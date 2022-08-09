It has been another good week for Northern Kentucky University as it appears at the top of two national rankings in two new reports. These are the latest in a series of recognitions NKU has received for providing the best value educational experience in Greater Cincinnati and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. RecentlySmartAsset ranked NKU No. 1 on return on investment in Kentucky. And World’s Universities with Real Impact named NKU as one of the most innovative universities in the world, higher than any institution in the Greater Cincinnati region and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO