a show.

In a third tweet, Carey noted that she first fell in love with ONJ’s voice when she was a little girl listening to such classics as “I Honestly Love You,” “Magic,” “Suddenly” and “Have You Never Been Mellow,” which she said, “showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound. And THEN there was GREASE . I was obsessed.”

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” her official Facebook page announced on Monday. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund ( ONJFoundationFund.org ).”

A number of other famous fans also remembered Newton-John, including fellow Australian superstar singers Keith Urban and Kylie Minogue . “Livvie brought the most divine light into the world… so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness…and we will always be hopelessly devoted to you,” wrote Urban and wife Nicole Kidman.

“ Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John,” said Minogue. “And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline ) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER.” Sheryl Crow posted a classic Grease -era pic of Newton-John’s luminous smile, writing, “Sad to hear of Olivia Newton-John’s passing. She was a beautiful artist and a brave warrior as she battled breast cancer with grace. Rest In Peace, Olivia.”

Fellow 1970s sensation Peter Frampton called the singer “one of the most genuinely beautiful souls.” He called his friend, “an amazing artist in every way. She was a dear friend to me and to all. Olivia is the definition of the phrase ‘Down to earth.’ I love you Liv.”

Check out Carey’s posts and other tributes below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Frampton
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Dionne Warwick
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Martha Reeves
Person
John Travolta
E! News

Grease's Didi Conn Recalls Final Conversation With Olivia Newton-John Weeks Before Her Death

Watch: Olivia Newton-John Honored by John Travolta & More Grease Stars. The Grease family is remembering Olivia Newton-John. On Aug. 9, Edith "Didi" Conn, who famously played Frenchy in the 1978 film, shared that she spoke to her co-star a few weeks before she died and said that Olivia's husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, had been taking good care of her as her health declined.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Olivia Newton-John, Beloved ‘Grease’ Actress & Singer, Dies at 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, beloved actress and singer best known for her role as Sandy Olsson in Grease and for a long string of hits topped by 1981’s “Physical,” died on Monday (Aug. 8). She was 73. Her official Facebook page confirmed the news, noting: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.” The post continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Onj
Whiskey Riff

John Travolta Shares Sweet Tribute To Late ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: “You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better”

John Travolta took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John, who passed away this morning. Her family confirmed to TMZ this afternoon that she had passed away peacefully at her Southern California ranch at the age of 73, after a decades-long battle with breast cancer. Of course, her iconic role as Sandy in Grease alongside John Travolta in 1978 catapulted her to superstardom and put her on the map, with a number of hit songs […] The post John Travolta Shares Sweet Tribute To Late ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: “You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John And Barry Gibb Sing Stunning Version Of ‘Islands In The Stream’

The Bee Gees originally wrote “Islands in the Stream” for none other than Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, but it’s been a song redone time and time again. Specifically, with Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John, they have been able to do an absolutely stunning rendition of the song together. This performance took place at the Sound Relief charity concert in 2009, where they were raising funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Olivia Newton-John to Receive State Memorial Service In Australia

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John’s life and incredible career will be remembered with a state memorial service in Victoria. Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed those plans Thursday (Aug. 11), just days after the superstar singer and actor died at the age of 73. “I’m so pleased that Olivia Newtown John’s family have accepted our offer of a State Memorial Service,” Andrews writes on social media. “We’re working with Olivia’s family on the details, but it will be more of a concert than a funeral – fitting for a Victorian who lived such a rich and generous life.” I'm so pleased...
CANCER
Billboard

Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and More Set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival

Click here to read the full article. Metallica will bring a dose of heavy music to the Global Citizen Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 with twin shows in New York City and Accra, Ghana. Fresh from storming into the Billboard Hot 100 with “Master of Puppets,” thanks to Eddie Munson and Stranger Things, the metal giants lead the U.S. leg alongside Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía. Bollywood star and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas will Host Global Citizen Festival: NYC, to be staged in Central Park.For its 10th anniversary edition, Global Citizen expands its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Britney Spears Is Taking Hold of Her Music Career With Elton John ‘Hold Me Closer’ Duet

