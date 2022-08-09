Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
Related
villages-news.com
CEO resigns at UF Health which is parent company of The Villages hospital
The CEO of UF Health, which is the parent company of The Villages hospital, has resigned. Ed Jimenez has resigned from the top post with UF Health. UF Health has announced that James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor
Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
ocala-news.com
Several Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery stores
Several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options. “I live in Oak Run. There are three Publix supermarkets within an 8-mile radius of my home. There’s also a Walmart Super Center within two miles, a Winn-Dixie within 5 miles in Marion Oaks, and now I understand that Bravo is taking over the spot where the Sav-Mart on 200 was located. What’s with the Ocala city planners? Have they no sense of planning or imagination? If you drive through other areas of Ocala, including Silver Springs Boulevard, you’d be hard pressed to find a supermarket, or grocery store for that matter, but there sure are an awful lot of gas stations and car washes,” says Ocala resident Carol Shalaew.
orlandomedicalnews.com
AdventHealth to Open First Two Pharmacy Kiosks Locations in Florida, Marion County Included
AdventHealth is now home to SpotRx pharmacy kiosks to make it convenient and more accessible for patients to fill prescriptions before leaving the doctor’s office. The kiosks will provide acute and chronic medications, over the counter products as well as creams, ointments, eye drops and test strips. The kiosks will not house controlled substances such as diazepam or oxycodone. Patients insert a prescription receipt, and the kiosk dispenses the medication. The SpotRx pharmacy kiosk is currently available at AdventHealth Care Pavilion Westchase in Hillsborough County and will be installed later this year at AdventHealth Care Pavilion Heathbrook in Marion County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasconewsonline.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Ocala
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Ocala, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox35orlando.com
Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month at De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place. "We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."
villages-news.com
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park property's former owner
Related to Lida Martin, the widow who sold the property of what’s now Hunter Springs Park to the city of Crystal River in the late 1930s?. City officials want to know. “Contact City Hall, 352-795-4216, extension 301, and ask for the city manager,” City Manager Ken Frink said.
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County in bind with road builder over repaving contract
Citrus County Commissioners say they are committed to an aggressive road-resurfacing program. Yet they’re hamstrung by market conditions, and so reluctantly gave a contractor a second 60-day extension on a $4.7 million contract. Even with the extension, Commissioners have little hope Pave-Rite Inc. will come close to finishing the...
villages-news.com
Royal residents take on new adversary after holding off Turnpike threat
With a potential extension of the Florida Turnpike now on hold, Royal residents set their sights Tuesday on a proposed residential development of 527 homes as the latest threat to their historic black community. The Highland Homes family housing project is planned for 157 acres along County Road 229 west...
sltablet.com
Lake County Update To Residential Collection Services In South Lake County
The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, will return to normal operations on Monday, Aug. 15. The vendor had been experiencing staffing shortages in the unincorporated South Lake County area. For more information about the Lake County Division of Solid...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry approves plat for new development
The Newberry City Commission approved the final plat for the first phase of a development off of State Road 45, and authorized a contract with a design firm for plans for a new city building. As part of its regular meeting Monday evening, the commission approved the final plat for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hernandosun.com
Drop-off point recycling vs. curbside pickup
It’s a sweltering afternoon at the county’s sprawling landfill complex, north of Brooksville near the Citrus County line. Surrounded by a thick forest and abutting the Suncoast Parkway, it’s relatively tranquil and surprisingly free of any foul odors. On top of a “cell”, industry-speak for the meticulously carved mountain of garbage that resembles a Native American burial mound, a carefully-orchestrated symphony is being performed. Bulldozers, trained spotters looking for things like tires or batteries, and commercial contractors dumping construction waste are moving around.
‘Coolest breakfast restaurant in America’: Iconic De Leon Springs eatery to close after 61 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida gem is closing up shop after 61 years. The Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs recently announced it will shutter permanently in September. The beloved breakfast spot is best known for its take on all-you-can-eat pancakes — guests get to...
villages-news.com
Sumter County announces plan to start construction activities on County Road 229
Preliminary construction activities will start on Monday, Aug. 15 on County Road 229. Lane closures will be utilized with flagging operation during the daytime hours. Heavy machinery will be working near the travel way. The anticipated completion of the project is February 2023. County Road 229 from State Road 44...
sltablet.com
Clermont F45 Opens in Clermont
F45 Training Studio just opened in the Clermont Kings Ridge Publix Shopping Center. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce team, supportive businesses and many local dignitaries were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome them and to observe some classes in action. This is the second location in Central...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood
Charging The Villages homeowners for these poorly constructed decorative fixtures is wrong on a couple of levels. 1) developers not accepting responsibility for the mistakes they made. 2)the water tower and windmill are not part of the infrastructure. If they are, the homeowners bond pays is supposed pay for infrastructure.
click orlando
Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to close down in De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. – The Old Spanish Sugar Mill, a breakfast restaurant in De Leon Springs, is set to close its doors after 61 years, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. The business announced Monday evening that the state decided to not renew its contract, instead moving...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization seeking volunteers for ‘Stop on Red’ event
In recognition of National Stop on Red Week, the Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization is hosting an event on Thursday, August 11 to raise awareness about the dangers of running red lights. According to Ocala Marion TPO, over 4.2 million drivers ran red lights last year, and 928 people were...
leesburg-news.com
Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg
A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
Comments / 0