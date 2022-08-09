Boy, you're the one to be envied. You race going speeds on tracks most people wish they can go everyday on every street in the US! I'm proud to know someone with dyslexia found their way. And I understand that thing about the law because my household became family with the police because of the goings on with my son who has dyslexia, and ADHD. And he kept my house on a uproar for many years. I thank our Lord everyday his life wasn't taken as many young lives have white, and black because of their stubbornness. It's hard to witness from a Parent's point of view. Well, you could say you are in the TOP GUN of racing. And Tom Cruz could be envying you too, right back. Well, good luck to you in your chosen profession, and I might even watch for you sometime on the ESPN Channels. And I not a Sports sort of gal.
