West Liberty and Wheeling University enter into an agreement
WEST LIBERTY- West Liberty University and Wheeling University have entered into an articulation agreement for undergraduate students seeking advanced degrees in physical therapy. The presidents of both Universities signed the agreement on Tuesday. “This new collaboration between both of our institutions offers a seamless transition for West Liberty University students and will benefit those most […]
MAP: Where to avoid during WVU student move in
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Students have already begun moving back to Morgantown for the fall semester, but traffic this weekend will be especially bad as 4,500 students move into residence halls this weekend. The Morgantown Police Department posted a map resource to their Facebook page that can help drivers, locals and people who will be […]
Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
Family from West Virginia advocates for teen’s epilepsy cure
After years of trial and error, 17-year-old Reagan has found some relief from her seizures with CBD products, and her family is hopeful that medical cannabis could be another successful treatment option once she turns 18.
WBOY
From Ghana to West Virginia, Kpogba is ready to roll
Lee Kpogba will be the centerpiece of WVU’s defense this fall, and he has had quite the road to get to that point. His story in football is somewhat commonplace in this era of college athletics — start with a Division I program, move on, to another program and land at another home. Kpogba’s story before football, however, is much more unique.
Fairmont company donates $20K to organizations in need for its 20th anniversary
A Fairmont-based healthcare and IT consulting company is celebrating its 20th anniversary by giving back to several charitable organizations.
Mon Commission confirms Sparkz hope has fizzled
MORGANTOWN — The Monongalia County Commission conceded Wednesday that any hope of bringing the Sparkz “gigafactory” to Monongalia County has fizzled. The commission approved up. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
Dual hiring event for DOT, DMV planned in Mon Co.
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDOT and DMV will be hosting a dual hiring event in Monongalia County later this month. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monongalia County WVDOH Headquarters in Morgantown. Officials said applicants can be interviewed on...
Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mainline water break in Morgantown caused some trouble for residents and businesses. The busted pipe also led to a gas leak, leaving over 100 people without water today in the Sabraton area. Now, they’re under a boil water advisory. The break happened right on Green...
Congested traffic expected this weekend in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is warning drivers of congested traffic this weekend due to students moving back for the start of classes at WVU. The MPD posted the map below showing where the most heavily congested streets will be once the school year begins. In addition,...
Fairmont church needs help rebuilding
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local church has been trying to rebuild, but now they need more help. “If you can see the church behind me; its leaning, and its old, and its not safe to be in, but the Lord’s holding it up until we get it built,” said Pastor Paul Mitchell.
Heston Farm estate sale to benefit WV Caring Hospice
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A massive estate sale in Fairmont is being billed as a “decorator’s dream.” The owners of Heston Farm are downsizing their collection of items from their business and personal collections, and the proceeds will benefit WV Caring Hospice, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The collection is described in the […]
Men's Basketball Announces 2022 Class with 11 Newcomers
FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- With the first week of classes underway at Fairmont State today, Head Men's Basketball Coach Tim Koenig announced the following additions for this year's team. 11 incoming freshmen and transfers will step on the court for the Fighting Falcons program this season with the first game scheduled...
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Board of Education met Tuesday night in an hours long Executive Session. The three and a half hour session ultimately ended with a teacher being fired. That teacher was Travis Wells, who taught at University High School. It’s unclear why he was fired...
Monongalia County Fair kicks off fair week with annual parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown residents gathered on High Street for the Monongalia County Fair’s annual parade. Fair board member Amee Blake said that the board was happy to be back to their annual activities after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19. “We feel like it is a...
Clarksburg Water Board offers free water as incentive for completing survey
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Water Board customers will have an opportunity to receive free water for six months as an incentive for returning a survey. The CWB will be mailing out surveys to determine the composition of customer-side service lines and where people most at risk of complications from lead exposures are located at.
MUB denied earmark for upgrades, talks Flegal Reservoir recreation agreement
MORGANTOWN -- The Morgantown Utility Board got a bit of bad news on Tuesday. During the regular monthly meeting of the utility’s board of directors, General Manager Mike McNulty said a. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Former WVU basketball player charged with rape in Greece
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on an extradition request from Greece, officials said. Brian Casey Mitchell, 34, is accused of raping a female in 2011, according to U.S. Marshal Terry Moore. The woman was looking for her daughter while...
Owner of Endo Solutions opens Farmer’s Market
BUCKHANNON — The owner of Endo Solutions in Buckhannon, Tom Thacker has opened a Farmer’s Market across from McDonald’s in Buckhannon. The market opened up last week and is now available to all public. It was a team event in opening and operating the market. Local farmers...
