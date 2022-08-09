ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Commentary: As children return to school, what they carry with them may be far greater than what we see

Most children returned to school this week. For many, they return with new backpacks and school supplies. However for some, their backpacks also contain things we can’t readily see – Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). Traumatic experiences such as abuse, exposure to violence, parental mental health challenges, and negative community events, like the recent flooding and displacement in Eastern Kentucky, can have lasting effects without supportive intervention.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Beshear announces $75 million fund to aid Kentucky nonprofits in recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund will provide one-time direct relief payments, up to $100,000 per eligible nonprofit organization. “Kentuckians rely on our 20,000-plus nonprofits, each with...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A good week for NKU as it gets top rankings on economic mobility, online history course

It has been another good week for Northern Kentucky University as it appears at the top of two national rankings in two new reports. These are the latest in a series of recognitions NKU has received for providing the best value educational experience in Greater Cincinnati and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. RecentlySmartAsset ranked NKU No. 1 on return on investment in Kentucky. And World’s Universities with Real Impact named NKU as one of the most innovative universities in the world, higher than any institution in the Greater Cincinnati region and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Al Cross: Cameron shows why he's the one to beat, then could get beat

FANCY FARM – In the 24-hour political circus that ends with the Fancy Farm Picnic, Daniel Cameron was always in the center ring. Kentucky’s attorney general showed why he’s the candidate to beat in next May’s Republican primary for governor, but he also showed why Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear could beat him in the general election. And Cameron doubled down on that Tuesday. But first, let’s look at last weekend.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kyians invited to support the Commonwealth's farm families during Farmers' Markets Week Aug. 7-14

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week Aug. 7-14 by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the public each week. “Farmers’ markets remain a vital resource, providing fresh and nutritious food direct from Kentucky’s farms,” said Agriculture...
NewsBreak
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Commentary: There is no urban-rural divide in the need to tackle substance use disorders

The Rural/Urban divide is an issue that has a considerable impact on the politics and policies of Kentucky. Though there may be differences in communities across the Commonwealth, we still have numerous similarities that unite us. We share many of the same joys and hopes for our communities, and unfortunately, we also share some of the same obstacles and difficulties.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY man wins $1million Mega Millions in Kentucky Lottery, purchased ticket at Krogers on Dixie Hwy.

A Northern Kentucky man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from Friday night’s drawing. He arrived at Kentucky Lottery headquarters on Tuesday with the ticket after taking it to the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Erlanger where he had purchased it to scan it to see if it was a winner.
ERLANGER, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

BBB alerting consumers of post-disaster document replacement scams in wake of E. Ky. flooding

Coping with the after-effects of disasters like floods, wildfires, tornadoes and other harrowing weather events is traumatic enough. Now imagine trying to recover vital records such as birth certificates, drivers’ licenses and Social Security Cards. BBB is warning victims to watch out for unsolicited offers of assistance in replacing these essential documents for a fee.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

