Ocala, FL

orlandoweekly.com

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor

Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
DELAND, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery stores

Several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options. “I live in Oak Run. There are three Publix supermarkets within an 8-mile radius of my home. There’s also a Walmart Super Center within two miles, a Winn-Dixie within 5 miles in Marion Oaks, and now I understand that Bravo is taking over the spot where the Sav-Mart on 200 was located. What’s with the Ocala city planners? Have they no sense of planning or imagination? If you drive through other areas of Ocala, including Silver Springs Boulevard, you’d be hard pressed to find a supermarket, or grocery store for that matter, but there sure are an awful lot of gas stations and car washes,” says Ocala resident Carol Shalaew.
OCALA, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

AdventHealth to Open First Two Pharmacy Kiosks Locations in Florida, Marion County Included

AdventHealth is now home to SpotRx pharmacy kiosks to make it convenient and more accessible for patients to fill prescriptions before leaving the doctor’s office. The kiosks will provide acute and chronic medications, over the counter products as well as creams, ointments, eye drops and test strips. The kiosks will not house controlled substances such as diazepam or oxycodone. Patients insert a prescription receipt, and the kiosk dispenses the medication. The SpotRx pharmacy kiosk is currently available at AdventHealth Care Pavilion Westchase in Hillsborough County and will be installed later this year at AdventHealth Care Pavilion Heathbrook in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month at De Leon Springs

DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place. "We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County in bind with road builder over repaving contract

Citrus County Commissioners say they are committed to an aggressive road-resurfacing program. Yet they’re hamstrung by market conditions, and so reluctantly gave a contractor a second 60-day extension on a $4.7 million contract. Even with the extension, Commissioners have little hope Pave-Rite Inc. will come close to finishing the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
sltablet.com

Lake County Update To Residential Collection Services In South Lake County

The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, will return to normal operations on Monday, Aug. 15. The vendor had been experiencing staffing shortages in the unincorporated South Lake County area. For more information about the Lake County Division of Solid...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry approves plat for new development

The Newberry City Commission approved the final plat for the first phase of a development off of State Road 45, and authorized a contract with a design firm for plans for a new city building. As part of its regular meeting Monday evening, the commission approved the final plat for...
NEWBERRY, FL
hernandosun.com

Drop-off point recycling vs. curbside pickup

It’s a sweltering afternoon at the county’s sprawling landfill complex, north of Brooksville near the Citrus County line. Surrounded by a thick forest and abutting the Suncoast Parkway, it’s relatively tranquil and surprisingly free of any foul odors. On top of a “cell”, industry-speak for the meticulously carved mountain of garbage that resembles a Native American burial mound, a carefully-orchestrated symphony is being performed. Bulldozers, trained spotters looking for things like tires or batteries, and commercial contractors dumping construction waste are moving around.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
sltablet.com

Clermont F45 Opens in Clermont

F45 Training Studio just opened in the Clermont Kings Ridge Publix Shopping Center. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce team, supportive businesses and many local dignitaries were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome them and to observe some classes in action. This is the second location in Central...
CLERMONT, FL
villages-news.com

It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood

Charging The Villages homeowners for these poorly constructed decorative fixtures is wrong on a couple of levels. 1) developers not accepting responsibility for the mistakes they made. 2)the water tower and windmill are not part of the infrastructure. If they are, the homeowners bond pays is supposed pay for infrastructure.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg

A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
LEESBURG, FL

