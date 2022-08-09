ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

thecitymenus.com

Basic Cycle Relocates to Clem

Basic Cycle has relocated from it’s long standing location in downtown Carrollton at 151 Minden Avenue to 2465 Newnan Road directly across from the BP in Clem. Basic Cycle reports they have reopened from the expediated move. A statement reads from their Facebook page, “We couldn’t have done it without all the friends and family that helped, a huge thank you to all who took their personal time to pitch in!”
CARROLLTON, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
GEORGIA STATE
eastcobbnews.com

New East Cobb Christian bookstore to hold Grand Opening

Back in March All Things Inspiration, a Christian bookstore, opened a second location in Cobb County in Northeast Cobb with a “soft” opening. On Wednesday, the store (2745 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 156) will start a four-day official Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Owner LaVonya...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival

The Carroll County Master Gardeners will be holding the Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival on September 10, 2022. This year’s event features workshops and storytelling for children outside the old one-room schoolhouse, local food trucks, featured speakers on gardening topics and over 70 vendors inside and out and a petting zoo. The Master Gardeners will be holding a plant sale and there will be guided tours of the Buffalo Creek Trail by members of the Native Plant Society. The Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival will be held at the Carroll County Agricultural Center located at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Newnan man arrested after damaging Falcon Field airport property

A Newnan man faced multiple charges following an Aug. 4 incident at Atlanta Regional Airport – Falcon Field in Peachtree City, during which he was acting erratically, wrecked his vehicle and damaged a side door of the building. The incident occurred on Aug. 4 at approximately 6:53 a.m. when...
NEWNAN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More storms, rain expected across North Georgia Thursday

ATLANTA — Get ready for more rain. The FAA reported thunderstorms were causing arrival traffic delays between 45 minutes to an hour at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday afternoon. “A few scattered showers remain in the forecast as we head through the evening,” said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

UWG provides update on Humanities renovation

Nestled in the heart of the University of West Georgia’s main campus is a visual manifestation of its strategic plan. In an effort to elevate both physical spaces and student experiences, renovations of the UWG Humanities Building are currently underway, with the demolition of interior spaces taking place this summer.
CARROLLTON, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
DORAVILLE, GA
stnonline.com

Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash

A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
wrbl.com

Troup County starts school year with new safety measures

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Troup County School System heads into the 2022-2023 school year, administrators are doing what they can to ensure the safety of students and faculty. Steve Heaton, the Security and Safety Coordinator for TCSS, discussed with WRBL the new security measures and plans...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather: Thursday August 11

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Thursday August 11, with a high near 84. But the weekend might bring a respite from the erratic rain we’ve been experiencing, as the chance of showers and thunderstorms drops into the single digits starting Saturday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
DECATUR, GA

