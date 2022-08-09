Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Two O’Brien County Residents Face Burglary, Drug Charges
Paullina, Iowa — Two people, one from Sutherland and one from Paullina face felony and misdemeanor charges after recent incidents. According to criminal complaints filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones of Sutherland and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler of Paullina face the charges in relation to incidents that occurred about a week ago.
nwestiowa.com
Spencer teen driver cited for marijuana
ASHTON—A Spencer 19-year-old was cited about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The cited of Junior Gregory Wilkerson stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox for speeding on 230th Street east of the Highway 60 expressway east of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Two face charges after incident at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Worthington, MN, men face multiple charges following an incident about 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrests of 25-year-old Rigoberto Abelino Lopez Lopez and 21-year-old Ricardo Aurelio Herrerh stemmed from them presenting fictitious ID cards to casino security, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for assault, more
ROCK VALLEY—A 30-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault, disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior, and public intoxication. The arrest of Bradley Alan Vande Griend stemmed from an argument with a household member, according to the Rock...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for public intox charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 47-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested about 2:55 a.m. Sunday, July 31, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Victoria Gallegos-Cruz stemmed from her attempting to walk home from a party while heavily intoxicated and falling over in a lawn on the 500 block of Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Little Rock Man Arrested On Warrant, Plus Felony, Misdemeanor Drug Charges
UPDATE: Little Rock, Iowa — We now have more information on the arrest of a Little Rock man on drug charges. According to a criminal complaint filed by Lyon County authorities with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s office, 41-year-old Anton Alsip of Little Rock was stopped on Monday evening, August 8th. It says he was taken into custody on an active warrant for his arrest. During a search of his person, Alsip was found to have a “dime baggie” in his right pants pocket. The deputy writing the report indicates that inside the dime baggie was a crystalline rock and residue consistent with that of methamphetamine. The deputy says the substance field tested positive for methamphetamine. He says Alsip also was found to be in possession of a pipe with burnt residue consistent with that used to smoke methamphetamine, and in his sweatshirt pocket was a case containing a dugout with a green leafy substance consistent with that of marijuana along with a pipe with burnt residue consistent with that of burnt marijuana. The green leafy substance field tested positive for marijuana. Alsip has at least four previous convictions (two in Lyon County and two in Osceola County), making the meth charge a felony.
KELOLAND TV
Driver in deadly traffic stop arrested after pursuit Wednesday evening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pursuit Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a wanted man. Tanner Turkey was wanted in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Authorities say another person fired a gun at police and officers shot back and killed him.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland man cited in debit card theft
SUTHERLAND—A 43-year-old Sutherland man was arrested about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, July 30, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Joshua Jay Mahler stemmed from him taking another individual’s debit card, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. The debit card was located by law...
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement update deadly shooting during traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening quickly escalated when one of the people in the vehicle shot at police, authorities said Wednesday. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead both answered questions regarding the incident during a media briefing.
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for truck and man involved in a shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Police in Sioux Falls are searching for a man involved in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. Sioux Falls police say that around 8:15, a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. The man asked some other men if they were state employees. The men responded saying they were not state employees. The suspect then pointed a shotgun into the air, fired the gun and drove away.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for threatening doctor
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Sheldon on charges of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from an incident while attending a doctor’s examination for his girlfriend at Sanford Sheldon Medical...
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor calls deadly traffic stop ‘really scary’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for a person connected to Tuesday night’s deadly officer-involved shooting. The incident started when authorities pulled over a car near the Burger King on West 12th Street. That’s when police say three passengers ran out of the car, with one of them firing at officers. Law enforcement returned fire, killing the shooter.
kynt1450.com
Bomb Threat Reported at University of South Dakota
Vermillion Police Department says that a bomb threat was reported today regarding a suspicious device in the Lee Medical building on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. The University Police Department, Vermillion Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Vermillion Fire EMS Department quickly began an evacuation and...
gowatertown.net
One person dead in officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Officers and a deputy from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just after 5:30 p.m. at West 12th Street and South Williams Avenue. One subject engaged...
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
Lakefield Standard
Sheriff’s report 8-11-22
A deputy responded to a report of someone receiving threats in Jackson. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-90 near Lakefield. As a result, the driver was issued a citation for speed — 92 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone. A deputy responded to a report of...
Spencer Daily Reporter
Everly man charged with 2nd domestic assault
Following a report of domestic assault on Friday, Aug. 5, from the alleged victim in Everly, the Clay County Sheriff's Office performed an investigation and determined Timothy Curry, 42, of Everly, assaulted his girlfriend on the evening of Aug. 5.
nwestiowa.com
Teen hurt when car strikes rear of semi
LARCHWOOD—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident about 9:10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the intersection of Chestnut Avenue and 110th Street about three miles north of Larchwood. Nineteen-year-old Isaac Nicholas Koch of Larchwood was following too closely when his 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix struck the rear...
siouxcountyradio.com
UTV crash victim identified
The victim of a fatal UTV crash on Sunday near East Lake Okoboji has been identified. According to an obituary from Oolman funeral Home in Orange City, 14 year old Syerah Van Muyden of Orange City was a passenger on a UTV which went out of control and struck a tree.
Child dies following UTV crash near Hinton
A child died from life-threatening injuries following a UTV crash near Hinton.