Click here to read the full article. Since her conservatorship ended after 13 years back in November, fans have wondered if they’d ever hear new music from Britney Spears. After all, the pop star has been very open about the fact that the work she’s done in the past decade-plus was not all of her own choosing. This week, however, Elton John announced that he has a new collaboration with Spears on the way called “Hold Me Closer.” It’s unclear what the song will be exactly, though the title is a line from “Tiny Dancer” so it’s assumed that John’s 1972...
MUSIC
Billboard

‘Grease’: All the Ways to Stream the Classic Musical Online

Click here to read the full article. Fans are celebrating the life and career of Olivia Newton-John. The Australian actress, who died Monday (Aug. 8) at the age of 73, is best known for her breakout role as Sandra “Sandy” Olsson in Grease. The 1978 musical romantic comedy, co-starring John Travolta as Danny Zuko, was directed by Randal Kleiser and is based on the 1971 musical of the same name. “I’m heartbroken,” Kleiser said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter of Newton-John’s death. “She was one of a kind, and so very kind. For over four decades of our friendship, she...
MOVIES
Billboard

Halle Bailey Talks Intense ‘Little Mermaid’ Movie Audition and ‘Lizzie McGuire’-Like Costume Fitting

Click here to read the full article. Halle Bailey landed the role of a lifetime four years ago when she was cast as the lead in the live-action reboot of one of her favorite childhood Disney films, The Little Mermaid. Now, 22, the singer best known as one-half of sibling due Chloe x Halle, can finally start talking about the grueling, inspiring process of slipping into Ariel’s fish tale, a role that was much, much bigger than she could have ever imagined. In an interview with Variety that pulls back the cover on some details about the closely held film slated...
MOVIES
Billboard

Watch Madonna Get Into the Groove While Dancing to ‘Queens’ Remix of Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ at DiscOasis

Madonna‘s many worlds collided in one glittery place on Wednesday night (Aug. 10) when the pop queen skated over to Central Park’s DiscOasis roller disco for Madonna night. One special moment during the visit to the four-wheeled fantasia curated by her Live a Virgin producer, Chic’s Nile Rodgers, found the pair dancing to the “Queens” remix of Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul.” In footage of the superstar summit, Madonna and Rodgers boogie to the remix’s house groove at the special night at the Oasis in celebration of the upcoming 50-track version of her dance remix collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number One (Aug....
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Olivia Newton-John’s Biggest Hits In the U.K.

Click here to read the full article. Brits are hopelessly devoted to Olivia Newton-John, newly-published sales and streaming data reveals. The English-born, Australia-raised pop singer and actor, landed three U.K. No. 1 singles during her lifetime, powered by films in which she starred. “You’re The One That I Want” and “Summer Nights,” both soundtracks to the hit 1978 film Grease, in which co-starred with John Travolta, hit No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart. Then, two years later, another U.K. No. 1 with “Xanadu” featuring Electric Light Orchestra, lifted from the kitsch 1980 film of the same name. According to data published this...
CANCER
Billboard

Beyonce Holds Off Eminem on Australia’s Albums Chart

Beyonce beats Eminem to score a second week on Australia’s chart throne, while a pair of Olivia Newton-John albums return to the top ten, just days after her death. On the new ARIA Albums Chart, published Friday (Aug. 12), Bey’s Renaissance (via Columbia/Sony) stays on top, to head off Eminem’s fast-starting Curtain Call 2 (Interscope/Universal), new at No. 2 for the week’s top debut. Australians are showing their love for homegrown stage and screen icon Olivia Newton-John by turning to her greatest hits. ONJ’s career retrospective, Hopelessly Devoted: The Hits (Sony), bounces to No. 5 on the ARIA Albums Chart, while the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy