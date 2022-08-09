Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecitymenus.com
Basic Cycle Relocates to Clem
Basic Cycle has relocated from it’s long standing location in downtown Carrollton at 151 Minden Avenue to 2465 Newnan Road directly across from the BP in Clem. Basic Cycle reports they have reopened from the expediated move. A statement reads from their Facebook page, “We couldn’t have done it without all the friends and family that helped, a huge thank you to all who took their personal time to pitch in!”
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
eastcobbnews.com
New East Cobb Christian bookstore to hold Grand Opening
Back in March All Things Inspiration, a Christian bookstore, opened a second location in Cobb County in Northeast Cobb with a “soft” opening. On Wednesday, the store (2745 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 156) will start a four-day official Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Owner LaVonya...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecitymenus.com
Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival
The Carroll County Master Gardeners will be holding the Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival on September 10, 2022. This year’s event features workshops and storytelling for children outside the old one-room schoolhouse, local food trucks, featured speakers on gardening topics and over 70 vendors inside and out and a petting zoo. The Master Gardeners will be holding a plant sale and there will be guided tours of the Buffalo Creek Trail by members of the Native Plant Society. The Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival will be held at the Carroll County Agricultural Center located at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton.
cobbcountycourier.com
The hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and other north Georgia counties expected to last through the week.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on due to expected showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
The Citizen Online
Newnan man arrested after damaging Falcon Field airport property
A Newnan man faced multiple charges following an Aug. 4 incident at Atlanta Regional Airport – Falcon Field in Peachtree City, during which he was acting erratically, wrecked his vehicle and damaged a side door of the building. The incident occurred on Aug. 4 at approximately 6:53 a.m. when...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County, Thursday August 11, but we might get a break over the coming weekend
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Thursday August 11, due to the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe. But the front is expected to move out of our region over the coming...
RELATED PEOPLE
More storms, rain expected across North Georgia Thursday
ATLANTA — Get ready for more rain. The FAA reported thunderstorms were causing arrival traffic delays between 45 minutes to an hour at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday afternoon. “A few scattered showers remain in the forecast as we head through the evening,” said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad...
thecitymenus.com
UWG provides update on Humanities renovation
Nestled in the heart of the University of West Georgia’s main campus is a visual manifestation of its strategic plan. In an effort to elevate both physical spaces and student experiences, renovations of the UWG Humanities Building are currently underway, with the demolition of interior spaces taking place this summer.
Georgia woman whose experiences include being a professional driver and poet celebrates turning 101
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia woman whose remarkable life experiences include being a professional driver and poet is celebrating her 101st birthday. The family of Cornell "Connie" Dansby reached out to 11Alive to share the news of her special occasion. Connie was born in Troup County on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlanta-based rappers hosting 2 back-to-school events today
ATLANTA — Two different Grammy award-winning Atlanta rappers are hosting back-to-school events across town on Sunday as a way to give back to the communities in which they grew up. Lil Baby will host his annual Back to School Fest where nearly 3,000 kids are expected to attend the...
WJCL
Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
stnonline.com
Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital. The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia. According to a statement released by...
wrbl.com
Troup County starts school year with new safety measures
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Troup County School System heads into the 2022-2023 school year, administrators are doing what they can to ensure the safety of students and faculty. Steve Heaton, the Security and Safety Coordinator for TCSS, discussed with WRBL the new security measures and plans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather: Thursday August 11
The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Thursday August 11, with a high near 84. But the weekend might bring a respite from the erratic rain we’ve been experiencing, as the chance of showers and thunderstorms drops into the single digits starting Saturday.
thecitymenus.com
New Craft Brewery Pint & Provisions Set to Open on Main Street Senoia in Early 2023
Pint & Provisions (P&P) and Pace Lynch are excited to announce a new craft brewery is well underway in Senoia, GA, the historic Coweta County, Georgia town south of Atlanta, home to filming of AMC’s famed The Walking Dead series. The brewery is slated to open in early 2023.
CBS 46
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of Tucker in DeKalb County. It will become one of the...
Comments / 0