AZFamily
Storm chances in places, possible flooding to come
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Wednesday morning has started off rather quiet in the Valley with the radar clear of any rain showers. Temperatures will be in the 80s as you step out the door in the southern deserts, with a high of around 102 later this afternoon in Phoenix. We continue to see a steady stream of moist air flow into the state. We seem to be lacking any good lifting mechanism to get that moisture high in the air for storms in Phoenix. There is a 20% chance for storms later this afternoon in Phoenix. We could just end up with gusty winds and dust.
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of high winds, rain, and thunderstorms for Arizona: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Heavy monsoon rain fell in northern Arizona beginning Wednesday, and the storm later made its way to the Valley. By evening, Luke Air Force Base in the West Valley, felt winds up to 43 mph, says the National Weather Service. Heavy rain was also reported to be falling over the White Tanks.
AZFamily
High winds, dust picking up from the West Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the West Valley are seeing wind and dust picking up on Wednesday evening as it makes its way into central Phoenix. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a dust advisory, which expired at 6:15 p.m. Viewers in Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather Facebook group shared videos of their windmills starting to spin as wind picked up in Buckeye. Some Surprise residents also saw a dust storm blow through, followed by lightning.
National Weather Service in Phoenix unveils lightning tracker
A new feature to help track the monsoon is now available to the public. The National Weather Service in Phoenix launched a lightning tracker on its website this week.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Active week of storms for the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the 80s and a few passing clouds. This afternoon we will see a high of 104, two degrees below our average. There is a slight chance of showers this evening with a better chance later this week.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 253 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Four Peaks, or 7 miles east of Ballantine Trailhead, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ballantine Trailhead, Four Peaks and Tonto Basin. This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 210 and 211. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Parts of Arizona seeing more rain this season, according to meteorologist
PHOENIX - For Arizona, the monsoon season officially kicks off on June 15, and ends on Sept. 30. This means that as of Aug. 10, the state is halfway through 2022's monsoon season. Here's what you should know about the 2022 monsoon season, and, in the words of experts, its...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Days for Sunday, Monday due to coming storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a 40% chance for rain this afternoon for the Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Maricopa and Pinal Counties until 5 a.m. Monday morning. Highs on Sunday will reach 104. Along with the rain we are tracking gusty...
peoriatimes.com
Bashas’ roof partially collapses after storm hits the Valley
Part of the roof at the Bashas’ store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road collapsed early in the morning on Aug. 4 after a heavy storm hit the Valley. Fire crews from Peoria, Glendale and Phoenix were all on-site, as they each responded to reports of a gas leak at the store.
AZFamily
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
fox10phoenix.com
Buckeye mobile home park hit hard by latest monsoon storm
West Valley residents in Buckeye and Surprise have some cleaning up to do after Sunday night's storms brought heavy rain and high winds. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
WATCH: Intense Lightning Strike Sets Palm Tree on Fire in Middle of Arizona Neighborhood
Who doesn’t love a good summer storm? Although summer showers might be a nice respite from these scorching temps, they can also bring some dangerous phenomena. Case and point: lightning strikes. Recently, onlookers in Scottsdale, Arizona, were left flabbergasted when they saw a palm tree engulfed in flames. In...
AZFamily
State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
AZFamily
Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
'How do they survive?': Mosquitoes shouldn't survive in Arizona's dry climate but they come to life during monsoon
ARIZONA, USA — Mosquitoes should just die here. “Theoretically, it's too hot, too dry," Krijn Paaijmans said. "Where are they during the day? How do they survive? How did they do it?”. Paaijmans has been studying mosquitoes for years, trying to predict their movements in places where they spread...
crankyflier.com
A Design Shift in Southwest’s New Gates in Phoenix
I took the kids out to Phoenix for a week at “Camp Pop and Grandma” recently, and that gave me an opportunity to check out the newly-opened gates in Phoenix’s Terminal 4. The area is unsurprisingly nice, but I wasn’t expecting to see the design change that they implemented for this eighth and final concourse in the 30+ year old terminal.
White Castle to open second Valley location in Tempe
Fan-favorite restaurant White Castle, known for its square sliders, has announced plans to open another location in the Valley!
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured in Rollover Accident on State Route 51 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 11, 2022) – Police responded to a rollover accident on State Route 51 that left three people with injuries Saturday noon. The incident happened on August 6th involving a truck and at least one other unidentified vehicle, according to initial reports. Officers responded to the crash...
