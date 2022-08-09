For Sarah and Jason Haygarth, a pleasant day in the UK sometimes entails hiking around the Lake District with their trusty dog Edward. But while the couple has traversed the terrain before, their recent trip became a memorable moment when a helicopter circled them. Not exactly knowing what was happening, the couple watched as it quickly touched down, and before their eyes, Tom Cruise emerged. Shocked by the chopper and stunned by Cruise, Sarah Haygarth starred as the action star jumped off the cliff, paragliding down. But the actor was sure to leave the couple with a compliment and apology.

