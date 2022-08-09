Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Former Patriots OL Criticizes Training Camp Strategy
R.J. Prince was in New England for training camp and preseason last year.
Commanders Release First Depth Chart: Rookie Jahan Dotson Starting?
Dotson was the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
AthlonSports.com
Saints Signed A Second-Year NFL Quarterback This Week
The New Orleans Saints added some much-needed quarterback depth this week. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback and Stanford product K.J. Costello on Wednesday. Costello signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 after going undrafted. In college, he played three seasons at Stanford before transferring to...
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Running Back Trade Rumor
The New England Patriots are reportedly entertaining the idea of trading veteran running back Damien Harris. According to NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Bill Belichick and the Pats front office could be moving on from the player who led the team in rushing this past season. The NFL...
What We Learned From the Vikings' First Unofficial Depth Chart of the Season
Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion are still battling for the backup quarterback job.
Yardbarker
Will the Vikings' offensive line actually be better in 2022?
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line is a major question mark in this training camp. No, I didn’t pull this headline from 2015, 2018 or 2021 or every year in between. Once again, the start of training camp is producing significant questions about the viability of Minnesota’s O-line. As ESPN’s Bill Barnwell said in a recent column that discussed the Vikings… “same as it ever was.”
Yardbarker
Zach Wilson Shows Off His Dynamic Skills With One Throw
Much is left to be desired after the rookie season of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The former Brigham Young University standout did have 2,331 yards and nine touchdowns in his first NFL campaign. However, the rooms for improvement are plenty after completing just 55.6 percent of his passes...
FOX Sports
Jets can't let Mekhi Becton injury derail crucial year for Zach Wilson
The New York Jets have an issue — a 6-foot-7, 363-pound problem. Jets tackle Mekhi Becton will likely miss the entire 2022 season due to a fractured patella, coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday at a media conference. The trickle-down effect leads to quarterback Zach Wilson, who no longer has reliable bookends at tackle. In fact, he took eight sacks Tuesday at training camp practice, including a string of six plays in which he took five sacks, per reporters on the scene.
Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 11: Strange Shines
Two rookies shined bright during the Patriots most recent practice session on Tuesday.
