UPDATE: Little Rock, Iowa — We now have more information on the arrest of a Little Rock man on drug charges. According to a criminal complaint filed by Lyon County authorities with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s office, 41-year-old Anton Alsip of Little Rock was stopped on Monday evening, August 8th. It says he was taken into custody on an active warrant for his arrest. During a search of his person, Alsip was found to have a “dime baggie” in his right pants pocket. The deputy writing the report indicates that inside the dime baggie was a crystalline rock and residue consistent with that of methamphetamine. The deputy says the substance field tested positive for methamphetamine. He says Alsip also was found to be in possession of a pipe with burnt residue consistent with that used to smoke methamphetamine, and in his sweatshirt pocket was a case containing a dugout with a green leafy substance consistent with that of marijuana along with a pipe with burnt residue consistent with that of burnt marijuana. The green leafy substance field tested positive for marijuana. Alsip has at least four previous convictions (two in Lyon County and two in Osceola County), making the meth charge a felony.

LITTLE ROCK, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO